This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.
Securities code: 9697
May 30, 2024
To: Shareholders
Notice of Convocation of the 45th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
We would like to express our appreciation for your continued support, and we also would like to inform you that the 45th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of CAPCOM Co., Ltd. (the "Company") will be held as described below. The Company has taken measures for electronic provision in convening this General Meeting of Shareholders and posted matters subject to measures for electronic provision on the Company's website and other internet site(s) set out below.
[The Company's website] https://www.capcom.co.jp/ir/english/stock/meeting.html
[Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) website (Listed Company Search)]
The matters subject to measures for electronic provision are also posted on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. (TSE) website. Please access the TSE website listed below (Listed Company Search), perform a search by inputting "CAPCOM" into "Issue name (company name)" or "9697" (half-width) into securities "Code," and select "Basic information" and then "Documents for public inspection/PR information."
https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK020010Action.do?Show=Show
You can exercise your voting rights regarding the proposals via the Internet or by mail. Please review the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders listed below and exercise your voting rights by 5:30 p.m. Japan time on Wednesday, June 19, 2024.
[Exercising your voting rights by mail]
Please indicate your approval or disapproval of each proposal on the enclosed Voting Rights Exercise Form and return the form to the Company before the deadline stated above.
[Exercising your voting rights via the Internet]
Note: Voting via the Internet by means other than the ICJ platform is only available for registered shareholders in Japan in the Japanese language. The ICJ platform is an electronic voting platform for institutional investors via ProxyEdge® system of Broadridge. For further details, please consult with your custodian(s), nominee(s) and/or broker(s).
Exercising voting rights via the Internet can only be done by accessing the website of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation, the administrator of the shareholder register ( https://evote.tr.mufg.jp/ ). Please use the log-in ID and temporary password shown on the Voting Rights Exercise Form. After logging in, please indicate your approval or disapproval of each proposal before the deadline stated above by following the instructions on the display screen.
Please see the Guidance for the Exercise of Voting Rights via the Internet attached below (note: intentionally omitted).
The Company participates in the electronic voting rights execution platform for institutional investors operated by ICJ, Inc.
If voting rights are exercised both via the Internet and using the Voting Rights Exercise Form, the voting rights exercised via the Internet will be considered valid.
(Note)
Your vote is important. We appreciate your participation in the Meeting through the provision of instruction to your custodian(s), broker(s), nominee(s), voting agent(s), or other authorized intermediaries to process your vote as soon as possible. We look forward to receiving your vote.
Yours faithfully,
CAPCOM Co., Ltd.
1-3,Uchihirano-machi3-chome,Chuo-ku,
Osaka, Japan
By: Haruhiro Tsujimoto
President and COO
Representative Director
Particulars
1.
Date & Time:
June 20, 2024 (Thursday) at 10:00 a.m.
(Reception is scheduled to open at 9:00 a.m.)
2.
Place:
The Ritz-Carlton Osaka, The Ritz-Carlton Grand Ballroom, 4th floor
5-25 Umeda 2-chome,Kita-ku, Osaka
3. Meeting Agenda: Matters to be reported:
- The Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements, and Non-Consolidated Financial Statements for the Company's 45th Fiscal Year (April 1, 2023 - March 31, 2024)
- Results of audits by the Accounting Auditor and the Audit and Supervisory Committee of the Consolidated Financial Statements for the Company's 45th Fiscal Year (April 1, 2023 - March 31, 2024)
Proposals to be resolved:
Proposal 1: Appropriation of Retained Earnings
Proposal 2: Election of Twelve (12) Directors (Excluding Directors Who Are Members of the Audit and Supervisory Committee)
Proposal 3: Election of Three (3) Directors Who Are Members of the Audit and Supervisory Committee
Proposal 4: Election of One (1) Substitute Director Who Is a Member of the Audit and Supervisory Committee
Proposal 5: Revision of Remuneration for Directors (Excluding Directors Who Are Members of the Audit and Supervisory Committee)
Proposal 6: Introduction of a Performance-linked Stock Remuneration System for Directors (Excluding External Directors and Directors Who Are Members of the Audit and Supervisory Committee)
4. Others:
- If voting rights are exercised both via the Internet and by mail, the voting rights exercised via the Internet will be recognized as valid.
- If voting rights are exercised multiple times via the Internet, the last vote made will be recognized as valid.
- If there is no indication of approval or disapproval of each proposal on the Voting Rights Exercise Form, it will be deemed as approved.
