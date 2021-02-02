Capella Minerals : Corporate Presentation – February 2021
Discovery of High-Grade Gold & Copper Deposits in Canada & Scandinavia
2
Capella's High-Grade Gold & Copper Portfolio
Favourable Jurisdictions, Management with Track Record of Success
Our Canadian Gold Joint Ventures
Our 100%-owned Scandinavian Projects
`Savant Lake BIF
`Kjøli - 2.2% Cu
Domain JV, Manitoba
Barsele
Boliden
Yamana Gold 70.4% CMIL 29.6%
Svartliden
Southern Gold Line
Løkken (Copper)
Monument Bay
Fäboliden
Red Lake
Musselwhite
Kjøli (Copper)
Greenstone
Savant Lake JV, Ontario
Røros
Ethos Gold Earn-In to 70%
N
Capella Project
N
Adjacent Mines/Projects
• Residual interest in Sierra Blanca gold-silver divestiture (Austral Gold JV)
Argentina
• Shareholding in Cerrado Gold Inc from Las Calandrias gold-silver divestiture
TSX.V : CMIL
FRA : N7D2
Capella's Capital Structure
January 31, 2021
TSX.V : CMIL
Shares Issued & Outstanding
137,523,077
Options (Av. strike price CAD 0.18)
8,781,400
Warrants (Av. strike price CAD 0.13)
69,620,611
Cash
CAD 1.5M
Market Capitalization @ $0.075
CAD 10M
Major Shareholders
Sandstorm Gold Ltd
14.2%
Fruchtexpress Grabher GmbH
12.4%
Management & Insiders
10.3%
(EMX Royalty Corp
9.9%)1
1 To be Issued Subject to Final TSXV Approval
Marketable Securities
Cerrado Gold Ltd (562,500 shares)
CAD 1.1M
(@ CAD 2)
`Massive sulfides, Kjøli
Ethos Gold Corp (2 million shares)
CAD 0.4M
(@ CAD 0.20)
4
Leadership & Experience
A Proven Track Record of Success Through Discovery
Senior Management
Eric Roth - Director, President & CEO
Former COO of Mariana Resources (acq. for US$175M - 2017)
Former CEO of Extorre Gold Mines (acq. for C$440M - 2012)
CA with 10+ years in accounting and auditing roles for mining and mining-related companies
Karen Davies - VP Investor Relations
Former VP Investor Relations of Mariana Resources Ltd
Board of Directors
Eric Roth - Director, President & CEO
Glen Parsons - Director
Former President & CEO of Mariana Resources
President & CEO of Awale Resources Ltd
Mary Little - Director
Founding CEO of Mirasol Resources Ltd
Senior positions in Cyprus Amax, WMC Ltd, Newmont Exploration, including 15 years based in Latin America
5
Scandinavian Gold & Copper Projects
Exploring for New High-Grade Mines in the Shadow of Headframes
100% interests acquired from EMX Royalty through
combination of work commitments and capped shareholding
Southern Gold Line (Orogenic Au - Sweden)
• Gold targets in belt with known Au deposits - Barsele (Agnico/Barsele), Svartliden &
Fäboliden (Dragon Mining)
• District-scale, 500 sq. km property package
• Focus on structurally-controlled gold deposits near granite-greenstone contacts
• Auger drilling to seek source of gold-mineralized boulders in Q2, 2021
Løkken Copper Project (VMS Cu-Zn-Ag-Au - Norway)
• Løkken mine in production until 1987. Estimated production 24Mt @ 2.3% Cu + 1.8% Zn1
• District-scale, 210 sq. km property package around old Løkken mine
• 6 main target areas defined outside of Løkken from geology + airborne EM survey
• Highest priority targets at Dragset, Hoydal, Eastern Area/Amot
Oslo
Kjøli Copper Project (VMS Cu-Zn-Ag-Au - Norway)
Stockholm
• Two principal mines (Killingdal and Kjøli) and numerous smaller mines / mineral
occurrences along 15km of strike
• Untested EM anomalies, outcropping high-grade copper mineralization
• District-scale, 150 sq. km property package
1 Historic production values quoted for Løkken are from Grenne T, Ihlen PM, Vokes FM (1999) Scandinavian Caledonide metallogeny in a plate-tectonic
perspective. Mineral Deposita 34:422-471, Neither NDR nor EMX have performed sufficient work to verify the published data reported above, but both
Companies believe this information to be considered reliable and relevant.
