CAPGEMINI : A properly implemented holistic shift-left strategy makes the impossible – possible
PU
CAPGEMINI : Improve your order-to-cash process by consolidating vendor data effectively
PU
CAPGEMINI : How a few operators have changed customer communication forever
PU
Capgemini : A properly implemented holistic shift-left strategy makes the impossible – possible

04/25/2022 | 04:29am EDT
Let's imagine that providing efficient technical product support is like climbing Mount Everest, and delivering a meaningful customer experience is like undertaking this challenging climb while carrying another person on your back.

But anything is possible, even climbing Everest, if you set clear boundaries at the beginning of any undertaking and have someone to guide you along the way, right?

Overcoming these two seemingly insurmountable challenges requires a solution that provides modern, single point-of-contact services for your global product support that helps you manage your technical inquiries and incidents better. But where can you start?

The quickest way is with a holistic shift-left strategy that resolves more technical support transactions in lower-cost channels, as this is a proven path to accelerating savings when applied across thousands of transactions.

Implement a holistic shift-left strategy - quickly and easily

Any successful shift-left strategy has a number of steps to achieving efficient and holistic technical support that always puts the customer first. These steps include:

  • Focusing on L1/L2 transactions to identify configuration and product issues
  • Deflecting support tickets to a self-service portal to take pressure off call center agents and enable more customer-friendly, self-service transactions
  • Delivering more proactive communications
  • Implementing intelligent automation into a seamless resolution path
  • Adopting rigorous root-cause analysis and corrective actions to stop problems before they occur
  • Cross-skilling agents to accelerate career growth and optimize team performance.

All of this, ultimately, leads to improved call resolution times, greater agent job satisfaction, reduced ticket handling times, and increased end-user satisfaction.

Keep your focus on your customers

Keeping your customer preferences in mind is critical if you plan on leveraging automation as part of any new shift-left strategy. Most customers still prefer talking to a real person - as only one-third of them believe virtual agents deliver a better holistic, support experience.

To conquer this challenge you need to bridge the gap between higher efficiency and better customer experiences. You can do this by prioritizing contextual transaction management supported by intelligent automation capabilities, a modern and scalable technical support platform, and a team of experts used to working in a global environment.

All of this can help you develop and implement a technical product support solution based on three pillars:

  • Make it easy - implement solutions that help customers to help themselves
  • Make it intelligent - deploy automation capabilities that integrate the best AI, natural language processing, and machine learning technologies out there
  • Make it efficient - reduce customer effort and seamlessly integrate digital and live-agent services.

Holistic and proven shift-left expertise

Capgemini's approach is to leverage frictionless conversational AI solutions, backed by modern, scalable omnichannel routing to seamlessly handle a range of customer transactions and channels.

And leveraging a proper analytics and automation setup that keeps a live agent in the loop ensures the tech support you deliver is not only excellent, but also memorable.

This helps you stay focused on your most important asset - your customers.

Interested in learning more? To learn how Capgemini's Intelligent Customer Operations for Technical Support solution can help you build a holistic shift-left strategy, contact: tim.szymanki@capgemini.com

Tim Szymanskifocuses on orchestrating and streamlining customer experience operations to improve profitability, quality, efficiency, and brand loyalty for Capgemini's clients.

Disclaimer

Capgemini SE published this content on 25 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2022 08:28:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
