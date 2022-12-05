Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Capella Minerals Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CMIL   CA13960M1023

CAPELLA MINERALS LIMITED

(CMIL)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  09:39 2022-12-05 am EST
0.0600 CAD    0.00%
11:22aCapella Minerals : Corporate Presentation - December 2022
PU
10/31Capella Minerals Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended August 31, 2022
CI
10/31Capella Minerals : Corporate Presentation - November 2022
PU
Capella Minerals : Corporate Presentation - December 2022

12/05/2022 | 11:22am EST
OTCQB: CMILF

TSXV: CMIL

FRA: N7D2

Developing Copper & Lithium-REE Projects for Europe's

Green Energy Transition

December, 2022

Ethically-Sourced Metals for Europe's Electromobility and Decarbonization Process

Forward Looking Statements

This document may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this document and Capella Minerals does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect Capella Minerals managements expectations or beliefs regarding future events and include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the ability to raise funds and the availability of funds, future plans for exploration and development, including the obtaining of necessary permits, the potential of Capella Minerals properties to contain mineralization, whether or not at economically interesting grades, the timing of exploration and development work, the appointment of management and directors, and the filing of a technical report, and the ability of Capella Minerals to attract other mining companies to enter into a joint venture or acquire one or more of Capella Minerals' properties. In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative of these terms or comparable terminology. By their very nature forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Capella Minerals to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, risks related to actual results of exploration activities; general economic conditions and the availability of investment funds, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; fluctuations in prices of minerals and in exchange rates; variations in grade; regulatory and political risk, environmental risks, accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; delays in obtaining governmental approvals or financing; the absence of potential joint venture partners or acquirers of Capella Minerals' properties; as well as those factors detailed from time to time in Capella Minerals' interim and annual financial statements and management's discussion and analysis of those statements, all of which are filed and available for review on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Although Capella Minerals has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

This presentation also contains or references certain market, industry and peer group data which is based upon information from independent industry publications, market research, analyst reports and surveys and other publicly available sources. Although the Company believe these sources to be generally reliable, such information is subject to interpretation and cannot be verified with complete certainty due to limits on the availability and reliability of raw data, the voluntary nature of the data gathering process and other inherent limitations and uncertainties. The Company has not independently verified any of the data from third party sources referred to in this presentation and accordingly, the accuracy and completeness of such data is not guaranteed.

The Company also reminds potential investors that Mineral Resources which are not Mineral Reserves have not yet demonstrated economic viability.

QUALIFIED PERSON (QP) STATEMENT

The technical and scientific information contained in this presentation has been reviewed and approved for release by Dr. Eric Roth, the Company's President & CEO. Dr. Roth is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

2

European Base & Battery Metal Focus

Favourable Jurisdictions, Management with Track Record of Success

Our Canadian Gold Joint Ventures

Domain Gold JV, Manitoba

Monument Bay

Musselwhite

Red LakeGreenstone

Savant Gold JV, Ontario

Drill Ready

N

Our Scandinavian Base & Battery Metals Projects

Katajavaara-

Vaddas

Aakenus

Killero - Drill

Permitting

Hessjøgruva-Kjøli

Kittila

Kjøli - Drill Ready

Ikkari

Løkken

Røros

Lithium-REE Portfolio

Amot - Drill Ready

Capella Projects

Copper-Cobalt-Zinc (VMS)

Lithium-REE Pegmatites

Orogenic Gold(-Copper)

Adjacent Mines/Projects1

1 References made to Adjacent Mines/Projects provide context for Capella's projects but are not necessarily indicative that the projects host similar tonnages or grades of gold and/or copper mineralization.

3

Capella's Capital & Management Structure

November 30, 2022

Common Shares Outstanding

193M

DIRECTORS & SENIOR MANAGEMENT

Options (Av. price $C 0.13)

11.4M

Eric Roth

CEO & Director (30+yrs experience)

Warrants (Av. price $C 0.12)

77M

Glen Parson

Director (20+yrs experience)

Cash Position

$C 1M

Mary Little

Director (30+yrs experience)

Market Capitalization @ $C 0.06

$C 12M

Sharon Cooper

CFO (15+yrs experience)

Equities Portfolio - 666,666 PPP

Karen Davies

VP IR (20+yrs experience)

Major Shareholders

Retail & Institutions

Fruchtexpress Grabher GmbH 14.8%

elementX Group 10.0%

EMX Royalty Corp

5.7%

Sandstorm

Gold Royalties 10.0%

Management 7.4%

4

European Base & Battery Metal Focus

Critical Metals for the Electromobility / Decarbonization Process

Norwegian Copper-Cobalt Deposits

  • Future global copper demand expected to exceed supply
  • Capella's projects are high-grade (2+% Cu vs global average <0.8% Cu)
  • 60-70%of world's cobalt currently sourced from the DRC
  • Opportunity to supply Europe with ethically-sourced copper & cobalt

Finland Lithium-REE Deposits.

  • Continuing strong demand for lithium and rare-earth elements (REE)
  • Finland has known but underexplored lithium-REE pegmatite fields
  • September 14, 2022: European Commission creates Critical Raw Materials Act to support EU-based supply chain for lithium & REE

Norwegian Lithium-Ion Battery Factories

  • Norwegian government is highly-supportive of the development of lithium-ion battery factories
  • Norway is a favourable location because of abundant renewable hydroelectric power. Also competitive Corporate tax rate (22%).

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Capella Minerals Ltd. published this content on 05 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2022 16:21:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -2,29 M -1,70 M -1,70 M
Net cash 2022 0,10 M 0,07 M 0,07 M
P/E ratio 2022 -3,97x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 11,6 M 8,60 M 8,60 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 71,3%
Chart CAPELLA MINERALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Capella Minerals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Eric Roth President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sharon Cooper Chief Financial Officer
Glen William Parsons Independent Director
Mary Louise Little Independent Director
Karen Davies Vice President-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAPELLA MINERALS LIMITED-40.00%9
BHP GROUP LIMITED39.45%157 183
RIO TINTO PLC14.15%113 569
GLENCORE PLC48.90%87 011
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC9.28%49 019
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)72.74%44 393