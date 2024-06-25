Resolutions of the 45th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Resolutions Approval Votes Abstained Approval Voting Votes Opposed Votes Rate (%) Results First proposal: 1,712,436 17,585 138 98.67 Approved Appropriation of Retained Earnings Second proposal: Election of Twelve (12) Directors (Excluding Directors Who Are Members of the Audit and Supervisory Committee) Kenzo Tsujimoto 1,666,696 63,110 349 96.04 Approved Haruhiro Tsujimoto 1,667,043 62,763 349 96.06 Approved Satoshi Miyazaki 1,713,180 16,923 54 98.71 Approved Kenkichi Nomura 1,708,977 21,125 54 98.47 Approved Yoichi Egawa 1,713,134 16,969 54 98.71 Approved Yoshinori Ishida 1,713,184 16,919 54 98.71 Approved Ryozo Tsujimoto 1,712,993 17,110 54 98.70 Approved Toru Muranaka 1,722,199 7,905 54 99.23 Approved Yutaka Mizukoshi 1,723,308 6,796 54 99.30 Approved Toshiro Muto 1,723,111 6,993 54 99.29 Approved Yumi Hirose 1,723,687 6,417 54 99.32 Approved Main Kohda 1,726,385 3,720 54 99.47 Approved Third proposal: Election of Three (3) Directors Who Are Members of the Audit and Supervisory Committee Kazushi Hirao 1,665,903 64,199 54 95.99 Approved Mutsuhiko Koro 1,728,733 1,370 54 99.61 Approved Wataru Kotani 1,723,180 6,922 54 99.29 Approved Fourth proposal: Election of One (1) Substitute Director Who Is a Member 1,729,369 736 54 99.65 Approved of the Audit and Supervisory Committee Fifth proposal: Revision of Remuneration for Directors (Excluding Directors Who Are Members of the Audit and 1,724,650 1,636 3,872 99.37 Approved Supervisory Committee) Sixth proposal: Introduction of a Performance-linked Stock Remuneration System for Directors (Excluding External 1,726,327 1,853 1,979 99.47 Approved Directors and Directors Who Are Members of the Audit and Supervisory Committee)

Notes: Conditions for each proposal to be passed

For the first proposal, fifth proposal, and sixth proposal, the approval of a majority of shareholders in attendance. For the second proposal, third proposal, and forth proposal, at least one-third of the company's shareholders with voting rights are in attendance and a majority of the said shareholders in attendance approve. The approval percentage is calculated as follows:

Approval percentage = Number of votes in approval (votes exercised prior to the meeting ＋ a portion of shareholders in attendance on the day of the meeting) ÷ Number of votes (votes exercised prior to the meeting ＋ shareholders in attendance on the day of the meeting)

The reason why a portion of the voting rights of shareholders in attendance were not added to the total number of voting rights: The total confirmed number of votes in approval from the votes exercised prior to the meeting and a portion of the shareholders in attendance on the day of the meeting fulfilled the requirements for each proposal. As a result, the number of voting rights for which confirmation was not made in terms of approval, opposition or abstention from shareholders in attendance on the day of the meeting were not counted because the proposals were legitimately approved in accordance with the Companies Act of Japan.