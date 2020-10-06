Cape Lambert Resources : Results of Extraordinary General Meeting

ASX

Release

6 October 2020

Results of Extraordinary General Meeting

In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA of the Corporations Act, Cape Lambert Resources Limited (ASX: CFE) (Cape Lambert or the Company) advises details of the resolutions and the proxies received in respect of each resolution are set out in the attached proxy summary. Each resolution was decided by a poll with all resolutions carried.

Announcement authorised for release by the board of Cape Lambert.

ENDS

