Capella Minerals : Earnings Document

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the management of Capella Minerals Limited (previously known as New Dimension Resources Ltd). Capella Minerals Limited's (previously known as New Dimension Resources Ltd) independent auditor has not performed a review of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements in accordance with the standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of condensed financial statements by an entity's auditor
Capella Minerals Limited (previously known as New Dimension Resources Ltd.)
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
Expressed in Canadian Dollars
Unaudited
As at
Note
November 30, 2020
May 31, 2020
$
$
ASSETS
Current
Cash
2,168,251
43,219
Receivables
4
82,350
28,594
Prepaid expenses
27,872
14,763
Other
5
339,338
-
2,617,811
86,576
Non-current
Exploration and evaluation assets
8
908,103
1,501,591
Financial assets
7
454,317
-
1,362,420
1,501,591
TOTAL ASSETS
3,980,231
1,588,167
LIABILITIES
Current
Accounts payable, accrued & other liabilities
6
397,031
1,024,737
Contractual obligation payable
9
205,106
961,504
Provision
10
90,672
208,451
Loans
11
-
506,717
692,809
2,701,409
Non-current
Contractual obligation payable
9
1,030,809
757,848
Loans
11
40,000
40,000
1,070,809
797,848
TOTAL LIABILITIES
1,763,618
3,499,257
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIENCY)
Share capital
12
18,468,515
14,454,766
Reserves - warrants
12
419,702
336,180
Reserves - options
12
1,565,374
1,480,402
Reserves - foreign currency translation
(374,982)
(498,670)
Accumulated deficit
(17,861,996)
(17,683,768)
2,216,613
(1,911,090)
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIENCY)
3,980,231
1,588,167
Nature of operations and going concern
1
Basis of presentation
2
Subsequent events
18
APPROVED ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD ON January 28, 2021:
Eric Roth
Glen Parsons
Director
Director
- See accompanying notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements -
2
Capella Minerals Limited (previously known as New Dimension Resources Ltd.)
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss and Comprehensive Income or Loss
Expressed in Canadian Dollars
Unaudited
For the period ended
Three months ended
Six months ended
November 30,
November 30,
November 30,
November 30,
Note
2020
2019
2020
2019
$
$
$
$
General and administrative expenses
Share-based payments
12
84,972
30,577
84,972
64,118
Management and administrative fees
122,795
92,190
223,066
172,488
Regulatory and transfer agent fees
22,788
4,826
47,878
11,651
Professional fees
12,511
26,166
37,254
47,262
Office and general
13,620
17,857
27,045
36,990
Shareholder information and
meetings
13,502
17,581
19,950
22,814
Salaries and benefits
970
53,472
2,073
125,333
(271,158)
(242,669)
(442,238)
(480,656)
Provision against/write off deferred
exploration and evaluation costs
8
(37,925)
(310)
(49,741)
(310)
Foreign exchange gain/(loss)
(8,930)
1,985
(1,037)
2,551
Loss on sale of subsidiary
3
(51,084)
-
(51,084)
-
Interest and other expense
11
(19)
(20,236)
(10,227)
(6,570)
Contractual obligation payable interest
9
(944)
(8,037)
(5,127)
(16,073)
Gain on revaluation of contractual
obligation payable
9
-
-
318,564
-
Unrealized movement on financial
asset
7
40,000
-
40,000
-
Gain on sale of equipment
17,201
18,037
17,201
18,037
Interest and other income - net
4,338
-
4,338
874
Write back/(write off) of IVA
receivable
4
2,804
-
1,123
(15,337)
Loss for the period
(305,717)
(251,230)
(178,228)
(497,484)
Other comprehensive gain/(loss)
Net monetary gain
2
(644,971)
292,701
41,534
480,650
Foreign currency translation
581,694
(99,356)
(82,154)
(611,591)
Comprehensive gain/(loss) for the
period
(368,994)
(57,885)
(218,848)
(628,425)
Loss per share - basic and diluted
$
(0.0)
(0.0)
(0.0)
(0.01)
Weighted average number of shares
outstanding
129,546,221
65,459,547
97,552,202
63,807,712
- See accompanying notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements -
3
Capella Minerals Limited (previously known as New Dimension Resources Ltd.) Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
Expressed in Canadian Dollars
Unaudited
For the six months ended
November 30,
November 30,
Note
2020
2019
$
$
Cash provided by (used in):
Operating activities
Profit/(Loss) for the period
(178,228)
(497,484)
Items not affecting cash:
Revaluation of contractual obligation payable
9
(318,564)
-
Unrealized movement on financial asset
7
(40,000)
-
Loss on sale of subsidiary
3
51,084
Share-based payments
12
84,972
64,118
Write off (write back) of IVA receivable
4
(1,123)
15,337
Provision against deferred exploration and
evaluation costs
8
49,741
-
Contractual obligation payable interest
9
5,127
16,073
Loan interest
11
9,843
6,247
Foreign exchange
1,037
(2,551)
Gain on sale of equipment
(17,201)
(18,037)
Changes in non-cash working capital
15
(961,093)
195,302
(1,314,405)
(220,995)
Financing activities
Shares issued
12
3,624,992
-
Financing costs
12
(128,684)
-
Loan proceeds/(payment)
11
(223,660)
255,000
3,272,648
255,000
Investing activities
Exploration and evaluation costs
(188,545)
(85,627)
Prepayment - acquisition of Scandinavian projects
5
(32,810)
-
Proceeds from farm out arrangement
8
50,000
-
Proceeds from sale of subsidiary
3
131,184
-
Deferred consideration received
8
64,977
-
Proceeds from sale of equipment
17,201
-
42,007
(85,627)
Change in cash
2,000,250
(51,622)
Effect of fluctuations in exchange rates on cash
124,782
(12,614)
Cash - beginning of year
43,219
73,773
Cash - end of year
2,168,251
9,537
Supplemental cash flow information
15
- See accompanying notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements -
4
Capella Minerals Limited (previously known as New Dimension Resources Ltd.)
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Shareholders' Equity (Deficiency)
Expressed in Canadian Dollars
Unaudited
Share capital
Reserves- Foreign
(Number of
Share capital
Reserves -
Reserves -
Currency
Accumulated
Shares)
(Amount)
Warrants
Options
Translation
Deficit
Total
$
$
$
$
$
$
May 31, 2019
62,173,832
14,224,766
336,180
1,413,451
(476,981)
(12,165,108)
3,332,308
Share-based payments
-
-
-
64,118
-
-
64,118
Loss for the year
-
-
-
-
-
(497,484)
(497,484)
Shares issued - contractual obligation payable
4,600,000
230,000
-
-
-
-
230,000
Net monetary gain
-
-
-
-
480,650
-
480,650
Foreign currency translation
-
-
-
-
(611,591)
-
(611,591)
November 30, 2019
66,773,832
14,454,766
336,180
1,477,569
(607,922)
(12,662,592)
2,998,001
Share-based payments
-
-
-
2,833
-
-
2,833
Loss for the year
-
-
-
-
-
(5,021,176)
(5,021,176)
Shares issued - contractual obligation payable
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Net monetary gain
-
-
-
-
371,346
-
371,346
Foreign currency translation
-
-
-
-
(262,094)
-
(262,094)
May 31, 2020
66,773,832
14,454,766
336,180
1,480,402
(498,670)
(17,683,768)
(1,911,090)
Shares issued- debt conversion
6,432,714
385,963
-
-
-
-
385,963
Shares issued- private placement (net of costs)
60,416,531
3,412,786
-
-
-
-
3,412,786
Shares issued - contractual obligation payable
3,400,000
170,000
-
-
-
-
170,000
Shares issued
500,000
45,000
-
-
-
-
45,000
Share-based payments - options
-
-
83,522
84,972
-
-
168,494
Loss for the period
-
-
-
-
-
(178,228)
(178,228)
Net monetary gain
-
-
-
-
41,534
-
41,534
Reclassification to profit or loss on disposal of
subsidiary
492,275
492,275
Foreign currency translation
-
-
-
-
(410,121)
-
(410,121)
November 30, 2020
137,523,077
18,468,515
419,702
1,565,374
(374,982)
(17,861,996)
2,216,613
-See accompanying notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements -
5
Capella Minerals Limited (previously known as New Dimension Resources Ltd.)
Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
For the Three and Six Months Ended November 30, 2020
Expressed in Canadian dollars
Unaudited
1. Nature of Operations and Going Concern
Capella Minerals Limited (previously known as New Dimension Resources Ltd) (the "Company" or "Capella") is incorporated under the laws of the Province of British Columbia, Canada. The Company's corporate office and registered address and records office being located at 8681 Clay Street, Mission, British Columbia.
The Company engages primarily in the acquisition, exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Sweden, Norway, Canada and Argentina. During the period ending November 30, 2020 the Company entered into an agreement to acquire 100% interests in the Southern Gold Line Project located in central Sweden, and the Løkken and Kjøli copper-zinc-gold- silver projects located in central Norway from EMX Royalty Corp ("EMX"). The Company also entered into a binding Letter of Intent to sell its Argentine subsidiary Minera Mariana S.A ("Minera Mariana") to Cerrado Gold Inc.("Cerrado") and announced the closing of the sale of its Sierra Blanca Gold-Silver Project to Austral Gold Ltd ("Austral').
These unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three and six months ended November 30, 2020 (the "interim financial statements") have been prepared on the assumption that the Company is a going concern, meaning that it will continue in operation for the foreseeable future and will be able to realize assets and discharge liabilities in the normal course of operations. The Company has incurred a deficit of $17,861,996 at November 30, 2020 and has no current source of revenue. The Company's continuation as a going concern is dependent on its ability to attain profitable operations and generate funds therefrom and/or raise funds sufficient to meet current and future obligations and exploration expenditure. There can be no assurances that management's future plans for the Company will be successful. The Company will require additional financing in order to fund working capital requirements and conduct additional acquisitions, exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. While the Company has been successful in securing financings in the past, there is no assurance that it will be able to obtain adequate financing in the future or that such financing will be available on acceptable terms. These material uncertainties may cast significant doubt upon the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. These financial statements do not include any adjustments to the recoverability and classification of assets and liabilities that might be necessary, should the Company be unable to continue as a going concern.
In March 2020, the COVID-19 outbreak was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization. We have seen an impact on our business to date. The outbreak and the response of Governments in dealing with the pandemic is interfering with general activity levels within the community, the economy and the operations of our business. The scale and duration of these developments remain uncertain as at the date of this report however they are expected to have an impact on our exploration activities, cash flow and financial condition.
It is not possible to estimate the impact of the outbreak's near-term and longer effects or Governments' varying efforts to combat the outbreak and support businesses. This being the case, we do not consider it practicable to provide a quantitative or qualitative estimate of the potential impact of this outbreak on the Group at this time.
2. Basis of Presentation
These interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 - Interim Financial Reporting.
The interim financial statements do not include certain information and disclosures normally included in annual financial statements prepared in accordance with International Financial reporting Standards ("IFRS") and should be read in conjunction with the annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended May 31, 2020 (the "Annual Financial Statements"), which were prepared in accordance with IFRS as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") and interpretations of the International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee. The accounting policies used in these interim financial statements are consistent with those disclosed in the Annual Financial Statements for the year ended May 31, 2020, except where noted.
Historical cost
These financial statements have been prepared on a historical cost basis except for certain financial instruments measured at fair value and balances related to the Argentinean subsidiaries that have applied IAS 29 during the year.
6
Capella Minerals Limited (previously known as New Dimension Resources Ltd.)
Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
For the Three and Six Months Ended November 30, 2020
Expressed in Canadian dollars
Unaudited
2. Basis of Presentation- continued Approval
These interim financial statements of the Company were approved and authorized for issue by the Board of Directors on January 28, 2021.
Hyperinflationary reporting
During the years ended May 31, 2020 and 2019 and to the period ending November 30, 2020, Argentina was officially considered a hyperinflationary economy, and as a result IAS 29 - Financial Reporting in Hyperinflationary Economies ("IAS 29") was applied with effect from June 1, 2018 to Capella's subsidiaries Minera Mariana Argentina SA and Sierra Blanca SA, as the standard requires that the financial statements of a subsidiary entity that has the functional currency of a hyper- inflationary economy be restated in accordance with IAS 29 before being included in the consolidated financial statements.
Accordingly, adjustments and reclassifications for the purposes of presentation of IFRS financial statements include restatement, in accordance with changes in general purchasing power of the functional currency (Argentinean pesos), and as a result, are stated in terms of the measuring unit at the end of the reporting period. The measuring unit used is the Wholesale Price Index as published the Government Board of the Argentine Federation of Professional Councils of Economic Sciences ("FACPCE").
The Wholesale Price Index for each month during the period as published by the FACPCE is detailed below:
Jun-2018
144.81
Jul-2018
149.30
Aug-2018
155.10
Sep-2018
165.24
Oct-2018
174.15
Nov-2018
179.64
Dec-2018
184.26
Jan-2019
189.61
Feb-2019
196.75
Mar-2019
205.96
Apr-2019
213.05
May-2019
219.57
Jun-2019
225.54
Jul-2019
230.49
Aug-2019
239.61
Sep-2019
253.71
Oct-2019
262.07
Nov-2019
273.22
Dec-2019
283.44
Jan-2020
289.83
Feb-2020
295.67
Mar-2020
305.55
Apr-2020
310.12
May-2020
314.91
Jun-2020
321.97
Jul-2020
328.20
Aug-2020
337.06
Sep-2020
346.62
Oct-2020
359.66
Nov-2020
371.02
Monetary assets and liabilities are not restated because they are already expressed in terms of the monetary unit current as at November 30, 2020. Non-monetary assets and liabilities (items which are not already expressed in terms of the monetary unit as at November 30, 2020) are restated by applying the relevant index.
7
Capella Minerals Limited (previously known as New Dimension Resources Ltd.)
Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
For the Three and Six Months Ended November 30, 2020
Expressed in Canadian dollars
Unaudited
2. Basis of Presentation- continued
The application of IAS 29 results in an adjustment for the loss of purchasing power of the Argentinean peso. The resulting net monetary loss/gain is derived as the difference resulting from restatement of non-monetary assets and liabilities, equity and items in the Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income or Loss. The net monetary gain of $41,534 (2019: $480,650); resulting from a monetary gain of $14,810 (2019: $457,402) in relation to the restatement of non- monetary assets and liabilities, and a monetary gain of $26,724 (2019: $23,248) relating to the restatement of income and expenditure items, has been recorded in Other Comprehensive Income in the Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Comprehensive Income or Loss for the period ending November 30, 2020.
Balances included in the Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows have been adjusted to reflect the application of IAS 29, and as a result the balances presented in the cash flow will differ from the actual cash flows at the time of the transaction. The requisite Wholesale Price Index has been applied to relevant movements in the period and the resulting impact is reflected in the foreign exchange movement in the Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows.
Principles of Consolidation
The condensed interim consolidated financial statements include the accounts of the Company and its 100% controlled entities as follows:
Entity
Country of Incorporation
Functional Currency
Minera Mariana Argentina S. A.
Argentina
Argentinean Peso
NDR Guernsey Limited
Guernsey
Canadian dollar
NDR Holdings Limited
Guernsey
Canadian dollar
New Dimension Guernsey Limited
Guernsey
Canadian dollar
Mariana International Limited
Guernsey
Canadian dollar
Dimension Resources (USA) Inc.
U.S.A.