- The documents sent also serve as documents stating the matters subject to measures for electronic provision based on the request for delivery of documents. Based on laws and regulations and the provisions of Article 15, Paragraph 2 of the Company's Articles of Incorporation, the following items are omitted. Accordingly, the relevant documents are part of the documents audited by the Accounting Auditor and the Audit and Supervisory Committee when preparing the audit report.
- Consolidated notes to the consolidated financial statements
- Non-consolidatednotes to the non-consolidated financial statements
- If any amendments are made to the matters subject to measures for electronic provision, said amendments will be posted on each website listed above.
- Instead of sending out a written notice on the results of the resolutions of this Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, the results will be posted on the Company's website (https://www.capcom.co.jp/ir/english/stock/meeting.html) after the conclusion of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.
- If the situation changes by the day of the General Meeting of Shareholders due to future circumstances, information will be posted on the Company's website
(https://www.capcom.co.jp/ir/english/stock/meeting.html).
Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders
Proposals and References
Proposal 1: Appropriation of Retained Earnings
The Company considers the return of profits to shareholders to be one of its most important management issues. Taking future business development and changes in the business environment into consideration, the Company aims for the consolidated payout ratio of 30% as its basic policy and strives to continuously pay stable dividends.
The Company ensures the investments necessary to increase corporate value and financial soundness. Based on the above policy, and from the perspective of shareholder returns that take cash flows into consideration, as well as the fact that the Company achieved a new record high in terms of net income attributable to owners of the parent, the Company proposes a year-end dividend of ¥43 per share for the fiscal year under review, which represents an increase of ¥3 compared to the previous fiscal year's year- end dividend of ¥40 (¥30 as ordinary dividend, ¥10 as commemorative dividend).
As a result, the annual dividend for the fiscal year under review will be ¥70 per share, as the Company already paid an interim dividend of ¥27 per share, and the consolidated payout ratio will be 33.7%.
- Type of dividend property Cash
- Matters concerning the allotment of dividend property and the total amount paid to shareholders
Per share of common stock of the Company: ¥43
3. Effective date of appropriation of surplus June 21, 2024 (Friday)
(Reference) Trends in dividends, etc.
45th
41st
42nd
43rd
44th
Fiscal Year
Fiscal Year
Fiscal Year
Fiscal Year
Fiscal Year
ended
ended
ended
ended
ended
March 2024
March 2020
March 2021
March 2022
March 2023
(Fiscal Year
under Review)
Annual Dividend per
45
71
46
63
70
Share (Yen)
Annual Dividend
4,803
7,579
9,820
13,426
14,917
(Millions Yen)
Consolidated Dividend
30.1
30.4
30.2
36.1
33.7
Payout Ratio (%)
(Notes) 1. A stock split took place as at April 1, 2024, whereby one ordinary share was split into two shares.
- The consolidated payout ratio for the 44th Fiscal Year was calculated with the inclusion of a 40th anniversary commemorative dividend of ¥10.
- The figures for the 45th Fiscal Year (Fiscal Year under Review) assume that this proposal will be approved as originally proposed.
Proposal 2: Election of Twelve (12) Directors (Excluding Directors Who Are Members of the Audit and Supervisory Committee)
The terms of office of all twelve (12) current Directors (excluding Directors who are members of the Audit and Supervisory Committee) will expire at the conclusion of this General Meeting of Shareholders. Accordingly, the Company proposes to elect twelve (12) Directors.
In the selection of the candidates for Director, to enhance transparency and objectivity, the Company consulted the Nomination and Remuneration Committee (chaired by an External Director, with External Directors comprising the majority of its members), and the Board of Directors decided on the candidates after deliberation and recommendations by the Committee.
The Audit and Supervisory Committee, as a result of deliberation of this proposal, has expressed its opinion that the candidates are appropriate as Directors of the Company.
The candidates for Director are as follows.
Years
Attendance at the
Number of
serving
listed
No.
