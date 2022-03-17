Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Capgemini SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CAP   FR0000125338

CAPGEMINI SE

(CAP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Capgemini : How digitization in life sciences improves patient care

03/17/2022 | 10:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

In the modern life sciences market, putting the customer front and center is now the name of the game. But what does this look like in practice? I spoke to Harsh Madan (Vice President, NA Growth, Capgemini's Business Services) about the impact the digitization of patient interactions is having in the life sciences sector and the role intelligent experience centers and contact center transformation play as a whole.

Welcome Harsh. As you look at the life sciences market space, how can companies overcome patient interaction challenges by utilizing digitization?

Harsh Madan: Many companies in the life sciences sector have embarked on a transformation journey to increase digitization within their patient interactions, in order to achieve their goal of optimizing therapy adherence and patient health outcomes.

Traditional "patient services"- including patient enrollment, patient education, financial assistance, patient therapy, and clinical program capabilities - have evolved to encompass a broader scope of services to engage patients in new ways. With ongoing societal and cultural consumerization, patients now increasingly expect cohesive digital solutions that protect their data, while leveraging it responsibly to optimize their health outcomes.

So, what does this look like in the real-world? How can companies increase patient interaction digitization?

There are four areas companies can focus on in order to increase patient digitization in life sciences. These are digital coaching, telehealth, artificial intelligence (AI), and crisis detection and response.

Digital coaching enables patients to receive interactive care directly from their mobile devices through apps that enable them to select and share information with their healthcare professional.

Meanwhile, in the area of telehealth, increasing patient digitization enables providers to offer patient care in their customers' own homes. This offer gives them access to more frequent check-ups and hospice care/on-call capabilities that are available through their phones 24/7. All of this is built on a solid foundation of proven call centers and local partnerships that continue to grow in order to offer patients more cutting-edge life sciences capabilities moving forward.

For its part, AI leverage large patient data sets to identify key insights that inform more relevant patient communications. This enables better point-in-time care, executes improved clinical trial programs, and generates more efficient patient case management at higher volumes overtime.

Finally, when it comes to crisis detection/response - increasing the implementation of patient interaction platforms could help health professionals manage public health crises by providing communications to patients and the general public.

How does an intelligent experience center help solve patient challenges?

As Steve Jobs, once said, "You've got to start with the customer experience and work back toward the technology, not the other way around."

For example, in patient clinical trials, pharma companies create personas and journey maps to extensively understand patient test prototypes and optimize the physician and patient experience. This is clearly seen not only in the value delivered by the product or service itself - but also across the entire experience associated with it including learning about this product/service, choosing it, buying it, and leveraging it in day-to-day life.

Creating intelligent experiences is particularly relevant at drug launches because the performance of a new drug in its first six months tends to determine its market share thereafter.

Finally, what are some of the outcomes that digital contact center transformation delivers to our clients?

Contact center transformation can deliver at-home care for our customers' patients in a frictionless, omnichannel way. This enables them to offer more regular check-ups, and mobile-enabled hospice care with on-call capabilities that are aligned with therapeutic call centers and local partnerships. Digital transformation can also enable them to provide remote patient scheduling and follow ups for clinical trials for their patients.

Thank you, Harsh

To discover how Capgemini's Intelligent Customer Operations for Healthcare solution can drive frictionless patient and member experiences across your organization, contact: scott.manghillis@capgemini.com

Scott Manghillis helps clients transform their technology into digital, omnichannel, personalized solutions

Disclaimer

Capgemini SE published this content on 17 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2022 14:30:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CAPGEMINI SE
10:31aCAPGEMINI : How digitization in life sciences improves patient care
PU
03/16CAPGEMINI : recognized as a “Leader” in 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ fo..
PU
03/15CAPGEMINI : Ethisphere announces Capgemini as one of the 2022 World's Most Ethical Compani..
PU
03/15Ethisphere announces Capgemini as one of the 2022 World's Most Ethical Companies for th..
AQ
03/15CAPGEMINI : A strong need for more accessible public sector websites
PU
03/11CAPGEMINI : to discontinue its presence in Russia
PU
03/11CAPGEMINI : Cloud economics – different types of cost optimization techniques for SA..
PU
03/10CLOSING THE GAPS : A car isn't a smartphone on wheels – yet
PU
03/09CAPGEMINI : How to leverage data for a granular view on operational risk
PU
03/04CAPGEMINI : What we learned at MWC 2022
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CAPGEMINI SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 18 122 M 19 943 M 19 943 M
Net income 2021 1 151 M 1 266 M 1 266 M
Net Debt 2021 3 768 M 4 146 M 4 146 M
P/E ratio 2021 28,0x
Yield 2021 1,13%
Capitalization 32 317 M 35 564 M 35 564 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,99x
EV / Sales 2022 1,73x
Nbr of Employees 289 501
Free-Float -
Chart CAPGEMINI SE
Duration : Period :
Capgemini SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAPGEMINI SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 187,90 €
Average target price 232,91 €
Spread / Average Target 24,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Aiman Ezzat Deputy Director-Strategy
Carole Gabriella Ferrand Chief Financial Officer
Paul Benjamin Hermelin Chairman
William Rozé Director-Engineering, Research & Development
Olivier Sevillia Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAPGEMINI SE-12.81%35 564
ACCENTURE PLC-21.62%205 343
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-2.21%177 531
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-4.95%114 248
INFOSYS LIMITED0.09%103 983
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-13.84%89 243