Canadian dollar
New Accounting policies
The Company adopted the following policy during the period.
Farm-outs - in the exploration and evaluation phase
The Company does not record any expenditure made by the farmee on its account. It also does not recognise any gain or loss on its exploration and evaluation farm-out arrangements but redesignates any costs previously capitalised in relation to the whole interest as relating to the partial interest retained. Any consideration received directly from the farmee is credited against costs previously capitalised in relation to the whole interest with any excess accounted for by the Company as a gain on disposal.
Significant Accounting Estimates and Judgments
The preparation of financial statements in conformity with IFRS requires management to make certain estimates, judgments and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities at the date of the financial statements and the reported revenues and expenses during the period.
Although management uses historical experiences and its best knowledge of the amount, events or actions to form the basis for judgments and estimates, actual results may differ from these estimates.
Estimates and underlying assumptions are reviewed on an ongoing basis. Revisions to accounting estimates are recognized in the period in which the estimate is revised, if the revision affects only that period or in the period of the revision and further periods if the revision affects both current and future periods.
In March 2020, the COVID-19 outbreak was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization. We have seen an impact on our business to date, with some delays in corporate and operational activities being experienced as a result of restrictions imposed by governments in dealing with the pandemic. The scale and duration of these developments continue to remain
8
Capella Minerals Limited (previously known as New Dimension Resources Ltd.)
Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
For the Three and Six Months Ended November 30, 2020
Expressed in Canadian dollars
Unaudited
2. Basis of Presentation- continued
uncertain as at the date of this report creating ongoing uncertainty and as a result certain assumptions and estimates used in the preparation of these financial statements are subject to greater volatility than normal.
The most significant accounts that require estimates as the basis for determining the stated amounts include exploration and evaluation assets, the valuation of share-based payments, the valuation of other income on deferred premiums, the valuation of the contractual obligation payable, the valuation of amounts receivable from governments and the valuation of deferred tax amounts.
Critical judgments exercised in applying accounting policies that have the most significant effect on the amounts recognized in the condensed interim consolidated financial statements are as follows:
(i) Economic recoverability and probability of future benefits of exploration and evaluation costs.
Management has determined that exploration, evaluation and related costs incurred which were capitalized may have future economic benefits and may be economically recoverable. Management uses several criteria in its assessments of economic recoverability and probability of future economic benefits including geologic and other technical information, history of conversion of mineral deposits with similar characteristics to its own properties to proven and probable mineral reserves, the quality and capacity of existing infrastructure facilities, evaluation of permitting and environmental issues and local support for the project. The provision against exploration and evaluation costs in relation to the Argentinean projects will be reassessed and revalued as at the date of finalization of the Cerrado deal.
(ii) Valuation of share-based payments
The determination of the fair value of stock options or warrants using stock pricing models requires the input of highly subjective variables, including expected price volatility. Wide fluctuations in the variables could materially affect the fair value estimate; therefore, the existing models do not necessarily provide a reliable single measure of the fair value of the Company's stock options and warrants. Option pricing models require the input of subjective assumptions including expected price volatility, interest rates and forfeiture rate. Changes in the input assumptions can materially affect the fair value estimate and Company's earnings and equity reserves.
(iii)Income taxes
In assessing the probability of realizing income tax assets, management makes estimates related to expectations of future taxable income, applicable tax opportunities, expected timing of reversals of existing temporary differences and the likelihood that tax positions taken will be sustained upon examination by applicable tax authorities. In making its assessments, management gives additional weight to positive and negative evidence that can be objectively verified.
(iv) Non-cash transactions
Generally, the valuation of non-cash transactions is based on the value of the goods or services received. When this cannot be determined, it is based on the fair value of non-cash consideration. When non-cash transactions are entered into with employees and those providing similar services, the non-cash transactions are measured at the fair value of the consideration given up using market prices.
(v) Functional currency
The Company has evaluated the economic environment its entities operate in and determined that the functional currency of its Argentinean subsidiaries is the Argentinean peso and that the functional currency of its other entities, including the parent is the Canadian dollar.
9
Capella Minerals Limited (previously known as New Dimension Resources Ltd.)
Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
For the Three and Six Months Ended November 30, 2020
Expressed in Canadian dollars
Unaudited
2. Basis of Presentation- continued
(vi) Contractual obligation payable
The Company has a contractual obligation to pay up to $400,000 per year for a period of up to 15 years to acquire certain assets in Argentina. The terms of this payable were amended during the period ended November 30, 2020. Refer Note 9. The Company has assessed the contractual obligation payable for the acquisition of the Argentinean assets as being more likely than not to not continue past 5 years from the effective date of the amendment to the agreement. Subsequent to the period end, as part of the finalisation of the Cerrado deal on January 22, 2021, the annual payments of the Company owing to Sandstorm Gold Limited ("SSL") were extinguished in respect of the Las Calandrias and Los Cisnes projects under a share purchase agreement dated February 19, 2018 as amended and assigned. Revaluation of the contractual obligation payable will be recorded as at the date of finalisation of this transaction.
(vii) Hyperinflation reporting
The application of IAS 29 during the year has required the Company to use judgment in the assessment and classification of items as monetary and non-monetary, and the selection and application of the inflation index used to calculate the net monetary impact in the year with regard to its Argentinean subsidiaries.
3. Disposal of subsidiary
On October 13, 2020, the Company announced the closing of the acquisition of Capella's Sierra Blanca Gold-Silver Project ("Sierra Blanca project") in Santa Cruz Province, Argentina by Austral. The transaction enables Austral to acquire an initial 80% interest in Sierra Blanca S.A ("Sierra Blanca") that owns the Sierra Blanca project, with a 'follow-on' option to purchase the remaining 20% interest. The Company issued 500,000 shares to IAMGOLD in consideration for an option to acquire one-half of the royalty on the Sierra Blanca project.
Details of the disposal are as follows:
$
Consideration consists of:
Cash
131,184
Fair value of retained investment - 20%
34,317
Total consideration
165,501
Less costs to dispose - issue of shares
(45,000)
Less carrying value of net assets of subsidiary
(171,585)
Total loss on disposal
(51,084)
Carrying value of net assets in subsidiary consist of
$
Exploration and evaluation assets
8
166,667
Cash at bank
8,952
Other receivables
5,500
Total assets
181,119
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(9,534)
Carrying value of net assets
171,585
The Company has recorded $51,084 in the Condensed Interim Statement of Profit or Loss for the subsidiary for the period to the date of disposal, and transferred $492,275 from the foreign currency translation reserve, this being the cumulative amount of the exchange differences relating to that foreign operation. The Company has recorded the retained investment of 20% in Sierra Blanca SA as a financial asset. Refer to Note 7 for further details.
10
Capella Minerals Limited (previously known as New Dimension Resources Ltd.)
Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
For the Three and Six Months Ended November 30, 2020
Expressed in Canadian dollars
Unaudited
4.
Receivables
November 30, 2020
May 31, 2020
$
$
HST/GST/VAT receivable
65,631
1,518
Other receivables
16,719
27,076
82,350
28,594
During the period the Company wrote back IVA receivable of $1,123 (2019 - nil). The Company recognises IVA when it is refunded by the Argentinean tax authority.
5.
Other
November 30, 2020
May 31, 2020
$
$
Pre-acquisition cost - EMX properties
32,810
-
Pre-transaction - project expenditure
306,528
-
339,338
-
The Company has incurred costs to the operator at the Southern Gold Line project in Sweden and Kjoli in Norway during the six months ending November 30, 2020 in relation to exploration activities undertaken. The Company has not yet recorded the acquisition of these projects at November 30, 2020, as the transaction is still subject to TSXV approval, and as a result, the Company has recorded project costs incurred to date as pre-transaction project expense. The Company paid $32,810 (US$25,000) on signing of the acquisition agreement with EMX. These costs will be reallocated to exploration and evaluation expenditure once formal approval for the acquisition of the projects is complete.