Name
Current positions and responsibilities
Board of Directors
at the Company
as
meetings
companies
Director
concurrently
(BOD attendance)
(Tenure)
served
1
Kenzo Tsujimoto
[Internal]
Chairman and Representative Director,
41
9/10
-
[Reappointment]
Chief Executive Officer (CEO)
90%
Haruhiro
[Internal]
President and Representative Director,
10/10
2
Chief Operating Officer (COO), in
27
-
Tsujimoto
[Reappointment]
100%
charge of Arcade Operations Business
Representative Director, Executive Vice
3
Satoshi Miyazaki
[Internal]
President, Chief Human Resources
3
10/10
-
[Reappointment]
Officer (CHO), in charge of Corporate
100%
Management
Kenkichi
[Internal]
Director, Executive Vice President, Chief
10/10
4
Financial Officer (CFO), deputy in
8
-
Nomura
[Reappointment]
100%
charge of Corporate Management
Director, Executive Corporate Officer,
5
Yoichi Egawa
[Internal]
Chief Product Officer (CPO), in charge
11
10/10
-
[Reappointment]
of Development Divisions and Pachinko
100%
& Pachislo Business Divisions
6
Yoshinori Ishida
[Internal]
Director, Executive Corporate Officer, in
2
10/10
-
[Reappointment]
charge of Global Business Division
100%
[Internal]
Director, Executive Corporate Officer,
10/10
7
Ryozo Tsujimoto
and deputy in charge of Development
2
-
[Reappointment]
100%
Divisions
[External]
10/10
8
Toru Muranaka
[Reappointment]
Director
8
1
100%
[Independent]
Yutaka
[External]
9/10
9
[Reappointment]
Director
6
1
Mizukoshi
90%
[Independent]
[External]
10/10
10
Toshiro Muto
[Reappointment]
Director
2
-
100%
[Independent]
[External]
10/10
11
Yumi Hirose
[Reappointment]
Director
2
1
100%
[Independent]
12
Main Kohda
[External]
-
-
-
2
[New appointment]
[Independent]
(Note) "Years serving as Director (Tenure)" are as of the conclusion of this General Meeting of Shareholders.
Name
Career summary, positions, responsibilities,
Number of
No.
shares of the
(Date of birth)
and significant concurrent positions
Company held
Jun. 1983 President and Representative Director of the Company
Apr. 1997 Chairman of the Association of Copyright for Computer
Software
Apr. 2001 Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Company (to
present)
Jul. 2007
Chairman and Representative Director (to present)
Dec. 2007 CEO of Kenzo Estate, Inc. (to present)
Feb. 2010 Representative Director of Kenzo Estate Winery Japan
Co., Ltd. (to present)
[Internal]
[Significant concurrent positions]
4,039,860
[Reappointment]
CEO of Kenzo Estate, Inc.
Kenzo Tsujimoto
Representative Director of Kenzo Estate Winery Japan Co., Ltd.
(December 15, 1940)
1
[Tenure]
41 years
[BOD attendance]
9/10 (90%)
[Reason for nomination and expected roles]
Mr. Kenzo Tsujimoto has led the Capcom Group as CEO with his strong leadership, excellent foresight, and
abundant experience, as well as his ability to make swift decisions and execute them well. His charismatic presence
as the founder of the Company provides a spiritual linchpin and unifying force for the Company's officers and
employees.
In light of his achievements to date, and as he can be expected to continue to contribute to the enhancement of
corporate value, the Company requests his re-election as Director.
[Special interests between the candidate and the Company]
Mr. Tsujimoto is concurrently the Representative Director and CEO of the Kenzo Estate Group. The Company has
a trading relationship with the Group, including purchase of its products. Transactions accounted for less than 1%
of consolidated net sales for the Company, and the Company's Board of Directors has approved these transactions
as a conflict-of-interest transaction.
(Note) A stock split took place as at April 1, 2024. Number of share of the Company held at each candidate was as at March 31, 2024.
Name
Career summary, positions, responsibilities,
Number of
No.
shares of the
(Date of birth)
and significant concurrent positions
Company held
Apr. 1987
Joined the Company
Jun. 1997
Director
Feb. 1999
Managing Director
Apr. 2001
Senior Managing Director
Jul. 2004
Director and Executive Corporate Officer
Apr. 2006
Director and Executive Vice President
Jul. 2007
President and Representative Director, Chief Operating
Officer (COO) (to present)
Aug. 2016
President and Representative Director, in charge of Global
[Internal]
Marketing Business and Arcade Operations Business
6,026,300
[Reappointment]
Jun. 2022
President and Representative Director, in charge of Arcade
Haruhiro Tsujimoto
Operations Business (to present)
May 2023
Chairman, Computer Entertainment Supplier's Association
(October 19, 1964)
(to present)
2
[Tenure]
[Significant concurrent positions]
27 years
Chairman, Computer Entertainment Supplier's Association
[BOD attendance]
10/10 (100%)
[Reason for nomination and expected roles]
Since taking office as President, Mr. Haruhiro Tsujimoto has, as COO, been engaged in the deep cultivation of the
Company's existing business and in the diversification of its business fields. In addition to strengthening software
development, the core business of the Capcom Group, and promoting its Single Content Multiple Usage Strategy,
he has worked to enhance the Arcade Operations and eSports business. He has also worked steadily to strengthen
the Company's management foundations with agile management and sound executive skills in response to changes
in the environment.
