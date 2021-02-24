Capgemini : Deutsche Bank and Mastercard to deepen cooperation on payments

The partnership will seek to jointly develop digital payment solutions for companies, they said.

McKinsey and Capgemini are projecting growth in digital payments revenues and transactions, and Deutsche Bank hopes that the segment will provide it with additional income as it further cuts costs.

"The coronavirus pandemic has triggered exponential growth in corporates' demand for digital payment solutions," said Ole Matthiessen, Deutsche Bank's global head of cash management.