6. Accounts payable, accrued & other liabilities
November 30, 2020
May 31, 2020
$
$
Accounts payable
221,264
328,236
Accrued liabilities
110,790
696,501
Other
(i)
64,977
-
397,031
1,024,737
During the period, the Company received USD50,000 (C$64,977) from Cerrado on signing of a Letter of Intent in relation to the sale of its 100% interest in its Argentine subsidiary, Minera Mariana. Minera Mariana is owner of the Las Calandrias and Los Cisnes gold-silver projects, in addition to an extensive portfolio of exploration concessions in the Eastern Deseado Massif, Santa Cruz Province, southern Argentina. The transaction is subject to successful completion of due diligence and TSXV approval at November 30, 2020. Final closing of the deal occurred subsequent to balance date on January 22, 2021. Refer to Note 8 & 18 for further detail.
11
Capella Minerals Limited (previously known as New Dimension Resources Ltd.)
Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
For the Three and Six Months Ended November 30, 2020
Expressed in Canadian dollars
Unaudited
7.
Financial Instruments
Categories of financial instruments
November 30, 2020
May 31, 2020
$
$
Financial assets
FVTPL
Cash
2,168,251
43,219
Quoted equity shares
(i)
420,000
-
Unquoted equity shares
(ii)
34,317
-
2,622,568
43,219
Financial liabilities
Amortized cost
Accounts payable, accrued & other
liabilities
397,031
1,024,737
Loans
40,000
546,717
Contractual obligation payable
1,235,915
1,719,352
1,672,946
3,290,806
The Company received 2,000,000 Ethos Gold Corp. (TSX.V: ECC) ("Ethos") shares as part of the Savant Lake farm out deal. Refer Note 8. These shares were revalued at November 30, 2020 resulting in an unrealized gain of $40,000 being recorded in the condensed interim statement of profit or loss.
This balance reflects the fair value of the remaining 20% interest in the company Sierra Blanca SA which was disposed of during the period. Refer Note 3.
Fair value of financial instruments
Financial instruments measured at fair value are classified into one of three levels in the fair value hierarchy according to the relative reliability of the inputs used to estimate the fair values. The three levels of the fair value hierarchy are:
Level 1 - Unadjusted quoted prices in active markets for identical assets or liabilities.
Level 2 - Inputs other than quoted prices that are observable for the asset or liability either directly or indirectly; and
Level 3 - Inputs that are not based on observable market data.
The Company's classifications of financial instruments within the fair value hierarchy are summarized below:
November 30, 2020
May 31, 2020
$
$
Level 1
Cash
2,168,251
43,219
Quoted equity shares
420,000
-
Level 2
-
-
Level 3
-
-
Unquoted equity shares
34,317
-
The carrying value of accounts payable, accrued and other liabilities, loans and contractual obligation payable approximate their fair value.
Financial Risk Management
The Company's financial instruments are exposed to certain financial risks. The risk exposures and the impact on the Company's financial instruments are summarized below.
12
Capella Minerals Limited (previously known as New Dimension Resources Ltd.)
Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
For the Three and Six Months Ended November 30, 2020
Expressed in Canadian dollars
Unaudited
7. Financial Instruments (continued)
Currency Risk
The Company is primarily exposed to currency fluctuations relative to the Canadian dollar through expenditures that are predominantly denominated in US dollars and Argentinean Pesos. Also, the Company is exposed to the impact of currency fluctuations on its monetary assets and liabilities.
The Company is exposed to foreign currency risk through the following financial assets and liabilities denominated in currencies other than Canadian dollars:
Accounts payable and
November 30, 2020
Cash
Receivables
accrued liabilities
$
$
US dollars
175,500
-
19,459
Argentinean peso
63,992
-
179,407
Great British pounds
-
-
728
Swedish krona
47,138
243,440
Accounts payable and
May 31, 2020
Cash
accrued liabilities
$
$
US dollars
860
137,441
Argentinean peso
7,727
239,450
Australian dollars
-
81,632
At November 30, 2020 with other variables unchanged a +/- 10% change in exchange rates would decrease/increase pre-tax loss by $15,639 (2019: $37,851).
Interest rate and credit risk
The Company has a positive cash balance as at November 30, 2020. The Company has no significant concentrations of credit risk arising from operations. The Company's current policy is to invest excess cash in investment-gradeshort-term deposit certificates issued by reputable financial institutions with which it keeps its bank accounts and management believes the risk of loss to be remote. The Company periodically monitors the investments it makes and is satisfied with the credit ratings of its banks. As at November 30, 2020 and November 30, 2019 the Company did not hold any short-term investments or cash equivalents.
Receivables consist of goods and services tax and taxes due from the governments of Canada and Sweden. Management believes that the credit risk concentration with respect to receivables is limited.
Liquidity risk
Liquidity requirements are managed based on expected cash flows to ensure that there is sufficient capital in order to meet short-term obligations. As at November 30, 2020, the Company had cash of $2,168,251 (May 31, 2020 - $43,219) to settle current liabilities of $692,809 (May 31, 2020 - $2,701,409). Included in current liabilities is a balance owed to related parties of $29,459. Refer to Note 13 for further details. Also included in current liabilities is a balance of $205,106 for the current portion of the contractual obligation payable to SSL. During the period ended November 30, 2020, this payable was renegotiated and terms amended. Refer to Note 9 for further details.
Commodity Price risk
The Company's ability to raise capital to fund exploration or development activities is subject to risks associated with fluctuations in the market prices of gold and silver. The Company closely monitors commodity prices to determine the appropriate course of action to be taken by the Company.
13
Capella Minerals Limited (previously known as New Dimension Resources Ltd.)
Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
For the Three and Six Months Ended November 30, 2020
Expressed in Canadian dollars
Unaudited
8. Exploration and Evaluation Assets
Las Calandrias
Los Cisnes,
Sierra Blanca,
Savant Lake,
Total
Santa Cruz,
Santa Cruz,
Santa Cruz,
Ontario,
Argentina
Argentina
Argentina
Canada
$
$
$
$
$
Balance May 31, 2019
3,065,267
880,419
358,840
1,287,368
5,591,894
Camp, travel, administration and other
costs
51,543
7,491
6,288
11,010
76,332
Geologists and data collection
115,453
4,687
6,203
-
126,343
Drilling and assay costs
-
-
402
-
402
IAS 29 adjustment- historic
299,399
132,563
8,068
-
440,030
Foreign exchange movement
(406,483)
(180,382)
(11,724)
-
(598,589)
Balance November 30, 2019
3,125,179
844,778
368,077
1,298,378
5,636,412
Acquisition and tenure
-
-
-
30,000
30,000
Camp, travel, administration and other
costs
51,164
7,729
6,393
6,546
71,832
Geologists and data collection
213,957
-
(42)
-
213,915
Drilling and assay costs
-
-
19
-
19
Provision against exploration and
evaluation assets
(3,443,371)
(876,059)
(209,457)
-
(4,528,887)
IAS 29 adjustment- historic
235,609
104,554
6,681
-
346,844
Foreign exchange movement
(182,538)
(81,002)
(5,004)
-
(268,544)
Balance May 31, 2020
-
-
166,667
1,334,924
1,501,591
Acquisition and tenure
Camp, travel, administration and other
costs
19,882
6,201
-
3,179
29,262
Geologists and data collection
23,658
-
-
-
23,658
Provision against exploration and
evaluation assets
(43,540)
(6,201)
-
-
(49,741)
Farm out recoveries
-
-
(430,000)
(430,000)
Sale of subsidiary
-
-
(166,667)
-
(166,667)
Balance November 30, 2020
-
-
-
908,103
908,103
Included in the exploration and evaluation additions in Argentina for the six months ending November 30, 2020 is an IAS 29 adjustment of $14,810 (2019: $17,372) this has been included as a net monetary gain in Other Comprehensive Income/(Loss) in the Condensed Interim Statement of Profit or Loss as at November 30, 2020. Refer to Note 2 for further details.
