This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

Securities code: 9697

May 30, 2024

To: Shareholders

Notice of Convocation of the 45th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

We would like to express our appreciation for your continued support, and we also would like to inform you that the 45th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of CAPCOM Co., Ltd. (the "Company") will be held as described below. The Company has taken measures for electronic provision in convening this General Meeting of Shareholders and posted matters subject to measures for electronic provision on the Company's website and other internet site(s) set out below.

[The Company's website] https://www.capcom.co.jp/ir/english/stock/meeting.html

[Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) website (Listed Company Search)]

The matters subject to measures for electronic provision are also posted on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. (TSE) website. Please access the TSE website listed below (Listed Company Search), perform a search by inputting "CAPCOM" into "Issue name (company name)" or "9697" (half-width) into securities "Code," and select "Basic information" and then "Documents for public inspection/PR information."

https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK020010Action.do?Show=Show

You can exercise your voting rights regarding the proposals via the Internet or by mail. Please review the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders listed below and exercise your voting rights by 5:30 p.m. Japan time on Wednesday, June 19, 2024.

[Exercising your voting rights by mail]

Please indicate your approval or disapproval of each proposal on the enclosed Voting Rights Exercise Form and return the form to the Company before the deadline stated above.

[Exercising your voting rights via the Internet]

Note: Voting via the Internet by means other than the ICJ platform is only available for registered shareholders in Japan in the Japanese language. The ICJ platform is an electronic voting platform for institutional investors via ProxyEdge® system of Broadridge. For further details, please consult with your custodian(s), nominee(s) and/or broker(s).

Exercising voting rights via the Internet can only be done by accessing the website of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation, the administrator of the shareholder register ( https://evote.tr.mufg.jp/ ). Please use the log-in ID and temporary password shown on the Voting Rights Exercise Form. After logging in, please indicate your approval or disapproval of each proposal before the deadline stated above by following the instructions on the display screen.

Please see the Guidance for the Exercise of Voting Rights via the Internet attached below (note: intentionally omitted).

The Company participates in the electronic voting rights execution platform for institutional investors operated by ICJ, Inc.

