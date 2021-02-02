Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Capella Minerals Limited    CMIL   CA13960M1023

CAPELLA MINERALS LIMITED

(CMIL)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE - 02/01 03:53:52 pm
0.075 CAD   --.--%
02:12pCAPELLA MINERALS : Corporate Presentation – February 2021
PU
02/01CAPELLA MINERALS : Earnings Document
PU
01/28CAPELLA MINERALS : Provides Exploration Update on Canadian Gold Joint Ventures
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Capella Minerals : Corporate Presentation – February 2021

02/02/2021 | 02:12pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

February, 2021

TSX.V - CMIL

FRA - N7D2

Discovery of High-Grade Gold & Copper Deposits in Canada & Scandinavia

Forward Looking Statements

This document may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this document and Capella Minerals does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect Capella Minerals managements expectations or beliefs regarding future events and include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the ability to raise funds and the availability of funds, future plans for exploration and development, including the obtaining of necessary permits, the potential of Capella Minerals properties to contain mineralization, whether or not at economically interesting grades, the timing of exploration and development work, the appointment of management and directors, and the filing of a technical report, and the ability of Capella Minerals to attract other mining companies to enter into a joint venture or acquire one or more of Capella Minerals' properties. In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative of these terms or comparable terminology. By their very nature forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Capella Minerals to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, risks related to actual results of exploration activities; general economic conditions and the availability of investment funds, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; fluctuations in prices of minerals and in exchange rates; variations in grade; regulatory and political risk, environmental risks, accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; delays in obtaining governmental approvals or financing; the absence of potential joint venture partners or acquirers of Capella Minerals' properties; as well as those factors detailed from time to time in Capella Minerals' interim and annual financial statements and management's discussion and analysis of those statements, all of which are filed and available for review on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Although Capella Minerals has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

This presentation also contains or references certain market, industry and peer group data which is based upon information from independent industry publications, market research, analyst reports and surveys and other publicly available sources. Although the Company believe these sources to be generally reliable, such information is subject to interpretation and cannot be verified with complete certainty due to limits on the availability and reliability of raw data, the voluntary nature of the data gathering process and other inherent limitations and uncertainties. The Company has not independently verified any of the data from third party sources referred to in this presentation and accordingly, the accuracy and completeness of such data is not guaranteed.

The Company also reminds potential investors that Mineral Resources which are not Mineral Reserves have not yet demonstrated economic viability.

QUALIFIED PERSON (QP) STATEMENT

The technical and scientific information contained in this presentation has been reviewed and approved for release by Dr. Eric Roth, the Company's President & CEO. Dr. Roth is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

2

Capella's High-Grade Gold & Copper Portfolio

Favourable Jurisdictions, Management with Track Record of Success

Our Canadian Gold Joint Ventures

Our 100%-owned Scandinavian Projects

`Savant Lake BIF

`Kjøli - 2.2% Cu

Domain JV, Manitoba

Barsele

Boliden

Yamana Gold 70.4% CMIL 29.6%

Svartliden

Southern Gold Line

Løkken (Copper)

Monument Bay

Fäboliden

Red Lake

Musselwhite

Kjøli (Copper)

Greenstone

Savant Lake JV, Ontario

Røros

Ethos Gold Earn-In to 70%

N

Capella Project

N

Adjacent Mines/Projects

Residual interest in Sierra Blanca gold-silver divestiture (Austral Gold JV)

Argentina

Shareholding in Cerrado Gold Inc from Las Calandrias gold-silver divestiture

TSX.V : CMIL

FRA : N7D2

Capella's Capital Structure

January 31, 2021

TSX.V : CMIL

Shares Issued & Outstanding

137,523,077

Options (Av. strike price CAD 0.18)

8,781,400

Warrants (Av. strike price CAD 0.13)

69,620,611

Cash

CAD 1.5M

Market Capitalization @ $0.075

CAD 10M

Major Shareholders

Sandstorm Gold Ltd

14.2%

Fruchtexpress Grabher GmbH

12.4%

Management & Insiders

10.3%

(EMX Royalty Corp

9.9%)1

1 To be Issued Subject to Final TSXV Approval

Marketable Securities

Cerrado Gold Ltd (562,500 shares)

CAD 1.1M

(@ CAD 2)

`Massive sulfides, Kjøli

Ethos Gold Corp (2 million shares)

CAD 0.4M

(@ CAD 0.20)

4

Leadership & Experience

A Proven Track Record of Success Through Discovery

Senior Management

Eric Roth - Director, President & CEO

  • Former COO of Mariana Resources (acq. for US$175M - 2017)
  • Former CEO of Extorre Gold Mines (acq. for C$440M - 2012)
  • Previous experience: AngloGold Ashanti, Aur Resources

Sharon Cooper - Chief Financial Officer

  • Former CFO of Mariana Resources Ltd
  • CA with 10+ years in accounting and auditing roles for mining and mining-related companies

