  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Capgemini SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CAP   FR0000125338

CAPGEMINI SE

(CAP)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 07/28 04:46:44 am
176.55 EUR   +3.19%
04:23aCAPGEMINI : INFOGRAPHIC H1 2021 results
PU
03:05aMARKETMIND : Gearing up for Jay
RE
01:18aAdecco Group to buy AKKA Technologies in $2.4 bln deal
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Capgemini : INFOGRAPHIC H1 2021 results

07/28/2021 | 04:23am EDT
H1 2021 PERFORMANCE

REVENUES

OPERATING MARGIN*

ORGANIC FREE CASH FLOW*

€8,711m

+17.9% YoY cc* 12.0%

+1.2pts YoY €429m +€323m YoY

DIGITAL & CLOUD

BOOKINGS

HEADCOUNT

Double Digit

Account for c.

€9,128m

289,500

Growth

2/3rd

YoY

of H1 Group activity

+20% YoY cc

+9.2% YoY 56% offshore

NORMALIZED EPS*

+32% YoY

€3.91 Excluding exceptional tax expenses of €56m in H1 2021 and €26m in H1 2020

RETURNS TO

SHAREHOLDERS

€329m

Dividend payment + Share buyback

SECTORS

Manufacturing

Financial Services

Public Sector

Telco, Media &

Consumer Goods &

Energy &

Services

Technology

Retail

Utilities

SHARE OF GROUP REVENUES

25%

22%

14%

13%

12%

9%

5%

REVENUES GROWTH YOY CC

+29.8%

+7.2%

+14.3%

+37.2%

+17.6%

+4.8%

+12.4%

REGIONS

Rest of Europe

North America

France

UK & Ireland

APAC

LATAM

SHARE OF GROUP REVENUES

31%

28%

22%

12%

7%

REVENUES GROWTH YOY CC

+23.7%

+12.3%

+16.2%

+18.5%

+21.3%

OPERATINGMARGIN

11.5%

15.7%

7.5%

17.6%

12.5%

YoY cc: Year-on-Year at constant currencies.

*The terms and alternative performance measures marked with an (*) are defined and/or reconciled in the appendix to the press release For more information, see the press release on https://investors.capgemini.com/en/

Q2 2021 PERFORMANCE

REVENUES

€4,440m +12.4% YoY cc*

DIGITAL & CLOUD

BOOKINGS

HEADCOUNT

Double Digit

Account for c.

2/3rd

€4,927m

289,500

Growth

YoY

of Q2 Group activity

+14.3% YoY cc

+9.2% YoY

56% offshore

SECTORS

Manufacturing

Financial Services

Public Sector

Telco, Media &

Consumer Goods

Energy &

Services

Technology

& Retail

Utilities

SHARE OF GROUP REVENUES

25%

22%

14%

13%

13%

8%

5%

REVENUES GROWTH YOY CC

+19.2%

+5.4%

+13.3%

+9.8%

+22.6%

+1.2%

+16.6%

REGIONS

Rest of Europe

North America

France

UK & Ireland

APAC

LATAM

SHARE OF GROUP REVENUES

31%

29%

21%

12%

7%

REVENUES GROWTH YOY CC

+14.2%

+9.0%

+9.9%

+13.6%

+25.0%

YoY cc: Year-on-Year at constant currencies.

*The terms and alternative performance measures marked with an (*) are defined and/or reconciled in the appendix to the press release For more information, see the press release on https://investors.capgemini.com/en/

Disclaimer

Capgemini SE published this content on 28 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2021 08:22:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 17 160 M 20 261 M 20 261 M
Net income 2021 1 063 M 1 255 M 1 255 M
Net Debt 2021 4 172 M 4 926 M 4 926 M
P/E ratio 2021 27,6x
Yield 2021 1,19%
Capitalization 28 811 M 34 091 M 34 017 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,92x
EV / Sales 2022 1,76x
Nbr of Employees 269 769
Free-Float 92,7%
Chart CAPGEMINI SE
Duration : Period :
Capgemini SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAPGEMINI SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 171,10 €
Average target price 178,06 €
Spread / Average Target 4,07%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Aiman Ezzat Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carole Gabriella Ferrand Chief Financial Officer
Paul Benjamin Hermelin Chairman
Patrick Nicolet Chief Technology Officer
Olivier Sevillia Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAPGEMINI SE34.94%34 091
ACCENTURE PLC22.46%202 277
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.11.70%159 080
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION13.40%127 568
INFOSYS LIMITED27.72%91 502
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.17.07%87 772