Resolutions of the 45th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Resolutions

Approval

Votes

Abstained

Approval

Voting

Votes

Opposed

Votes

Rate (%)

Results

First proposal:

1,712,436

17,585

138

98.67

Approved

Appropriation of Retained Earnings

Second proposal:

Election of Twelve (12) Directors (Excluding Directors

Who Are Members of the Audit and Supervisory

Committee)

Kenzo Tsujimoto

1,666,696

63,110

349

96.04

Approved

Haruhiro Tsujimoto

1,667,043

62,763

349

96.06

Approved

Satoshi Miyazaki

1,713,180

16,923

54

98.71

Approved

Kenkichi Nomura

1,708,977

21,125

54

98.47

Approved

Yoichi Egawa

1,713,134

16,969

54

98.71

Approved

Yoshinori Ishida

1,713,184

16,919

54

98.71

Approved

Ryozo Tsujimoto

1,712,993

17,110

54

98.70

Approved

Toru Muranaka

1,722,199

7,905

54

99.23

Approved

Yutaka Mizukoshi

1,723,308

6,796

54

99.30

Approved

Toshiro Muto

1,723,111

6,993

54

99.29

Approved

Yumi Hirose

1,723,687

6,417

54

99.32

Approved

Main Kohda

1,726,385

3,720

54

99.47

Approved

Third proposal:

Election of Three (3) Directors Who Are Members of the

Audit and Supervisory Committee

Kazushi Hirao

1,665,903

64,199

54

95.99

Approved

Mutsuhiko Koro

1,728,733

1,370

54

99.61

Approved

Wataru Kotani

1,723,180

6,922

54

99.29

Approved

Fourth proposal:

Election of One (1) Substitute Director Who Is a Member

1,729,369

736

54

99.65

Approved

of the Audit and Supervisory Committee

Fifth proposal:

Revision of Remuneration for Directors (Excluding

Directors Who Are Members of the Audit and

1,724,650

1,636

3,872

99.37

Approved

Supervisory Committee)

Sixth proposal:

Introduction of a Performance-linked Stock

Remuneration System for Directors (Excluding External

1,726,327

1,853

1,979

99.47

Approved

Directors and Directors Who Are Members of the Audit

and Supervisory Committee)

Notes: Conditions for each proposal to be passed

  1. For the first proposal, fifth proposal, and sixth proposal, the approval of a majority of shareholders in attendance.
  2. For the second proposal, third proposal, and forth proposal, at least one-third of the company's shareholders with voting rights are in attendance and a majority of the said shareholders in attendance approve.
  3. The approval percentage is calculated as follows:
    Approval percentage = Number of votes in approval (votes exercised prior to the meeting a portion of shareholders in attendance on the day of the meeting) ÷ Number of votes (votes exercised prior to the meeting shareholders in attendance on the day of the meeting)

The reason why a portion of the voting rights of shareholders in attendance were not added to the total number of voting rights: The total confirmed number of votes in approval from the votes exercised prior to the meeting and a portion of the shareholders in attendance on the day of the meeting fulfilled the requirements for each proposal. As a result, the number of voting rights for which confirmation was not made in terms of approval, opposition or abstention from shareholders in attendance on the day of the meeting were not counted because the proposals were legitimately approved in accordance with the Companies Act of Japan.