Karen Davies - VP Investor Relations

  • Former VP Investor Relations of Mariana Resources Ltd

Board of Directors

Eric Roth - Director, President & CEO

Glen Parsons - Director

  • Former President & CEO of Mariana Resources
  • President & CEO of Awale Resources Ltd

Mary Little - Director

  • Founding CEO of Mirasol Resources Ltd
  • Senior positions in Cyprus Amax, WMC Ltd, Newmont Exploration, including 15 years based in Latin America

5

Scandinavian Gold & Copper Projects

Exploring for New High-Grade Mines in the Shadow of Headframes

100% interests acquired from EMX Royalty through

combination of work commitments and capped shareholding

Southern Gold Line (Orogenic Au - Sweden)

Gold targets in belt with known Au deposits - Barsele (Agnico/Barsele), Svartliden &

Fäboliden (Dragon Mining)

District-scale, 500 sq. km property package

Focus on structurally-controlled gold deposits near granite-greenstone contacts

Auger drilling to seek source of gold-mineralized boulders in Q2, 2021

Løkken Copper Project (VMS Cu-Zn-Ag-Au - Norway)

Løkken mine in production until 1987. Estimated production 24Mt @ 2.3% Cu + 1.8% Zn1

District-scale, 210 sq. km property package around old Løkken mine

6 main target areas defined outside of Løkken from geology + airborne EM survey

Highest priority targets at Dragset, Hoydal, Eastern Area/Amot

Oslo

Kjøli Copper Project (VMS Cu-Zn-Ag-Au - Norway)

Stockholm

Two principal mines (Killingdal and Kjøli) and numerous smaller mines / mineral

occurrences along 15km of strike

Untested EM anomalies, outcropping high-grade copper mineralization

District-scale, 150 sq. km property package

1 Historic production values quoted for Løkken are from Grenne T, Ihlen PM, Vokes FM (1999) Scandinavian Caledonide metallogeny in a plate-tectonic

perspective. Mineral Deposita 34:422-471, Neither NDR nor EMX have performed sufficient work to verify the published data reported above, but both

Companies believe this information to be considered reliable and relevant.

6

Norwegian Copper Deposits

Extension of Prolific Mining Camps in NE Canada

(Bathurst, Buchans VMS Districts)

Historic Concentrator - Løkken

Capella Projects

Known Copper

Mining Districts

Upper Adit - Old Løkken Mine

Massive Chalcopyrite - Dragset, Løkken

7

Løkken Copper Project (Norway)

High-Grade Løkken VMS Cu-Zn(-Ag-Au) District

Northern

Western

Targets

Area

Dragset

Eastern Area / Amot

Hoydal

Løkken Mine

N

0

4 km

Southern Targets

Priority Outcropping

Near-Mine Targets

Main Løkken

Mineralized Horizon

8

Løkken Cu-Zn(-Au-Ag) Deposit

Ophiolite-hosted Massive Sulfide (VMS) Deposit

  • Hosted by Ordovician-agemeta-basalts of the Løkken ophiolite sequence (overturned)
  • Mine closed in 1987 due to low metal prices. Original deposit extended over 4km in length.
  • Largest known "Cyprus-type" VMS deposit by tonnes globally1
  • Approximately 24MT @ 2.3% Cu + 1.8% Zn mined (plus silver and gold credits).
  • Excellent mining infrastructure (roads, power, functioning shaft, electric railway, 25 km to deep water port)

Astrup Shaft

Løkken 3D Mine Model (Mine Museum)

4km

1Sources: Norwegian Geological Survey Ore Deposit Database (1636-015), 2019; Metallognenic Areas in Norway, in Mineral Deposits and Metallogeny of Fennoscandia, Geological Survey of Finland, Special Paper 53, p. 35-138,

2012; Greene, 1989, Løkken Massive Sulfide Deposit, in Economic Geology, v 84., p 2173-2195. Capella has not performed sufficient work to verify the "historic" estimates of mineral inventories and production figures, which are not

compliant with NI43-101 standards for disclosure of mineral resources. Capella is not treating the estimates as current mineral resources, and these estimates should not be relied upon until they can be confirmed. However, the

9

deposit size and production figures, as widely published in multiple sources, are considered relevant.

Kjøli Copper Project (Norway)

High-Grade VMS Cu-Zn(-Ag-Au) in Northern Røros District

Kjoli Regional Geology

September 2020 Ground Magnetic Survey Area

10

Kjøli Copper Project (Norway)

High-Grade VMS Cu-Zn(-Ag-Au) in Northern Røros District

Surface Workings Roros Menna)

Channel Sample 2.5m @ 2.2% Cu in Outcrop (Guldals Grube)

11

Southern Gold Line (Sweden)