As he can be expected to continue to contribute to the Company's advancement, the Company requests his re-
election as Director.
[Special interests between the candidate and the Company]
Mr. Tsujimoto is concurrently the Chairman of Computer Entertainment Supplier's Association, with which the
Company has a trading relationship, including the payment of annual membership fees.
Name
Career summary, positions, responsibilities,
Number of
No.
shares of the
(Date of birth)
and significant concurrent positions
Company held
Apr. 1983
Joined The Industrial Bank of Japan, Ltd. (now Mizuho
Bank, Ltd.)
Apr. 2011
Executive Officer, General Manager of Corporate Banking
Division No. 6 of the Mizuho Corporate Bank, Ltd. (now
Mizuho Bank, Ltd.)
Apr. 2013
Managing Executive Officer in charge of Sales of Mizuho
Corporate Bank, Ltd. and Mizuho Bank, Ltd.
Apr. 2016
Executive Officer and Deputy President in charge of
Western Japan of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.
[Internal]
Representative Director and Deputy President, Executive
5,000
Officer in charge of Western Japan of Mizuho Bank, Ltd.
[Reappointment]
Apr. 2020
Representative Director and Deputy President of Mizuho
Satoshi Miyazaki
Bank, Ltd.
3
(February 23, 1960)
Apr. 2021
Resigned from the post above
May 2021
Executive Vice President of the Company (to present)
[Tenure]
Jun. 2021
Director (to present)
3 years
Apr. 2022
Director, Chief Human Resources Officer (CHO) and in
[BOD attendance]
charge of Corporate Management (to present)
Apr. 2024
Representative Director (to present)
10/10 (100%)
[Reason for nomination and expected roles]
With his many years of experience working for financial institutions and his broad insight and knowledge, Mr.
Satoshi Miyazaki is working to strengthen the foundations of the Capcom Group's top management and overall
management. As well as having oversight of the Administrative Divisions in general, he is also pushing forward
with the Company's human resources investment strategy as CHO.
As he can be expected to continue to contribute to the Company's sustainable growth and enhancement of
corporate value, the Company requests his re-election as Director.
[Special interests between the candidate and the Company]
There are no special interests between the candidate and the Company.
Name
Career summary, positions, responsibilities,
Number of
No.
shares of the
(Date of birth)
and significant concurrent positions
Company held
Apr. 2009
Corporate Officer, Head of Internal Control of the
Company
Jul. 2010
Managing Corporate Officer, Head of Financial and
Accounting
Jun. 2015
Managing Corporate Officer, Head of Financial and
Accounting, and Head of Secretarial Affairs, Public
Relations and Investor Relations
Apr. 2016
Executive Corporate Officer, General Manager of Finance,
Accounting and Public Relations Divisions
Jun. 2016
Director, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) (to present), in
[Internal]
charge of Corporate Management
12,000
[Reappointment]
Apr. 2020
Director, in charge of Corporate Management and
Planning and Strategy Divisions
Kenkichi Nomura
Apr. 2022
Director, deputy in charge of Corporate Management (to
(May 18, 1955)
present)
Jul. 2023
Director, Head of Legal Affairs and Asset Management (to
4
[Tenure]
present)
Apr. 2024
Director, Executive Vice President (to present)
8 years
[BOD attendance]
10/10 (100%)
[Reason for nomination and expected roles]
With his expert knowledge and wealth of experience in finance, accounting, investor and public relations, and risk
management, Mr. Kenkichi Nomura has overseen the Company's Administrative Divisions in general as CFO and
has worked to build a strong financial structure for the Capcom Group for the achievement of its medium-term
management objective. He also works tirelessly in a wide range of fields, including management planning and
implementation of business strategy, to achieve further growth for the Company.
As he can be expected to continue to play an important role in the advancement of the Company, the Company
requests his re-election as Director.
[Special interests between the candidate and the Company]
There are no special interests between the candidate and the Company.
