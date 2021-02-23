Capgemini : Ethisphere announces Capgemini as one of the 2021 World's most Ethical Companies for 9th consecutive year

Paris, February 23, 2021 - Capgemini has been recognized once again by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, as one of the 2021 World's Most Ethical Companies.

It is the 9th year in a row that Capgemini has been awarded this recognition, highlighting the Group's ongoing commitment to maintaining and promoting world-class standards of business integrity and responsibility, wherever it operates. In 2021, 135 honorees in total were recognized spanning 22 countries and 47 industries.

'As a values-based global organization of 270,000 team members in nearly 50 countries, we believe that it is our duty to apply technology for the good of society and the planet in an ethical, inclusive and responsible manner,' comments Aiman Ezzat, CEO of the Capgemini Group. 'This Ethisphere recognition, for a 9th year running, acknowledges Capgemini as a benchmark organization for the exemplary ethical mindset and behaviors that are embedded in our practices every day. These have been more important and evident than ever during this last exceptional year.'

Philippe Christelle, Chief Ethics and Internal Audit Officer at the Capgemini Group said: 'Capgemini is honored to once again be recognized for the high ethical practices that are so integral to our corporate culture. Receiving this accolade for a 9th time highlights our longstanding achievement in putting our values into action. Guided by our core values, we will continue to forge sustainable business relationships, in order to lead the way into an ethical future.'

Capgemini's 7 core values are at the heart of its culture, uniting its multicultural teams, who are decentralized across nearly 50 countries. Its values also inspire its extremely high expectations of behavior in all business dealings, underpinning its approach as an ethical business.

'While addressing the tough challenges of 2020, we saw companies lead - above all other institutions - on earning the trust of stakeholders through resilience and a commitment to ethics and integrity,' said Ethisphere CEO, Timothy Erblich. 'As an honoree for a 9th consecutive year, Capgemini has continued to demonstrate an unwavering commitment to the highest values and positively impacting the communities it serves. Congratulations to everyone at Capgemini for earning the World's Most Ethical Companies designation.'

Ethics & Performance

According to Ethisphere's Ethics Index, the publicly listed 2021 World's Most Ethical Companies honorees outperformed a comparable index of large cap companies by 7.1 percentage points from January 2016 to January 2021.

Methodology & Scoring

Grounded in Ethisphere's proprietary Ethics Quotient®, the World's Most Ethical Companies assessment process includes more than 200 questions on culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance, diversity and initiatives to support a strong value chain. The process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify the leading practices of organizations across industries and around the globe.

This year, the process was streamline and question set expanded to gauge how applicants are adapting and responding to the global health pandemic, environmental, social, and governance factors, safety, equity, and inclusion and social justice.

Honorees

The full list of the 2021 World's Most Ethical Companies can be found at https://worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/honorees.

About Capgemini

Capgemini is a global leader in partnering with companies to transform and manage their business by harnessing the power of technology. The Group is guided everyday by its purpose of unleashing human energy through technology for an inclusive and sustainable future. It is a responsible and diverse organization of 270,000 team members in nearly 50 countries. With its strong 50 year heritage and deep industry expertise, Capgemini is trusted by its clients to address the entire breadth of their business needs, from strategy and design to operations, fueled by the fast evolving and innovative world of cloud, data, AI, connectivity, software, digital engineering and platforms. The Group reported in 2020 global revenues of €16 billion.

Get the Future You Want | www.capgemini.com

About the Ethisphere Institute

The Ethisphere® Institute is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust and business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies enhance corporate character and measure and improve culture. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World's Most Ethical Companies recognition program and provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA). More information about Ethisphere can be found at: https://ethisphere.com.