Orogenic Gold Deposits at Granite-Greenstone contacts

Claim Map and Regional Setting

Regional Geology and Targeting

Boulder Field over Till, Rotjarnen

12

Our Canadian Gold JV Projects

Targeting High-Grade Gold Deposits

Domain Gold JV Project, Manitoba

  • Joint Venture: Yamana 70.4%, Capella 29.6%. Pro-rataproject funding, CMIL budget CAD 450K for next stage work program.
  • Advanced-stageexploration project with 62 holes / 9,660m of diamond drilling completed to date
  • Targeting high-grade iron formation- and shear-hosted gold
  • 800m of strike partially tested at "Main Zone", 5+ km of prospective strike extensions remain to be tested
  • FN agreement completed, drilling expected Q3, 2021

Savant Lake Gold JV Project, Ontario

  • Ethos Gold funded work program
  • Large (229 square km) strategic landholding in NW Ontario
  • Ethos Gold earn-in JV signed in September, 2020. May earn-in to a 70% interest in Savant Lake in exchange for staged work commitments (CAD2M) and cash/share payments to Capella
  • High-grade,iron formation-hosted gold mineralization
  • Recent discoveries nearby confirm potential of Ontario's greenstone belts for major gold and VMS deposits
  • LIDAR survey Q2, 2021; Drilling expected Q3, 2021

13

Domain Gold JV Project (Manitoba)

62 DDH / 9,660m Completed to Date

Plan View

9.0m @ 7.3 g/t Au

HLEM Conductors 4.5m @ 4.3 g/t Au (Priority Targets)

Cross-Section 1

4.1m @ 7.9 g/t Au

Main Zone

Open

14

Savant Lake Gold JV Project (NW Ontario)

Main Claim Block and Q4, 2020 Airborne Magnetic Survey

  • Ethos Gold funded work program
  • Large (229 square km) strategic landholding in NW Ontario
  • Ethos Gold earning-in to a 70% interest in Savant Lake
  • Focus on high-grade, iron formation- and shear-hosted gold
  • 4,000 line km, high-resolution heliborne magnetic survey completed Q4, 2020. Base of till auger drilling/sampling currently in progress.
  • LIDAR study Q2, 2021. Drilling expected Q3, 2021.

Savant Lake Property and Key Gold Showings 1

Mineralized Iron Formation, L28

Quartz-Sulfide-Gold Vein, One Pine

1 DDH=Diamond Drill Hole, Grab=Grab sample. Grab samples are rock samples taken to understand which structures and veins are mineralized and contribute to understanding the geometry and nature of mineralization. While they provide an insight to tenor of mineralization, they do not represent a true indication of the overall grade of a prospect.

Capella - Value Drivers for 2021

Capella's High-Quality Gold & Copper Projects

  • Exploring 5 high-grade projects (3 gold, 2 copper) in mining- friendly jurisdictions - Canada, Norway, & Sweden.
  • Undrilled, high-gradeCu-VMS in Norway a top priority
  • Expect to have commenced diamond drilling on 4 projects by late-2021
    • Savant Lake Gold JV - Capella free-carried by Ethos Gold Corp
    • Domain Gold JV - Capella's share of expenditure 29.6%
    • Løkken, Kjøli Copper Projects - 100% Capella
  • Auger drilling on Southern Gold Line by Q2, 2021
  • Residual interest (20%) in 6th project - Sierra Blanca

Corporate Shareholdings

  • Shareholdings in Cerrado Gold Ltd and Ethos Gold Corp.

16

Contact

Website: www.capellaminerals.com

Phone: +1-604-314-2662

Fax: +1-604-687-1448

Email: info@capellaminerals.com

Contact: Eric Roth, President & CEO

Karen Davies, VP Investor Relations

17

Disclaimer

Capella Minerals Ltd. published this content on 01 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2021 19:11:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CAPELLA MINERALS LIMITED
02:12pCAPELLA MINERALS : Corporate Presentation – February 2021
PU
02/01CAPELLA MINERALS : Earnings Document
PU
01/28CAPELLA MINERALS : Provides Exploration Update on Canadian Gold Joint Ventures
PR
01/25CAPELLA MINERALS : Closing of Sale of Minera Mariana Argentina S.A.
PR
01/14CAPELLA MINERALS : Drill Targeting Advancing at the Kjøli High-Grade Copper Proj..
PR
01/07CAPELLA MINERALS : Completes Sale of Minera Mariana Argentina S.A.
PR
2020NEW DIMENSION RESOURCES : Announces Name Change to Capella Minerals
AQ
2020NEW DIMENSION RESOURCES : Announces Name Change to Capella Minerals
PR
2020NEW DIMENSION RESOURCES : Signs Binding Letter of Intent with Cerrado Gold for S..
AQ
2020NEW DIMENSION RESOURCES : Signs Binding Letter of Intent with Cerrado Gold for S..
PR
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -5,52 M -4,30 M -4,30 M
Net Debt 2020 0,50 M 0,39 M 0,39 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,48x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 10,3 M 8,05 M 8,05 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart CAPELLA MINERALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Capella Minerals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Eric Roth President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sharon Cooper Chief Financial Officer
Glen William Parsons Independent Director
Mary Louise Little Independent Non-Executive Director
Kathryn Ellen Witter Secretary
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