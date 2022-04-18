Log in
    CAP   FR0000125338

CAPGEMINI SE

(CAP)
04/14 11:35:18 am EDT
191.15 EUR   +1.24%
11:44aCAPGEMINI : Gary Taylor
PU
05:00aSchneider Electric Hosts Innovation Talk with Industry Leaders, to Underscore the Role of Services in a New Digitised World
AQ
04/14Capgemini Launches New Advanced Research Project with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology
CI
Capgemini : Gary Taylor

04/18/2022 | 11:44am EDT
I'm passionate about workplace solutions having worked most of my career in this area. I've had many different roles throughout my career, ranging from delivery (including design, transformation and support) to pre-sales, sales and portfolio design (including offering architect and offering manager). This has resulted in a well-rounded deep knowledge of workplace solutions which has greatly helped in my understanding when dealing with the issues that affect organizations and the potential solutions that can help.


I enjoy working with technologies that help to make organisations more productive, flexible and secure. I have worked in teams delivering large scale workplace solutions, where we have designed, deployed and migrated to these new services. This has given me first-hand experience of the challenges that occur when businesses try to adopt new technologies. Every enterprise has unique challenges, and each is at a different place in their adoption of workplace technologies. My skills have helped organisations to adopt modern digital workplace services that enable mobility, enhance security and deliver excellent user experiences.


Workplace solutions have the capability to have a massive positive impact on how people work and to greatly improve user productivity. This is an exciting time for workplace solutions with cloud services, the internet of things, analytics, automation and machine learning bringing new approaches to how people interact with technology in the workplace. Everything is changing - from the way enterprises manage users and devices to the way's users consume their apps and data. The level of insight enterprises will gain in coming years will enable productivity and security enhancements never seen before.

I'm focused on analysing these new developments to help provide enterprises with new services and products that can help them along their digital journey - or for the most advanced organizations to remain at the leading edge of innovation.

Disclaimer

Capgemini SE published this content on 18 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2022 15:43:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 20 075 M 21 696 M 21 696 M
Net income 2022 1 387 M 1 499 M 1 499 M
Net Debt 2022 2 316 M 2 503 M 2 503 M
P/E ratio 2022 23,7x
Yield 2022 1,38%
Capitalization 32 878 M 35 532 M 35 532 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,75x
EV / Sales 2023 1,57x
Nbr of Employees 324 684
Free-Float 92,9%
Chart CAPGEMINI SE
Duration : Period :
Capgemini SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAPGEMINI SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 191,15 €
Average target price 232,86 €
Spread / Average Target 21,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Aiman Ezzat Deputy Director-Strategy
Carole Gabriella Ferrand Chief Financial Officer
Paul Benjamin Hermelin Chairman
William Rozé Director-Engineering, Research & Development
Olivier Sevillia Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAPGEMINI SE-11.30%35 532
ACCENTURE PLC-22.94%202 353
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-2.04%175 554
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-5.31%113 817
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-7.05%96 274
INFOSYS LIMITED-7.37%96 060