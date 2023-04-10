Capella Minerals : Corporate Presentation - April 2023

Forward Looking Statements

This document may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this document and Capella Minerals does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect Capella Minerals managements expectations or beliefs regarding future events and include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the ability to raise funds and the availability of funds, future plans for exploration and development, including the obtaining of necessary permits, the potential of Capella Minerals properties to contain mineralization, whether or not at economically interesting grades, the timing of exploration and development work, the appointment of management and directors, and the filing of a technical report, and the ability of Capella Minerals to attract other mining companies to enter into a joint venture or acquire one or more of Capella Minerals' properties. In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative of these terms or comparable terminology. By their very nature forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Capella Minerals to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, risks related to actual results of exploration activities; general economic conditions and the availability of investment funds, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; fluctuations in prices of minerals and in exchange rates; variations in grade; regulatory and political risk, environmental risks, accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; delays in obtaining governmental approvals or financing; the absence of potential joint venture partners or acquirers of Capella Minerals' properties; as well as those factors detailed from time to time in Capella Minerals' interim and annual financial statements and management's discussion and analysis of those statements, all of which are filed and available for review on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Although Capella Minerals has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

This presentation also contains or references certain market, industry and peer group data which is based upon information from independent industry publications, market research, analyst reports and surveys and other publicly available sources. Although the Company believe these sources to be generally reliable, such information is subject to interpretation and cannot be verified with complete certainty due to limits on the availability and reliability of raw data, the voluntary nature of the data gathering process and other inherent limitations and uncertainties. The Company has not independently verified any of the data from third party sources referred to in this presentation and accordingly, the accuracy and completeness of such data is not guaranteed.

The Company also reminds potential investors that Mineral Resources which are not Mineral Reserves have not yet demonstrated economic viability.

QUALIFIED PERSON (QP) STATEMENT

The technical and scientific information contained in this presentation has been reviewed and approved for release by Dr. Eric Roth, the Company's President & CEO. Dr. Roth is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

2