6
Norwegian Copper Deposits
Extension of Prolific Mining Camps in NE Canada
(Bathurst, Buchans VMS Districts)
Historic Concentrator - Løkken
Capella Projects
Known Copper
Mining Districts
Upper Adit - Old Løkken Mine
Massive Chalcopyrite - Dragset, Løkken
7
Løkken Copper Project (Norway)
High-Grade Løkken VMS Cu-Zn(-Ag-Au) District
Northern
Western
Targets
Area
Dragset
Eastern Area / Amot
Hoydal
Løkken Mine
N
0
4 km
Southern Targets
Priority Outcropping
Near-Mine Targets
Main Løkken
Mineralized Horizon
8
Løkken Cu-Zn(-Au-Ag) Deposit
Ophiolite-hosted Massive Sulfide (VMS) Deposit
Hosted by Ordovician-agemeta-basalts of the Løkken ophiolite sequence (overturned)
Mine closed in 1987 due to low metal prices. Original deposit extended over 4km in length.
Largest known "Cyprus-type" VMS deposit by tonnes globally1
Approximately 24MT @ 2.3% Cu + 1.8% Zn mined (plus silver and gold credits).
Excellent mining infrastructure (roads, power, functioning shaft, electric railway, 25 km to deep water port)
Astrup Shaft
Løkken 3D Mine Model (Mine Museum)
4km
1Sources: Norwegian Geological Survey Ore Deposit Database (1636-015), 2019; Metallognenic Areas in Norway, in Mineral Deposits and Metallogeny of Fennoscandia, Geological Survey of Finland, Special Paper 53, p. 35-138,
2012; Greene, 1989, Løkken Massive Sulfide Deposit, in Economic Geology, v 84., p 2173-2195. Capella has not performed sufficient work to verify the "historic" estimates of mineral inventories and production figures, which are not
compliant with NI43-101 standards for disclosure of mineral resources. Capella is not treating the estimates as current mineral resources, and these estimates should not be relied upon until they can be confirmed. However, the
9
deposit size and production figures, as widely published in multiple sources, are considered relevant.
Kjøli Copper Project (Norway)
High-Grade VMS Cu-Zn(-Ag-Au) in Northern Røros District
Kjoli Regional Geology
September 2020 Ground Magnetic Survey Area
10
Kjøli Copper Project (Norway)
High-Grade VMS Cu-Zn(-Ag-Au) in Northern Røros District
Surface Workings Roros Menna)
Channel Sample 2.5m @ 2.2% Cu in Outcrop (Guldals Grube)
11
Southern Gold Line (Sweden)
Orogenic Gold Deposits at Granite-Greenstone contacts
Claim Map and Regional Setting
Regional Geology and Targeting
Boulder Field over Till, Rotjarnen
12
Our Canadian Gold JV Projects
Targeting High-Grade Gold Deposits
Domain Gold JV Project, Manitoba
Joint Venture: Yamana 70.4%, Capella 29.6%.Pro-rataproject funding, CMIL budget CAD 450K for next stage work program.
Advanced-stageexploration project with 62 holes / 9,660m of diamond drilling completed to date
Targeting high-grade iron formation- and shear-hosted gold
800m of strike partially tested at "Main Zone", 5+ km of prospective strike extensions remain to be tested
Recent discoveries nearby confirm potential of Ontario's greenstone belts for major gold and VMS deposits
LIDAR survey Q2, 2021; Drilling expected Q3, 2021
13
Domain Gold JV Project (Manitoba)
62 DDH / 9,660m Completed to Date
Plan View
9.0m @ 7.3 g/t Au
HLEM Conductors 4.5m @ 4.3 g/t Au (Priority Targets)
Cross-Section 1
4.1m @ 7.9 g/t Au
Main Zone
Open
14
Savant Lake Gold JV Project (NW Ontario)
Main Claim Block and Q4, 2020 Airborne Magnetic Survey
Ethos Gold funded work program
Large (229 square km) strategic landholding in NW Ontario
Ethos Gold earning-in to a 70% interest in Savant Lake
Focus on high-grade, iron formation- and shear-hosted gold
4,000 line km, high-resolution heliborne magnetic survey completed Q4, 2020. Base of till auger drilling/sampling currently in progress.
LIDAR study Q2, 2021. Drilling expected Q3, 2021.
Savant Lake Property and Key Gold Showings 1
Mineralized Iron Formation, L28
Quartz-Sulfide-Gold Vein, One Pine
1 DDH=Diamond Drill Hole, Grab=Grab sample. Grab samples are rock samples taken to understand which structures and veins are mineralized and contribute to understanding the geometry and nature of mineralization. While they provide an insight to tenor of mineralization, they do not represent a true indication of the overall grade of a prospect.
