Capgemini SE    CAP   FR0000125338

CAPGEMINI SE

(CAP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Capgemini : Deutsche Bank and Mastercard to deepen cooperation on payments

02/24/2021 | 04:34am EST
FILE PHOTO: Illustration photo of a Mastercard logo on a credit card

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank and Mastercard said on Wednesday they would deepen their collaboration as the German lender aims for a greater share of the payments business.

The partnership will seek to jointly develop digital payment solutions for companies, they said.

McKinsey and Capgemini are projecting growth in digital payments revenues and transactions, and Deutsche Bank hopes that the segment will provide it with additional income as it further cuts costs.

"The coronavirus pandemic has triggered exponential growth in corporates' demand for digital payment solutions," said Ole Matthiessen, Deutsche Bank's global head of cash management.

(Reporting by Tom Sims and Patricia Uhlig; Editing by Riham Alkousaa)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CAPGEMINI SE -0.22% 134.85 Real-time Quote.6.70%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG 0.68% 9.894 Delayed Quote.9.52%
Financials
Sales 2020 15 855 M 19 271 M 19 271 M
Net income 2020 763 M 927 M 927 M
Net Debt 2020 5 405 M 6 569 M 6 569 M
P/E ratio 2020 29,8x
Yield 2020 1,20%
Capitalization 22 803 M 27 728 M 27 716 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,78x
EV / Sales 2021 1,59x
Nbr of Employees 269 800
Free-Float 94,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 152,07 €
Last Close Price 135,30 €
Spread / Highest target 32,3%
Spread / Average Target 12,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Aiman Ezzat Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carole Gabriella Ferrand Chief Financial Officer
Paul Benjamin Hermelin Chairman
Patrick Nicolet Chief Technology Officer
Olivier Sevillia Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAPGEMINI SE6.70%27 728
ACCENTURE PLC-1.92%162 485
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES3.34%152 186
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-3.99%107 560
INFOSYS LIMITED0.75%74 187
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-3.92%73 634