During the six months ended November 30, 2020, the Company recorded a further $49,741 to its write down provision initially recognised in the year ended May 31, 2020 against its Las Calandria and Los Cisnes projects to reflect the Company's change in exploration strategy. During the six months ended November 30, 2020 the Company moved its focus from its Argentinean portfolio to its newly acquired Swedish and Norwegian projects. As at November 30, 2020 a total provision of $4,578,628 has been recorded against the Company's Argentinean projects.
On October 13, 2020, the Company finalised an agreement with Austral whereby Austral purchased an 80% interest in the Sierra Blanca project from the Company. The Company issued 500,000 shares to IAMGOLD in consideration for an option to acquire one-half of the royalty on the Sierra Blanca project. Refer to Note 3 for details.
14
Capella Minerals Limited (previously known as New Dimension Resources Ltd.)
Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
For the Three and Six Months Ended November 30, 2020
Expressed in Canadian dollars
Unaudited
8. Exploration and Evaluation Assets - continued
SCANDINAVIAN PROJECTS
On August 11, 2020, the Company announced that it had entered into an option and purchase agreement with EMX Royalty Corporation (NYSE American: EMX; TSX Venture: EMX) for the acquisition of 100% interests in the Southern Gold Line Project in central Sweden, and the Løkken and Kjøli copper-zinc-gold-silver projects in central Norway. An on-site Due Diligence was completed on the properties in late August / early September and an initial payment of USD 25,000 (C$32,810) was made to EMX. The original purchase agreement was subsequently amended on November 25, 2020, with the elimination of the initial one-year option period and the introduction of a share issuance cap on the 9.9% equity to be issued to EMX. The Company is also required to reimburse EMX US$68,000 for future land holding payments in Sweden. The agreements also contain a 2.5% royalty, of which 0.5% may be acquired for US$ 1M. The Company is waiting on final approval for the transaction from the TSXV and has not recorded the transaction as an acquisition as at November 30, 2020 but recorded costs incurred to date at the Scandinavian projects as prepayments of project expenditure and deferred acquisition cost. Refer to Note 5.
Southern Gold Line, Sweden
The Southern Gold Line ("SGL) project is located in central Sweden and consists of 6 licences covering 500 square kilometres of highly prospective terrain located immediately adjacent to Dragon Mining Ltd's Fäboliden development project and Svartliden Gold Mine1. The main target types in the SGL concessions are orogenic gold deposits in similar geologic and structural settings to the Fäboliden and Svartliden deposits. Field activities at SGL were reinitiated during September 2020.
Løkken and Kjøli, Norway
The Løkken and Kjøli projects in north-central Norway consist of large claim blocks (210 square kilometres and 150 square kilometres, respectively) covering both past-producing,high-gradecopper-zinc-silver-gold mines as well as drill-ready regional exploration targets. Løkken is considered to be one of the largest ophiolite-hosted massive sulfide ("VMS") deposits to be developed in the world and has multiple satellite bodies of mineralization with varying degrees of development in addition to poorly-explored regional targets located along strike of the major deposits. Similarly, the Kjøli project is located in the northern extension of the prolific Røros VMS mining district, with recently-completed airborne geophysical surveys having identified numerous exploration targets that have yet to be followed up. Field activities undertaken at Kjøli during the reporting period included a detailed ground magnetic survey and trial ionic leach geochemical surveys.
1References made to nearby mines and analogous deposits provide context for the Southern Gold Line project but are not necessarily indicative that the project hosts similar tonnages or grades of mineralization
ARGENTINEAN PROJECTS
On October 28, 2020 the Company announced it had entered into a Binding Letter of Intent ("LOI") with Cerrado. for the sale of its 100% interest in its Argentine subsidiary, Minera Mariana Argentina S.A. ("Minera Mariana"). Minera Mariana is owner of the Las Calandrias and Los Cisnes gold-silver projects, in addition to a portfolio of exploration concessions in the Eastern Deseado Massif, Santa Cruz Province, southern Argentina. On January 7, 2021 the Company announced it had entered into a Share Purchase Agreement with Cerrado pursuant to which Capella will sell its 100% interest in Minera Mariana to Cerrado. The final closing of the transaction occurred subsequent to balance date on January 22, 2021.
Highlights of the Transaction:
The Company received USD 50,000 in cash within 10 days of signing of the Binding LOI.
The Company received CAD 2.25 million in Cerrado shares.
The Company will retain indirect exposure to future exploration and operational success at both Las Calandrias and Don Nicolas through its shareholding in Cerrado.
Under the terms of the Transaction, Capella received 1,125,000 Cerrado shares on closing. However, the Company transferred 562,500 of the Cerrado shares to SSL in consideration of the extinguishment of the annual maintenance payments of the Company owing to SSL in respect of the Las Calandrias and Los Cisnes projects under a share purchase agreement dated February 19, 2018 as amended and assigned.
15
Capella Minerals Limited (previously known as New Dimension Resources Ltd.)
Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
For the Three and Six Months Ended November 30, 2020
Expressed in Canadian dollars
Unaudited
8. Exploration and Evaluation Assets - continued
The Company has receipted USD50,000 (C$64,977) and will record this as deferred consideration to the date of finalization of the transaction . Refer Note 6 for further detail.
Las Calandrias Santa Cruz, Argentina
The Company has a 100% interest in the Las Calandrias gold-silver property, subject to a 2% Net Smelter Royalty ("NSR") payable to SSL and a 0.25% NSR payable to certain employees. Both NSR's would be payable in the event of future commercial production of gold and/or silver being achieved. The Company has recorded as at November 30, 2020 a total write down provision of $3,486,911 in relation to the Las Calandrias project.
Los Cisnes, Santa Cruz, Argentina
The Company has a 100% interest in the Los Cisnes gold-silver property, subject to a 2% NSR payable to SSL in the event of future commercial production of gold and/or silver being achieved. The Company has recorded as at November 30, 2020 a total write down provision of $882,260 in relation to the Los Cisnes project.
CANADIAN PROJECTS
Savant Lake Property, Ontario, Canada
Effective April 1, 2016, the Company entered into an agreement to earn a 100% interest in the Savant Lake Property, in Ontario. As at November 30, 2020, the Company had met all of its share and cash commitments and has earned its 100% interest in the Savant Lake property. The property is subject to a 2% NSR, of which 1% can be purchased for $1,000,000.
On September 21, 2020, the Company announced that it had executed an earn-in agreement with Ethos in which Ethos may earn-in to a 70% interest in the Savant Lake project in return for staged cash and share payments to the Company and work commitments. See below for schedule:
Cash
Ethos Shares
Work Commitment
On signing
$50,000
2,000,000
-
September 20, 2021
$50,000
2,000,000
$500,000
September 20, 2022
$50,000
2,000,000
$1,500,000
September 20, 2023
$50,000
2,000,000
$500,000
Total
$200,000
8,000,000
$2,000,000
In addition, in the event of a National Instrument 43-101("NI-43-101") compliant mineral resource of >1 million ounces of gold being defined on the property, then Ethos will make a further payment to the Company of $50,000 in cash and 2,000,000 Ethos shares.
As at November 30, 2020 the Company had receipted $50,000 in cash and 2,000,000 Ethos shares. The Company will account for the agreement as a farm-out and has adopted the following accounting policy:
Farm-outs - in the exploration and evaluation phase
The Company does not record any expenditure made by the farmee on its account. It also does not recognise any gain or loss on its exploration and evaluation farm-out arrangements but redesignates any costs previously capitalised in relation to the whole interest as relating to the partial interest retained. Any consideration received directly from the farmee credited against costs previously capitalised in relation to the whole interest with any excess accounted for by the Company as a gain on disposal.
