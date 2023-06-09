Advanced search
CAPCOM CO., LTD.

(9697)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-06-09 am EDT
5613.00 JPY   +2.71%
03:01aCapcom Turns 40 on June 11
BU
06/07Capcom : Street Fighter 6 Sells Over 1 Million Units Worldwide!
BU
05/24Chipotle Mexican Grill Partners With Capcom's Street Fighter 6 to Reward Players Ordering Online
MT
Capcom Turns 40 on June 11

06/09/2023 | 03:01am EDT
Sends anniversary message of gratitude “from Osaka, to the world”

Capcom Co., Ltd. (TOKYO:9697) will celebrate its 40th anniversary on June 11, 2023, as the date marks forty years since the company’s founding on June 11, 1983. In recognition of this achievement, Capcom is conveying its gratitude to its global stakeholders for their ongoing support over the past 40 years.

Capcom celebrates 40th anniversary with announcement in the Financial Times. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Capcom celebrates 40th anniversary with announcement in the Financial Times. (Graphic: Business Wire)

To mark the 40th anniversary of its founding, Capcom is taking its slogan of “from Osaka, to the world,” and sending a message of gratitude to its supporters worldwide. This includes a full-page announcement of the 40-year milestone published in the June 9 edition of the Financial Times conveying the company’s appreciation to stakeholders around the globe for their support in helping Capcom deliver the fun and excitement of its highly creative, original content to more than 200 countries and regions worldwide. Further, on June 12 the company will open Capcom Town (https://teaser.captown.capcom.com/)*, a website conceptualized as a digital, online destination that fans around the world can enjoy. The site will feature an array of content, including a virtual museum, in which original artwork and development documents for both the first and latest instalments in the company’s popular game series will be exhibited, as well as a game corner where visitors can play classic Capcom titles such as Mega Man and Street Fighter II. Beyond these, Capcom plans to carry out a variety of other global-facing anniversary activities from across its different businesses, including production of an anniversary video it will release over social channels.

*The URL (https://teaser.captown.capcom.com/) is for a teaser site

Under its corporate philosophy of being a Creator of Entertainment Culture that Stimulates Your Senses, Capcom has produced numerous original, popular brands loved throughout the world, including Resident Evil, Monster Hunter, and Street Fighter. Capcom seeks to deliver happiness to people worldwide by offering content that is a source of both comfort and strength, providing games in over 200 countries and regions globally while expanding into other forms of entertainment, including major Hollywood motion pictures and esports.

ABOUT CAPCOM

Capcom is a leading worldwide developer, publisher and distributor of interactive entertainment for game consoles, PCs, handheld and wireless devices. Founded in 1983, the company has created hundreds of games, including groundbreaking franchises Resident Evil™, Monster Hunter™, Street Fighter™, Mega Man™, Devil May Cry™ and Ace Attorney™. Capcom maintains operations in the U.S., U.K., Germany, France, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore and Tokyo, with corporate headquarters located in Osaka, Japan. More information about Capcom can be found at https://www.capcom.co.jp/ir/english/


