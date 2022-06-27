Capcom : Resolutions of the 43rd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Resolutions of the 43rd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Resolutions Approval Votes Abstained Approval Voting Votes Opposed Votes Rate (%) Results First proposal: 1,733,347 31,892 0 98.14 Approved Proposed Appropriation of Retained Earnings Second proposal: Partial Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation 1,687,017 78,227 0 95.51 Approved Third proposal: Election of Twelve (12) Directors (Excluding Directors Who Are Members of the Audit and Supervisory Committee) Kenzo Tsujimoto 1,530,920 234,323 0 86.68 Approved Haruhiro Tsujimoto 1,651,679 113,563 0 93.51 Approved Satoshi Miyazaki 1,728,069 37,179 0 97.84 Approved Yoichi Egawa 1,728,169 37,079 0 97.84 Approved Kenkichi Nomura 1,720,858 44,389 0 97.43 Approved Yoshinori Ishida 1,727,106 38,142 0 97.78 Approved Ryozo Tsujimoto 1,727,058 38,190 0 97.78 Approved Toru Muranaka 1,736,647 28,601 0 98.32 Approved Yutaka Mizukoshi 1,737,685 27,563 0 98.38 Approved Wataru Kotani 1,737,599 27,649 0 98.38 Approved Toshiro Muto 1,723,325 41,924 0 97.57 Approved Yumi Hirose 1,728,424 36,825 0 97.86 Approved Fourth proposal: Election of Three (3) Directors Who Are Members of the Audit and Supervisory Committee Kazushi Hirao 1,672,996 92,243 0 94.72 Approved Yoshihiko Iwasaki 1,672,997 92,244 0 94.72 Approved Makoto Matsuo 1,461,110 304,128 0 82.72 Approved Fifth proposal: Election of One (1) Director Who Shall Be a Substitute 1,756,581 8,668 0 99.45 Approved Member of the Audit and Supervisory Committee Sixth proposal: Revision of Limit on Remuneration of Directors (Excluding Directors Who Are Members of the Audit and 1,746,666 9,631 8,951 98.89 Approved Supervisory Committee)

Notes: Conditions for each proposal to be passed

For the first and the sixth proposal, the approval of a majority of shareholders in attendance. For the second proposal, at least one-third of the company's shareholders with voting rights are in attendance and at least two-thirds of the said shareholders in attendance approve. For the third, fourth and fifth proposal, at least one-third of the company's shareholders with voting rights are in attendance and a majority of the said shareholders in attendance approve. The approval percentage is calculated as follows:

Approval percentage = Number of votes in approval (votes exercised prior to the meeting ＋ a portion of shareholders in attendance on the day of the meeting) ÷ Number of votes (votes exercised prior to the meeting ＋ shareholders in attendance on the day of the meeting)

The reason why a portion of the voting rights of shareholders in attendance were not added to the total number of voting rights: The total confirmed number of votes in approval from the votes exercised prior to the meeting and a portion of the shareholders in attendance on the day of the meeting fulfilled the requirements for each proposal. As a result, the number of voting rights for which confirmation was not made in terms of approval, opposition or abstention from shareholders in attendance on the day of the meeting were not counted because the proposals were legitimately approved in accordance with the Companies Act of Japan.