The Company has accounted for the Ethos shares received as a financial asset as at November 30, 2020. Refer to Note 7 for details.
Domain Project, Manitoba, Canada
The Domain Project consists of a three mineral claims in northern Manitoba. The Company currently holds a 29.56% interest in the property, with the remaining interest held by Yamana Gold Inc. Capitalized costs related to the property were written off during the year ended May 31, 2013.
16
Capella Minerals Limited (previously known as New Dimension Resources Ltd.)
Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
For the Three and Six Months Ended November 30, 2020
Expressed in Canadian dollars
Unaudited
9. Contractual Obligation Payable
The Company has a contractual obligation payable of $1,235,915 in relation to its acquisition on May 14, 2018 of its interests in the Las Calandrias, Los Cisnes and Sierra Blanca gold-silver projects in Santa Cruz province, Argentina.
November 30, 2020
May 31, 2020
$
$
Current
205,106
961,504
Non-current
1,030,809
757,848
1,235,915
1,719,352
Reconciliation of movements for the six months ended November 30, 2020 are as follows:
Opening balance
1,719,352
Interest
5,127
Repayment
(170,000)
Revaluation
(318,564)
Closing balance
1,235,915
On June 4, 2020, the Company and SSL renegotiated the annual payments due under the agreement with SSL. Annual payments will now become due by applying the following criteria with effect from June 30, 2019:
No annual payment due if market capitalization of the Company is less than C$10 million on the anniversary date of payment.
Annual payment of C$200,000 due if market capitalization is between C$10 million and C$20 million on the anniversary date of payment; and
Annual payment of C$400,000 due if market capitalization is above C$20 million on the anniversary date of payment.
These criteria have been applied to all future annual payment obligations.
As a result of the application of these revised criteria the contractual obligation payable was revalued during the period ended November 30, 2020 with a revaluation gain of $318,564 being recorded in the six months ended November 30, 2020.
The contractual obligation requires the Company to make annual payments of up to $400,000 per year (depending on market capitalisation of the Company as detailed above) in either cash or shares until the earlier of:
December 31, 2032,
commencement of commercial production,
expropriation of the properties or
the Company returns a project in accordance with the terms of the acquisition agreement
During the six months ended November 30, 2020 the Company recorded interest expense of $5,127 (2019: $16,073) in relation to the contractual obligation payable and $944 for the three months ending November 30, 2020.
Annual payments are due on the anniversary date of the acquisition of its interests in the Las Calandrias, Los Cisnes and Sierra Blanca projects, being May 14, 2018. Management has assessed that the contractual obligation period will not extend beyond five years from the effective date of the amended terms of the contractual obligation payable. Management considered the above terms of the agreement and the expected timeline for completion regarding each potential end to the obligation payments in making this judgment. The Company has therefore recognized the net present value of its obligation over five years, using an average discount rate of 0.28%.
As at May 31, 2019 the Company was required to deliver to SSL the balance of the first annual payment in relation to the contractual obligation of $400,000 in shares. As agreed with SSL this payment was to be made in 8,000,000 shares at $0.05. On September 26, 2019 the Company issued 4,600,000 shares as partial payment of the first annual payment, with the balance of 3,400,000 shares at $0.05 ($170,000) being delivered on October 19, 2020.
17
Capella Minerals Limited (previously known as New Dimension Resources Ltd.)
Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
For the Three and Six Months Ended November 30, 2020
Expressed in Canadian dollars
Unaudited
9. Contractual Obligation Payable (continued)
The annual payments described above are payable in Company Shares, however the Company may elect to make a payment in cash. If the payments are made in Company Shares, the number of shares to be issued will be based on a price per Company Share equal to the greater of: (i) the 20-day trailing volume weighted average trading price of the Company Shares on the Exchange as at the due date for the applicable payment; and (ii) the minimum price that is acceptable to the Exchange.
Under the terms of the Transaction with Cerrado, Capella received 1,125,000 Cerrado shares on closing. However, the Company transferred 562,500 of the Cerrado shares to SSL in consideration of the extinguishment of the annual maintenance payments of the Company owing to SaSL in respect of the Las Calandrias and Los Cisnes projects under a share purchase agreement dated February 19, 2018 as amended and assigned.
10. Provision
In February 2020, four employees of the company's subsidiary company in Argentina, Minera Mariana Argentina SA were made redundant, resulting in a redundancy provision being recorded.
November 30, 2020
May 31, 2020
$
$
Opening balance
208,451
-
Provision
-
255,971
Payments
(72,537)
(59,029)
Foreign exchange movement
(45,242)
11,509
Closing balance
90,672
208,451
The full balance of the provision is expected to be paid within 12 months from the date the redundancy was agreed. The amount of the provision to be paid increases by 25% every 6 months (commencing from the date of the signed agreement) on the balance that remains unpaid.
11.
Loans
November 30, 2020
May 31, 2020
$
$
Other liabilities
-
546,717
-
546,717
Current (i) & (ii) & (iii)
-
506,717
Non-current (iv)
40,000
40,000
40,000
546,717
On August 8, 2019, the Company received a cash injection of $200,000 by entering into a short-term loan agreement with SSL. The loan and interest of 10% per annum, compounding quarterly, carried an initial 3 month term but may
be rolled over by mutual agreement for successive three month periods until such time as payment is made An additional cash injection of $115,000 was received from SSL in February 2020 on the same terms as the earlier loan. A further cash injection of $100,000 was received from SSL in March 2020 on the same terms as the earlier loans. Interest of $9,843 has been recorded on the SSL loans for the six months ending November 30, 2020.The total debt and interest owing to SSL was settled during the period ended November 30, 2020 by cash and shares for debt payment. Refer Note 12 & 13.
In July 2019, the Company received an unsecured, interest-free loan, with no pre-set repayment terms of $30,000 from director E Roth a further $5,000 in October 2019 and a further $14,221 in February 2020 on the same terms. The total debt owing to E Roth was settled as part of the debt conversion completed on September 16, 2020. Refer to Note 12.
18
Capella Minerals Limited (previously known as New Dimension Resources Ltd.)
Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
For the Three and Six Months Ended November 30, 2020
Expressed in Canadian dollars
Unaudited
11. Loans (continued)
In September 2019, the Company received an unsecured, interest-free loan, with no pre-set repayment terms of $20,000 from director, M. Little. Subsequent to August 31, 2020, the total debt owing to M Little was settled as part of the debt conversion completed on September 16, 2020. Refer to Note 12.
In April 2020, the Company received $40,000 as part of the Bank of Montreal's Canada Emergency Business Account ("CEBA") program introduced as part of the Canadian Government's COVID-19 relief measures. The Company entered into an interest-free loan of $40,000 with the Bank of Montreal, guaranteed by the Government of Canada, to help cover operating costs for businesses which may have been impacted by COVID-19. The Government program payment timelines are as follows:
The Canada Emergency Business Account will be funded as a revolving line of credit and is interest free until Dec. 31, 2020
Any outstanding balance will be converted to a term loan on Jan. 1, 2021 and remains interest free until Dec. 31, 2022
If repaid by Dec. 31, 2022, 25% of balance will be forgiven
If outstanding on Jan. 1, 2023, 5% interest starts
The remaining balance is to be paid in full no later than Dec. 31, 2025
The repayment of the loan will be through the Bank of Montreal, not the Canadian Government.
12. Share Capital and Reserves
Authorized share capital Unlimited common shares without par value.
Share issuances
On March 8, 2019, the Company announced the closing of a private placement of 13,374,100 units at $0.055. Gross proceeds of $735,575 were received. The units are comprised of one common share and one half of one share purchase warrant. Each warrant is exercisable at $0.125 per share for an 18-month period and $0.25 for an additional 18 months. In connection with the placement the Company paid an aggregate fee of $20,641 and issued 375,300 finders warrants under the same terms and conditions of the unit warrants, to certain persons who introduced subscribers to the Company: and other charges of $20. The finders' warrants were valued at $13,500 and were recognized as share issuance cost during the year ended May 31, 2019. All securities issued under the placement were subject to a four month hold period trade restriction expiring on July 9, 2019.
