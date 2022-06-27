Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Capcom Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9697   JP3218900003

CAPCOM CO., LTD.

(9697)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-06-27 am EDT
3290.00 JPY   -1.05%
05:06aCAPCOM : Resolutions of the 43rd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
06/24CAPCOM : Notice of Resolution of the 43rd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
06/13Tranche Update on Capcom Co., Ltd.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on May 13, 2022.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Capcom : Resolutions of the 43rd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

06/27/2022 | 05:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Resolutions of the 43rd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Resolutions

Approval

Votes

Abstained

Approval

Voting

Votes

Opposed

Votes

Rate (%)

Results

First proposal:

1,733,347

31,892

0

98.14

Approved

Proposed Appropriation of Retained Earnings

Second proposal:

Partial Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation

1,687,017

78,227

0

95.51

Approved

Third proposal:

Election of Twelve (12) Directors (Excluding Directors

Who Are Members of the Audit and Supervisory

Committee)

Kenzo Tsujimoto

1,530,920

234,323

0

86.68

Approved

Haruhiro Tsujimoto

1,651,679

113,563

0

93.51

Approved

Satoshi Miyazaki

1,728,069

37,179

0

97.84

Approved

Yoichi Egawa

1,728,169

37,079

0

97.84

Approved

Kenkichi Nomura

1,720,858

44,389

0

97.43

Approved

Yoshinori Ishida

1,727,106

38,142

0

97.78

Approved

Ryozo Tsujimoto

1,727,058

38,190

0

97.78

Approved

Toru Muranaka

1,736,647

28,601

0

98.32

Approved

Yutaka Mizukoshi

1,737,685

27,563

0

98.38

Approved

Wataru Kotani

1,737,599

27,649

0

98.38

Approved

Toshiro Muto

1,723,325

41,924

0

97.57

Approved

Yumi Hirose

1,728,424

36,825

0

97.86

Approved

Fourth proposal:

Election of Three (3) Directors Who Are Members of the

Audit and Supervisory Committee

Kazushi Hirao

1,672,996

92,243

0

94.72

Approved

Yoshihiko Iwasaki

1,672,997

92,244

0

94.72

Approved

Makoto Matsuo

1,461,110

304,128

0

82.72

Approved

Fifth proposal:

Election of One (1) Director Who Shall Be a Substitute

1,756,581

8,668

0

99.45

Approved

Member of the Audit and Supervisory Committee

Sixth proposal:

Revision of Limit on Remuneration of Directors

(Excluding Directors Who Are Members of the Audit and

1,746,666

9,631

8,951

98.89

Approved

Supervisory Committee)

Notes: Conditions for each proposal to be passed

  1. For the first and the sixth proposal, the approval of a majority of shareholders in attendance.
  2. For the second proposal, at least one-third of the company's shareholders with voting rights are in attendance and at least two-thirds of the said shareholders in attendance approve.
  3. For the third, fourth and fifth proposal, at least one-third of the company's shareholders with voting rights are in attendance and a majority of the said shareholders in attendance approve.
  4. The approval percentage is calculated as follows:
    Approval percentage = Number of votes in approval (votes exercised prior to the meeting a portion of shareholders in attendance on the day of the meeting) ÷ Number of votes (votes exercised prior to the meeting shareholders in attendance on the day of the meeting)

The reason why a portion of the voting rights of shareholders in attendance were not added to the total number of voting rights: The total confirmed number of votes in approval from the votes exercised prior to the meeting and a portion of the shareholders in attendance on the day of the meeting fulfilled the requirements for each proposal. As a result, the number of voting rights for which confirmation was not made in terms of approval, opposition or abstention from shareholders in attendance on the day of the meeting were not counted because the proposals were legitimately approved in accordance with the Companies Act of Japan.

Disclaimer

Capcom Co. Ltd. published this content on 27 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2022 09:05:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CAPCOM CO., LTD.
05:06aCAPCOM : Resolutions of the 43rd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
06/24CAPCOM : Notice of Resolution of the 43rd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
06/13Tranche Update on Capcom Co., Ltd.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on May 13, 2022.
CI
06/13Capcom Co., Ltd.'s Equity Buyback announced on May 13, 2022, has expired with 4,387,353..
CI
05/22CAPCOM : Integrated Report2021_3/3
PU
05/22CAPCOM : Integrated Report2021_1/3
PU
05/19CAPCOM : Notice of Convocation of the 43rd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
05/19MARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : May 19, 2022
05/18Saudi Arabia's wealth fund takes 5% Nintendo stake
RE
05/13Capcom Co., Ltd. announces an Equity Buyback for 5,000,100 shares, representing 1.85% f..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CAPCOM CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 112 B 832 M 832 M
Net income 2022 32 420 M 240 M 240 M
Net cash 2022 86 323 M 639 M 639 M
P/E ratio 2022 23,6x
Yield 2022 1,22%
Capitalization 723 B 5 353 M 5 353 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,66x
EV / Sales 2023 5,05x
Nbr of Employees 3 152
Free-Float 60,4%
Chart CAPCOM CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Capcom Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAPCOM CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 3 325,00 JPY
Average target price 3 765,83 JPY
Spread / Average Target 13,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kenzo Tsujimoto Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Haruhiro Tsujimoto Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Kenkichi Nomura Chief Financial Officer, Director & Head-Corporate
Koji Yokota Managing Executive Officer & GM-Administration
Makoto Matsuo Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAPCOM CO., LTD.22.78%5 353
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-20.40%2 002 137
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-46.15%52 196
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-29.97%50 657
SYNOPSYS INC.-13.85%48 563
SEA LIMITED-64.03%45 042