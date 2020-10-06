Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Cape Lambert Resources Limited    CFE   AU000000CFE0

CAPE LAMBERT RESOURCES LIMITED

(CFE)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 10/05
0.007 AUD   +16.67%
01:35aCAPE LAMBERT RESOURCES : Results of Extraordinary General Meeting
PU
09/30CAPE LAMBERT RESOURCES : Appendix 4G
PU
09/30CAPE LAMBERT RESOURCES : Annual Report
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cape Lambert Resources : Results of Extraordinary General Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/06/2020 | 01:35am EDT

ASX

Release

6 October 2020

Results of Extraordinary General Meeting

In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA of the Corporations Act, Cape Lambert Resources Limited (ASX: CFE) (Cape Lambert or the Company) advises details of the resolutions and the proxies received in respect of each resolution are set out in the attached proxy summary. Each resolution was decided by a poll with all resolutions carried.

Announcement authorised for release by the board of Cape Lambert.

ENDS

For further information please contact:

Investor Relations

Follow us

+61 (0) 8 9380 9555

@Cape_Lambert

ir@capelam.com.au

cape-lambert-resources-limited

Cape Lambert Resources Limited ABN 71 095 047 920

32 Harrogate Street, West Leederville WA 6007

Phone: +61 8 9380 9555 Email: admin@capelam.com.au

www.capelam.com.au

ASX: CFE

CAPE LAMBERT RESOURCES LIMITED

EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Tuesday, 06 October 2020

Results of Meeting

The following information is provided in accordance with section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) and ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2.

Resolution details

(as at proxy close)

(where applicable)

Resolution

Result

Resolution

1 Approval to vary the floor price for the remaining Winance Notes

2 Ratification of prior issue of Shares under Winance Debt Conversion

3 Issue of Shares to Winance in satisfaction of interest

4 Issue of Shares to Okewood

5 Issue of Shares to Haven Resources

6 Issue of Shares to CRMS

7 Approval to issue Securities to the new Chairman

8 Approval to issue Shares under a proposed placement

Resolution

Type

Ordinary

Ordinary

Ordinary

Ordinary

Ordinary

Ordinary

Ordinary

Ordinary

For

Against

Proxy's

Abstain

For

Against

Abstain*

Discretion

554,061,767

2,972,706

5,108,761

222,280

563,793,528

2,972,706

222,280

98.56%

0.53%

0.91%

99.48%

0.52%

554,651,707

2,454,766

5,041,761

217,280

564,316,468

2,454,766

217,280

98.68%

0.43%

0.89%

99.57%

0.43%

554,682,207

2,382,046

5,111,761

189,500

564,416,968

2,382,046

189,500

98.67%

0.42%

0.91%

99.58%

0.42%

438,265,091

2,699,986

5,043,761

116,356,676

447,931,852

2,699,986

116,356,676

98.27%

0.60%

1.13%

99.40%

0.60%

554,611,038

2,397,215

5,043,761

313,500

564,277,799

2,397,215

313,500

98.69%

0.42%

0.89%

99.58%

0.42%

554,611,038

2,397,215

5,043,761

313,500

560,554,799

2,397,215

4,036,500

98.69%

0.42%

0.89%

99.57%

0.43%

553,706,380

3,290,873

5,043,761

324,500

563,373,141

3,290,873

324,500

98.53%

0.58%

0.89%

99.42%

0.58%

551,567,475

2,134,278

5,113,761

150,000

561,304,236

2,134,278

150,000

98.71%

0.38%

0.91%

99.62%

0.38%

Carried /

Not Carried

Carried

Carried

Carried

Carried

Carried

Carried

Carried

Carried

9 Approval to issue shares to satisfy debts - Bennett and Co

10 Ratification of prior issue of Placement Shares and Placement Options

11 Ratification of prior issue of Placement Options

12 Change of Company Name

Ordinary

Ordinary

Ordinary

Special

554,736,478

2,260,275

5,043,761

325,000

564,403,239

2,260,275

325,000

98.71%

0.40%

0.89%

99.60%

0.40%

Carried

555,058,575

2,013,678

5,043,761

249,500

564,725,336

2,013,678

249,500

98.76%

0.35%

0.89%

99.64%

0.36%

Carried

554,265,538

2,895,215

5,047,761

157,000

563,936,299

2,895,215

157,000

98.60%

0.51%

0.89%

99.49%

0.51%

Carried

528,351,247

27,253,481

5,038,761

1,719,525

538,013,008

27,253,481

1,719,525

94.25%

4.86%

0.89%

95.18%

4.82%

Carried

* Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Cape Lambert Resources Ltd. published this content on 06 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2020 05:34:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about CAPE LAMBERT RESOURCES LIMITED
01:35aCAPE LAMBERT RESOURCES : Results of Extraordinary General Meeting
PU
09/30CAPE LAMBERT RESOURCES : Appendix 4G
PU
09/30CAPE LAMBERT RESOURCES : Annual Report
PU
09/17CAPE LAMBERT RESOURCES : Appendix 2A
PU
09/17CAPE LAMBERT RESOURCES : Issue of Shares
PU
09/17CAPE LAMBERT RESOURCES : Winance Loan Facility Conversion
PU
09/10CAPE LAMBERT RESOURCES : New Exploration Licence Applications
PU
09/10CAPE LAMBERT RESOURCES : Response to ASX Price and Volume Query
PU
08/25CAPE LAMBERT RESOURCES : Appendix 2A
PU
08/25CAPE LAMBERT RESOURCES : Issue of Shares
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 0,32 M 0,23 M 0,23 M
Net income 2020 -1,53 M -1,11 M -1,11 M
Net Debt 2020 2,24 M 1,61 M 1,61 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,54x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 12,7 M 9,14 M 9,16 M
EV / Sales 2019 38,9x
EV / Sales 2020 17,6x
Nbr of Employees 54
Free-Float 81,3%
Chart CAPE LAMBERT RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Cape Lambert Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Antony William Paul Sage Executive Chairman
Melissa Kate Chapman Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Timothy Paul Turner Independent Non-Executive Director
Eloise von Puttkammer Head-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAPE LAMBERT RESOURCES LIMITED75.00%9
VALE S.A.11.80%52 993
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED53.98%35 459
KUMBA IRON ORE LIMITED16.11%9 426
NMDC LIMITED-35.25%3 450
FERREXPO PLC9.47%1 320
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group