On March 29, 2019, the Company issued 300,000 of shares owing with respect to the Company's Savant Lake project in Ontario, Canada. The shares were valued at $15,000.
On September 26, 2019, the Company issued 4,600,000 shares at $0.05 per share to SSL to partially fulfil the first- year annual obligation payment which was due on the anniversary date of acquisition under the original agreement with SSL. Refer to Note 9 for further details.
On September 8, 2020, the Company announced the completion of a non-brokered private placement, for proceeds of $3,624,992. The Company successfully completed the sale and conversion of 60,416,531 units at $0.06 per unit. The units are comprised of one common share and one share purchase warrant entitling the holder to acquire one additional common share at $0.12 until expiry September 3, 2023. The Company paid an aggregate of $128,684.in broker fees and issued 2,081,730 brokers warrants under the same terms and conditions of the unit warrants. All securities issued under the placement are subject to a four month hold period trade restriction expiring January 4, 2021.
On September 16, 2020, the Company announced it had agreed to settle $385,963 of outstanding indebtedness to current and former insiders of the Company with the issuance of 6,432,714 common shares of the Company at a deemed price of $0.06 per share ($83,522). All proposed shares issued in settlement of debt will be subject to a hold period trading restriction expiring 4 months and 1 day after issuance. The Company issued the shares to settle the debt effective September 15, 2020.
On October 19, 2020 the Company issued 3,400,000 shares at $0.05 per share to SSL to complete payment of the first-year annual obligation payment which was due on the anniversary date of acquisition under the original agreement with SSL. Refer to Note 9 for further details.
On October 19, 2020, the Company issued 500,000 shares at $0.09 per share to IAMGOLD for payment of costs in relation to the sale of the Sierra Blanca project. Refer to Note 3 for further details
19
Capella Minerals Limited (previously known as New Dimension Resources Ltd.)
Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
For the Three and Six Months Ended November 30, 2020
Expressed in Canadian dollars
Unaudited
12. Share Capital and Reserves (continued)
Stock options
Under the terms of the Company's stock option plan, the maximum number of shares in respect of which options may be outstanding is equivalent to 10% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company. In addition, the number of shares which may be reserved for issuance to any one individual may not exceed 5% of the issued shares on a yearly basis or 2% if the optionee is engaged in investor relations activities or if the optionee is a consultant.
The vesting periods of options outstanding range from immediately to one year and maximum terms of options are set at 5 years from the grant date.
Movements in stock options during the period:
Options
Weighted Average
Outstanding
Exercise Price
Balance, May 31, 2019
4,084,000
$0.25
Balance, November 30, 2019
4,084,000
$0.25
Expired
(282,600)
$0.25
Balance, May 31, 2020
3,801,400
$0.25
Issued
4,980,000
$0.12
Balance, November 30, 2020
8,781,400
$0.18
b)
Fair value of options granted
On November 4, 2020, the Company granted an aggregate of 4,980,000 incentive stock options to one director and one officer of the Company. During the six months ended November 30, 2020 a total value of $84,972 (2019 - $64,118) has been recorded to reserves - options and to share-based payments expense. The portion of share-based payments recorded is based on the vesting schedule of the options.
The fair value of these options granted was estimated on the date of the grant using the Black-Scholes option pricing model, with the following weighted average assumptions:
Risk-free interest rate
0.25%
Expected dividend yield
nil
Expected stock price volatility
131.46%
Expected life
3
Expected forfeiture rate
nil
On October 18, 2018, the Company granted an aggregate of 250,000 incentive stock options to one director and one officer of the Company. The fair value of these options granted was estimated on the date of the grant using the Black-Scholes option pricing model, with the following weighted average assumptions:
Risk-free interest rate
1.75%
Expected dividend yield
nil
Expected stock price volatility
216.58%
Expected life
5
Expected forfeiture rate
nil
20
Capella Minerals Limited (previously known as New Dimension Resources Ltd.)
Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
For the Three and Six Months Ended November 30, 2020
Expressed in Canadian dollars
Unaudited
12. Share Capital and Reserves (continued)
On June 4, 2018, the Company granted 3,350,000 stock options to directors, officers, employees and consultants at a price of $0.25 per share for a period of 5 years. The fair value of the options granted was estimated on the date of the grant using the Black-Scholes option pricing model, with the following weighted average assumptions:
Risk-free interest rate
1.75%
Expected dividend yield
nil
Expected stock price volatility
217.79%
Expected life
5
Expected forfeiture rate
nil
Stock options outstanding
Remaining
Options
Options
Price per
contractual life
Outstanding
Exercisable
Share
(years)
Expiry date
141,400
141,400
$
0.38
0.47
May 19, 2021
60,000
60,000
$
0.34
1.32
March 27, 2022
3,350,000
3,350,000
$
0.25
2.51
June 4, 2023
250,000
250,000
$
0.15
3.39
October 18, 2023
4,980,000
1,660,000
$
0.12
2.88
November 4, 2023
8,781,400
5,461,400
The weighted average exercise price of the options exercisable at November 30, 2020 is $0.21.
Share purchase warrants
Movements in warrants during the period:
Warrants
Weighted Average
Outstanding
Exercise Price
Balance, May 31, 2019
7,062,350
$0.125
Balance, November 30, 2019
7,062,350
$0.125
Balance, May 31, 2020
7,062,350
$0.125
Issued
62,558,260
$0.12
Balance, November 30, 2020
69,620,610
$0.12
The Company issued 60,416,530 warrants and 2,141,730 finders' warrants as part of the private placement completed in September 2020. The 60,416,530 warrants were valued at $nil based on the residual value method.
Fair value of finders' warrants issued
On September 3, 2020, the Company issued 2,141,730 finders' warrants. During the period ended November 30, 2020 a total value of $83,522 (2019 - $nil) has been recorded to reserves - warrants and to share issue costs. The fair value of these finders' warrants granted was estimated on the date of the grant using the Black-Scholes option pricing model, with the following weighted average assumptions:
Risk-free interest rate
0.25%
Expected dividend yield
nil
Expected stock price volatility
131.46%
Expected life
3
Expected forfeiture rate
nil
21
Capella Minerals Limited (previously known as New Dimension Resources Ltd.)
Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
For the Three and Six Months Ended November 30, 2020
Expressed in Canadian dollars
Unaudited
12. Share Capital and Reserves (continued)
On March 8, 2019, the Company issued 375,300 finders' warrants. The fair value of these finders' warrants granted was estimated on the date of the grant using the Black-Scholes option pricing model, with the following weighted average assumptions:
Risk-free interest rate
1.77%
Expected dividend yield
nil
Expected stock price volatility
244.45%
Expected life
1.5
Expected forfeiture rate
nil
c)
Warrants outstanding
The Company issued 62,558,260 warrants (including 2,141,730 finders' warrants) as part of the private placement in September 2020. Each warrant enables the holder to acquire one additional common share at $0.12 until expiry September 3, 2023.
The Company issued 7,062,350 warrants (including 375,300 finders' warrants) as part of the private placement completed in March 2019. Each warrant enables the holder to acquire one additional common share at $0.125 during the first 18 months and $0.25 thereafter until expiry March 8, 2022. The warrants will be further subject to accelerated expiry terms. Namely, the Company has the right to accelerate expiry of the warrants if the closing price of Company's shares equals or exceeds $0.25 per common share for 10 consecutive trading days during the first 18 months, or $0.50 per common share thereafter.
