Capcom : Resolutions of the 43rd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
06/27/2022 | 05:06am EDT
Resolutions of the 43rd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
Resolutions
Approval
Votes
Abstained
Approval
Voting
Votes
Opposed
Votes
Rate (%)
Results
First proposal:
1,733,347
31,892
0
98.14
Approved
Proposed Appropriation of Retained Earnings
Second proposal:
Partial Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation
1,687,017
78,227
0
95.51
Approved
Third proposal:
Election of Twelve (12) Directors (Excluding Directors
Who Are Members of the Audit and Supervisory
Committee)
Kenzo Tsujimoto
1,530,920
234,323
0
86.68
Approved
Haruhiro Tsujimoto
1,651,679
113,563
0
93.51
Approved
Satoshi Miyazaki
1,728,069
37,179
0
97.84
Approved
Yoichi Egawa
1,728,169
37,079
0
97.84
Approved
Kenkichi Nomura
1,720,858
44,389
0
97.43
Approved
Yoshinori Ishida
1,727,106
38,142
0
97.78
Approved
Ryozo Tsujimoto
1,727,058
38,190
0
97.78
Approved
Toru Muranaka
1,736,647
28,601
0
98.32
Approved
Yutaka Mizukoshi
1,737,685
27,563
0
98.38
Approved
Wataru Kotani
1,737,599
27,649
0
98.38
Approved
Toshiro Muto
1,723,325
41,924
0
97.57
Approved
Yumi Hirose
1,728,424
36,825
0
97.86
Approved
Fourth proposal:
Election of Three (3) Directors Who Are Members of the
Audit and Supervisory Committee
Kazushi Hirao
1,672,996
92,243
0
94.72
Approved
Yoshihiko Iwasaki
1,672,997
92,244
0
94.72
Approved
Makoto Matsuo
1,461,110
304,128
0
82.72
Approved
Fifth proposal:
Election of One (1) Director Who Shall Be a Substitute
1,756,581
8,668
0
99.45
Approved
Member of the Audit and Supervisory Committee
Sixth proposal:
Revision of Limit on Remuneration of Directors
(Excluding Directors Who Are Members of the Audit and
1,746,666
9,631
8,951
98.89
Approved
Supervisory Committee)
Notes: Conditions for each proposal to be passed
For the first and the sixth proposal, the approval of a majority of shareholders in attendance.
For the second proposal, at least one-third of the company's shareholders with voting rights are in attendance and at least two-thirds of the said shareholders in attendance approve.
For the third, fourth and fifth proposal, at least one-third of the company's shareholders with voting rights are in attendance and a majority of the said shareholders in attendance approve.
The approval percentage is calculated as follows:
Approval percentage = Number of votes in approval (votes exercised prior to the meeting ＋ a portion of shareholders in attendance on the day of the meeting) ÷ Number of votes (votes exercised prior to the meeting ＋ shareholders in attendance on the day of the meeting)
The reason why a portion of the voting rights of shareholders in attendance were not added to the total number of voting rights: The total confirmed number of votes in approval from the votes exercised prior to the meeting and a portion of the shareholders in attendance on the day of the meeting fulfilled the requirements for each proposal. As a result, the number of voting rights for which confirmation was not made in terms of approval, opposition or abstention from shareholders in attendance on the day of the meeting were not counted because the proposals were legitimately approved in accordance with the Companies Act of Japan.