This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. TSE Code: 9697 ISIN: JP3218900003 SEDOL: 6173694 JP June 20, 2024 To: Shareholders Notice of Resolutions of the 45th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders We would like to express our appreciation for your continued support and patronage. The following matters were reported and resolved at the 45th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of CAPCOM Co., Ltd. (the "Company"). Yours faithfully, CAPCOM Co., Ltd. 1-3Uchihirano-machi3-chome,Chuo-ku, Osaka, Japan By: Haruhiro Tsujimoto President and COO Representative Director Particulars Matters reported: The Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements, and Non-Consolidated Financial Statements for the Company's 45th Fiscal Year (April 1, 2023 - March 31, 2024)

The results of the audits listed above were reported. Proposals resolved: Proposal 1: Appropriation of Retained Earnings This proposal was approved and resolved as originally proposed, and it was decided to pay a year-end dividend of ¥43 per share for the fiscal year under review, which represents an increase of ¥3 compared to the previous fiscal year's year-end dividend of ¥40 (¥30 as ordinary dividend, ¥10 as commemorative dividend).

Proposal 2: Election of Twelve (12) Directors (Excluding Directors Who Are Members of the Audit and Supervisory Committee) This proposal was approved and resolved as originally proposed. The Directors (excluding Directors who are members of the Audit and Supervisory Committee), Messrs. Kenzo Tsujimoto, Haruhiro Tsujimoto, Satoshi Miyazaki, Kenkichi Nomura, Yoichi Egawa, Yoshinori Ishida, Ryozo Tsujimoto, Toru Muranaka, Yutaka Mizukoshi, and Toshiro Muto and Ms. Yumi Hirose were re-elected, and Ms. Main Kohda was newly elected, and they all assumed their respective positions. Messrs. Toru Muranaka, Yutaka Mizukoshi, and Toshiro Muto, Ms. Yumi Hirose and Ms. Main Kohda are External Directors. Proposal 3: Election of Three (3) Directors Who Are Members of the Audit and Supervisory Committee This proposal was approved and resolved as originally proposed. Mr. Kazushi Hirao was re-elected and Messrs. Mutsuhiko Koro and Wataru Kotani were newly elected as Directors who are members of the Audit and Supervisory Committee, and they all assumed their respective positions. Messrs. Mutsuhiko Koro and Wataru Kotani are External Directors. Proposal 4: Election of One (1) Substitute Director Who Is a Member of the Audit and Supervisory Committee This proposal was approved and resolved as originally proposed, and Mr. Hitoshi Kanamori was elected as a substitute Director who is a member of the Audit and Supervisory Committee. Proposal 5: Revision of Remuneration for Directors (Excluding Directors Who Are Members of the Audit and Supervisory Committee) This proposal was approved and resolved as originally proposed. Proposal 6: Introduction of a Performance-linked Stock Remuneration System for Directors (Excluding External Directors and Directors Who Are Members of the Audit and Supervisory Committee) This proposal was approved and resolved as originally proposed. End