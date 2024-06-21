This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.
June 20, 2024
To: Shareholders
Notice of Resolutions of the 45th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
We would like to express our appreciation for your continued support and patronage.
The following matters were reported and resolved at the 45th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of CAPCOM Co., Ltd. (the "Company").
Yours faithfully,
CAPCOM Co., Ltd.
1-3Uchihirano-machi3-chome,Chuo-ku,
Osaka, Japan
By: Haruhiro Tsujimoto
President and COO
Representative Director
Particulars
Matters reported:
-
The Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements, and Non-Consolidated Financial Statements for the Company's 45th Fiscal Year (April 1, 2023 - March 31, 2024)
The particulars of the documents listed above were reported.
- Results of audits by the Accounting Auditor and the Audit and Supervisory Committee of the
Consolidated Financial Statements for the Company's 45th Fiscal Year (April 1, 2023 - March 31, 2024)
The results of the audits listed above were reported.
Proposals resolved:
Proposal 1: Appropriation of Retained Earnings
This proposal was approved and resolved as originally proposed, and it was decided to pay a year-end dividend of ¥43 per share for the fiscal year under review, which represents an increase of ¥3 compared to the previous fiscal year's year-end dividend of ¥40 (¥30 as ordinary dividend, ¥10 as commemorative dividend).
Proposal 2: Election of Twelve (12) Directors (Excluding Directors Who Are Members of the Audit and Supervisory Committee)
This proposal was approved and resolved as originally proposed. The Directors (excluding Directors who are members of the Audit and Supervisory Committee), Messrs. Kenzo Tsujimoto, Haruhiro Tsujimoto, Satoshi Miyazaki, Kenkichi Nomura, Yoichi Egawa, Yoshinori Ishida, Ryozo Tsujimoto, Toru Muranaka, Yutaka Mizukoshi, and Toshiro Muto and Ms. Yumi Hirose were re-elected, and Ms. Main Kohda was newly elected, and they all assumed their respective positions.
Messrs. Toru Muranaka, Yutaka Mizukoshi, and Toshiro Muto, Ms. Yumi Hirose and Ms. Main Kohda are External Directors.
Proposal 3: Election of Three (3) Directors Who Are Members of the Audit and Supervisory Committee
This proposal was approved and resolved as originally proposed. Mr. Kazushi Hirao was re-elected and Messrs. Mutsuhiko Koro and Wataru Kotani were newly elected as Directors who are members of the Audit and Supervisory Committee, and they all assumed their respective positions.
Messrs. Mutsuhiko Koro and Wataru Kotani are External Directors.
Proposal 4: Election of One (1) Substitute Director Who Is a Member of the Audit and Supervisory Committee
This proposal was approved and resolved as originally proposed, and Mr. Hitoshi Kanamori was elected as a substitute Director who is a member of the Audit and Supervisory Committee.
Proposal 5: Revision of Remuneration for Directors (Excluding Directors Who Are Members of the Audit and Supervisory Committee)
This proposal was approved and resolved as originally proposed.
Proposal 6: Introduction of a Performance-linked Stock Remuneration System for Directors (Excluding External Directors and Directors Who Are Members of the Audit and Supervisory Committee)
This proposal was approved and resolved as originally proposed.
End
〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰
Appointment of Representative Directors
At the Board of Directors after the General Meeting of Shareholders, Representative Directors were appointed as follows and assumed their positions.
Chairman and CEO, Representative Director
Kenzo Tsujimoto
President and COO, Representative Director
Haruhiro Tsujimoto
Representative Director
Satoshi Miyazaki
〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰
Appointment of
Directors who are Full-time Members of the Audit and Supervisory Committee
At the Board of Directors after the General Meeting of Shareholders, Directors who are full-time members of the Audit and Supervisory Committee were appointed as follows and assumed their positions.
Director and Full-time Member of the Audit and Supervisory Committee
Kazushi Hirao
Director and Full-time Member of the Audit and Supervisory Committee
Mutsuhiko Koro
〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰
Payment of Dividends
The year-end dividends for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024 will be payable by the Year-end Cash Dividend Receipt dispatched to your notified address on June 20, 2024. Please visit your nearest Japan Post Bank branch or post office during the payout period (June 21 to July 31, 2024) to receive the dividend payout.
Shareholders who have designated an account for direct deposit have also been sent a Statement of Year-end Cash Dividend and Confirmation of Account for Cash Dividend Remittance. Please confirm the details on those documents.
Shareholders who will use the Year-end Cash Dividend Receipt to receive the dividend payout have also been sent the Statement of Year-end Cash Dividend, which can be used to check the amount after you have received your dividend payout.
