663,300,000 Ordinary Shares of Cape EMS Berhad are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 10-SEP-2023. These Ordinary Shares will be under lockup for 195 days starting from 27-FEB-2023 to 10-SEP-2023.



Details:

In accordance with Paragraph 5.29(a), Part II of the Equity Guidelines, Tee Kim Chin and Tee Kim Yok will not be allowed to sell, transfer or assign their shareholdings in the Company involving 502,050,000 Shares, representing 54.4% of the enlarged issued Shares as at the date of the Listing for a period of 6 months from the date of the Listing. In addition, Fortress and AOF have voluntarily undertaken to not sell, transfer or assign their entire shareholdings in the Company involving 161,250,000 Shares, representing 17.5% of the enlarged issued Shares as at the date of the Listing for a period of 6 months from the date of the Listing.