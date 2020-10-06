Cape Lambert Resources : Results of Extraordinary General Meeting
10/06/2020 | 01:35am EDT
ASX
Release
6 October 2020
Results of Extraordinary General Meeting
In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA of the Corporations Act, Cape Lambert Resources Limited (ASX: CFE) (
Cape Lambert or the Company) advises details of the resolutions and the proxies received in respect of each resolution are set out in the attached proxy summary. Each resolution was decided by a poll with all resolutions carried.
Announcement authorised for release by the board of Cape Lambert.
ENDS
ASX: CFE
CAPE LAMBERT RESOURCES LIMITED
EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
Tuesday, 06 October 2020
Results of Meeting
The following information is provided in accordance with section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) and ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2.
(as at proxy close)
(where applicable)
Resolution
1 Approval to vary the floor price for the remaining Winance Notes
2 Ratification of prior issue of Shares under Winance Debt Conversion
3 Issue of Shares to Winance in satisfaction of interest
4 Issue of Shares to Okewood
5 Issue of Shares to Haven Resources
6 Issue of Shares to CRMS
7 Approval to issue Securities to the new Chairman
8 Approval to issue Shares under a proposed placement
Resolution
Type
Ordinary
Ordinary
Ordinary
Ordinary
Ordinary
Ordinary
Ordinary
Ordinary
For
Against
Proxy's
Abstain
For
Against
Abstain*
Discretion
554,061,767
2,972,706
5,108,761
222,280
563,793,528
2,972,706
222,280
98.56%
0.53%
0.91%
99.48%
0.52%
554,651,707
2,454,766
5,041,761
217,280
564,316,468
2,454,766
217,280
98.68%
0.43%
0.89%
99.57%
0.43%
554,682,207
2,382,046
5,111,761
189,500
564,416,968
2,382,046
189,500
98.67%
0.42%
0.91%
99.58%
0.42%
438,265,091
2,699,986
5,043,761
116,356,676
447,931,852
2,699,986
116,356,676
98.27%
0.60%
1.13%
99.40%
0.60%
554,611,038
2,397,215
5,043,761
313,500
564,277,799
2,397,215
313,500
98.69%
0.42%
0.89%
99.58%
0.42%
554,611,038
2,397,215
5,043,761
313,500
560,554,799
2,397,215
4,036,500
98.69%
0.42%
0.89%
99.57%
0.43%
553,706,380
3,290,873
5,043,761
324,500
563,373,141
3,290,873
324,500
98.53%
0.58%
0.89%
99.42%
0.58%
551,567,475
2,134,278
5,113,761
150,000
561,304,236
2,134,278
150,000
98.71%
0.38%
0.91%
99.62%
0.38%
Carried /
Not Carried
Carried
Carried
Carried
Carried
Carried
Carried
Carried
Carried
9 Approval to issue shares to satisfy debts - Bennett and Co
10 Ratification of prior issue of Placement Shares and Placement Options
11 Ratification of prior issue of Placement Options
12 Change of Company Name
Ordinary
Ordinary
Ordinary
Special
554,736,478
2,260,275
5,043,761
325,000
564,403,239
2,260,275
325,000
98.71%
0.40%
0.89%
99.60%
0.40%
Carried
555,058,575
2,013,678
5,043,761
249,500
564,725,336
2,013,678
249,500
98.76%
0.35%
0.89%
99.64%
0.36%
Carried
554,265,538
2,895,215
5,047,761
157,000
563,936,299
2,895,215
157,000
98.60%
0.51%
0.89%
99.49%
0.51%
Carried
528,351,247
27,253,481
5,038,761
1,719,525
538,013,008
27,253,481
1,719,525
94.25%
4.86%
0.89%
95.18%
4.82%
Carried
* Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.