13. Related Party Transactions
Balances and transactions between the Company and its subsidiaries have been eliminated on consolidation and are not disclosed in this note. Details of the transactions between the Company and other related parties are disclosed below.
Related party transactions
The Company incurred the following transactions in the normal course of operations in connection with an officer and/or director or companies which have or had a director and/or officers in common.
Six months ended
Six months ended
November 30, 2020
November 30, 2019
$
$
Consulting
140,362
108,150
Share-based payments
78,146
52,532
b) Related party balances
November 30, 2020
May 31, 2020
$
$
ER Global - Eric Roth - Chief Executive Officer
10,000
278,247
Genco Professional Services Sharon Cooper -
Chief Financial Officer
-
81,632
Scott Heffernan (resigned November 2019)
-
27,414
Perihelion Inc - Mary Little
12,973
43,987
Glen Parsons
6,486
38,636
John Wenger (resigned November 2019)
-
28,785
Cameron McLean (resigned February 2020)
-
88,467
Marketworks Inc Kathryn Witter -Corporate
Secretary
-
27,450
22
Capella Minerals Limited (previously known as New Dimension Resources Ltd.)
Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
For the Three and Six Months Ended November 30, 2020
Expressed in Canadian dollars
Unaudited
13. Related Party Transactions (continued)
Compensation of key management personnel (which includes management and directors) The remuneration for the services of key management personnel was as follows:
Six months ended
Six months ended
November 30, 2020
November 30, 2019
$
$
Salary/Exploration/Consulting
(i)
140,362
183,150
Share based payments
78,146
26,733
Key management were not paid post-employment benefits or other long-term benefits were paid during the six months ended November 30, 2020 and November 30, 2019.
d) Other
The Company also has a contractual obligation payable balance of $1,235,915 to SSL. The Company issued 3,400,000 shares in payment of the annual payment balance owing. Refer Note 9 for further detail. Under the terms of the Transaction with Cerrado finalized on January 22,2021 Capella received 1,125,000 Cerrado shares on closing. However, the Company transferred 562,500 of the Cerrado shares to SSL in consideration of the extinguishment of the annual maintenance payments of the Company owing to SSL in respect of the Las Calandrias and Los Cisnes projects under a share purchase agreement dated February 19, 2018 as amended and assigned.
On September 16, 2020, the Company repaid in full a loan owing to SSL of $447,320 by cash payment of $223,660 and debt conversion by issue of 3,727,666 shares @ $0.06.
On September 16, 2020, the Company announced it had agreed to settle $385,963 of outstanding indebtedness to current and former insiders of the Company (including loan balance above owed to SSL) with the issuance of 6,432,714 common shares of the Company at a deemed price of $0.06 per share. All proposed shares issued in settlement of debt will be subject to a hold period trading restriction expiring 4 months and 1 day after issuance. The Company issued the shares to settle the debt effective September 15, 2020.
14. Segmented Information
The Company's business consists of one reportable segment - the acquisition, exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. Details on a geographic basis are as follows:
November 30, 2020
May 31, 2020
$
$
Total Non-currentlong-lived assets
Canada
908,103
1,334,924
South America
-
166,667
908,103
1,501,591
During the period ending November 30, 2020 the Company entered into an option and purchase agreement to acquire 100% interests in the Southern Gold Line Project located in central Sweden, and the Løkken and Kjøli copper-zinc-gold projects located in central Norway. TSXV approval for the transaction had not been received as at November 30, 2020 and as a result expenditure incurred in relation to these project has been recorded as a prepayment of project expenditure at November 30, 2020. Refer Note 5 & 8 for further details.
23
Capella Minerals Limited (previously known as New Dimension Resources Ltd.)
Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
For the Three and Six Months Ended November 30, 2020
Expressed in Canadian dollars
Unaudited
15. Supplemental Cash Flow Information
Six months ended
Six months ended
November 30, 2020
November 30, 2019
$
$
Changes in non-cash working capital
Movement in receivables
(53,756)
22,924
Movement in prepaid expenses
(13,108)
2,571
Movement in accounts payable and
accrued liabilities and provisions
(894,229)
169,807
(961,093)
195,302
Six months ended
Six months ended
November 30, 2020
November 30, 2019
$
$
Schedule of non-cash investing and
financing transactions:
Exploration and evaluation expenditures
included in accounts payable
378,229
203,468
Contractual obligation interest payable
5,127
16,073
Loan payable interest- debt conversion
4,921
6,247
Debt conversion
381,042
-
Finders warrants issued
83,522
-
Share issue- contractual obligation
payable
170,000
-
Share issue Sierra Blanca transaction -
IAMGOLD
45,000
-
Unrealized revaluation movement of
financial asset
(40,000)
-
Supplementary disclosure of cash flow
information:
Cash paid for interest
4,921
-
Cash paid for income taxes
-
-
16.
Capital Management
The Company's objectives when managing capital are to safeguard the Company's ability to continue as a going concern in order to pursue the exploration and evaluation of its mineral properties and to maintain a flexible capital structure for its projects for the benefit of its stakeholders. As the Company is in the exploration stage, its principal source of funds is from the issuance of common shares.
In the management of capital, the Company includes the components of shareholders' equity (deficiency) and loans.
The Company manages the capital structure and makes adjustments to it in light of changes in economic conditions and the risk characteristics of the underlying assets. To maintain or adjust the capital structure, the Company may attempt to issue new shares, enter into joint venture property arrangements, acquire or dispose of assets or adjust the amount of cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments. There are no external requirements imposed on the Company regarding its capital management.
The Company's investment policy is to invest its cash in highly liquid short-terminterest-bearing investments selected with regards to the expected timing of expenditures from continuing operations.
The Company expects to require additional financings to carry out its exploration and evaluation plans and operations through its current operating period.
24
Capella Minerals Limited (previously known as New Dimension Resources Ltd.)
Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
For the Three and Six Months Ended November 30, 2020
Expressed in Canadian dollars
Unaudited
17. Commitments and Contingencies
The Company has the following commitments and contingencies in relation to the revised acquisition terms for the Southern Gold Line, Løkken and Kjøli projects are as follows:
Until Capella has completed financings to the value of CAD 4,500,000, EMX will retain a free carried 9.9% shareholding in Capella (subject to a cap of 12,693,785 shares). Afterwards, EMX retains the option to participate in future financings at its own discretion (in progress).
On or before September 1, 2021, Capella shall incur no less than USD 100,000 in exploration expenditures on each of the three projects (in progress).
On or before September 1, 2022, Capella shall incur an additional USD 500,000 in exploration expenditures aggregated across three projects (or on any one project).
Beginning September 1, 2023, Capella commits to completing at least 1,000m of drilling on each project per year until the earlier of: i) a minimum of 10,000m has been completed on such project ii) the date that Capella has delivered to EMX a relinquishment notice in respect of a project or iii) the date that the parties mutually agree that no further drilling is warranted.
From the second anniversary of signing (September 1, 2022), Capella will be required to make advanced royalty payments to EMX of USD 25,000 per project, increasing USD 5,000/year up until reaching a maximum of USD 75,000/year per project.
Capella to make additional payments of USD 500,000 to EMX upon:
The filing of a Preliminary Economic Assessment technical report
The filing of a National Instrument 43-101("NI-43101) compliant feasibility study
EMX to retain a 2.5% NSR in the projects, with 0.5% being purchasable for USD 1M within 6 years
Capella to reimburse EMX USD 68,000 for pre-payment of future land holding costs in Sweden
18. Subsequent events
On January 7, 2021 the Company announced that further to its October 28, 2020 announcement, the Company had entered into a Share Purchase Agreement with Cerrado pursuant to which Capella will sell its 100% interest in its Argentine subsidiary, Minera Mariana, to Cerrado. On January 25, 2021, the Company announced the closing of its transaction with Cerrado.
Capella Minerals Ltd. published this content on 29 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2021 09:43:02 UTC.