First proposal:
1,712,436
17,585
138
98.67
Approved
Appropriation of Retained Earnings
Second proposal:
Election of Twelve (12) Directors (Excluding Directors
Who Are Members of the Audit and Supervisory
Committee)
Kenzo Tsujimoto
1,666,696
63,110
349
96.04
Approved
Haruhiro Tsujimoto
1,667,043
62,763
349
96.06
Approved
Satoshi Miyazaki
1,713,180
16,923
54
98.71
Approved
Kenkichi Nomura
1,708,977
21,125
54
98.47
Approved
Yoichi Egawa
1,713,134
16,969
54
98.71
Approved
Yoshinori Ishida
1,713,184
16,919
54
98.71
Approved
Ryozo Tsujimoto
1,712,993
17,110
54
98.70
Approved
Toru Muranaka
1,722,199
7,905
54
99.23
Approved
Yutaka Mizukoshi
1,723,308
6,796
54
99.30
Approved
Toshiro Muto
1,723,111
6,993
54
99.29
Approved
Yumi Hirose
1,723,687
6,417
54
99.32
Approved
Main Kohda
1,726,385
3,720
54
99.47
Approved
Third proposal:
Election of Three (3) Directors Who Are Members of the
Audit and Supervisory Committee
Kazushi Hirao
1,665,903
64,199
54
95.99
Approved
Mutsuhiko Koro
1,728,733
1,370
54
99.61
Approved
Wataru Kotani
1,723,180
6,922
54
99.29
Approved
Fourth proposal:
Election of One (1) Substitute Director Who Is a Member
1,729,369
736
54
99.65
Approved
of the Audit and Supervisory Committee
Fifth proposal:
Revision of Remuneration for Directors (Excluding
Directors Who Are Members of the Audit and
1,724,650
1,636
3,872
99.37
Approved
Supervisory Committee)
Sixth proposal:
Introduction of a Performance-linked Stock
Remuneration System for Directors (Excluding External
1,726,327
1,853
1,979
99.47
Approved
Directors and Directors Who Are Members of the Audit
and Supervisory Committee)
Notes: Conditions for each proposal to be passed
- For the first proposal, fifth proposal, and sixth proposal, the approval of a majority of shareholders in attendance.
- For the second proposal, third proposal, and forth proposal, at least one-third of the company's shareholders with voting rights are in attendance and a majority of the said shareholders in attendance approve.
- The approval percentage is calculated as follows:
Approval percentage = Number of votes in approval (votes exercised prior to the meeting ＋ a portion of shareholders in attendance on the day of the meeting) ÷ Number of votes (votes exercised prior to the meeting ＋ shareholders in attendance on the day of the meeting)
The reason why a portion of the voting rights of shareholders in attendance were not added to the total number of voting rights: The total confirmed number of votes in approval from the votes exercised prior to the meeting and a portion of the shareholders in attendance on the day of the meeting fulfilled the requirements for each proposal. As a result, the number of voting rights for which confirmation was not made in terms of approval, opposition or abstention from shareholders in attendance on the day of the meeting were not counted because the proposals were legitimately approved in accordance with the Companies Act of Japan.
