Capgemini : INFOGRAPHIC H1 2021 results

€3.91 Excluding exceptional tax expenses of €56m in H1 2021 and €26m in H1 2020
RETURNS TO
SHAREHOLDERS
€329m
Dividend payment + Share buyback
SECTORS
Manufacturing
Financial Services
Public Sector
Telco, Media &
Consumer Goods &
Energy &
Services
Technology
Retail
Utilities
SHARE OF GROUP REVENUES
25%
22%
14%
13%
12%
9%
5%
REVENUES GROWTH YOY CC
+29.8%
+7.2%
+14.3%
+37.2%
+17.6%
+4.8%
+12.4%
REGIONS
Rest of Europe
North America
France
UK & Ireland
APAC
LATAM
SHARE OF GROUP REVENUES
31%
28%
22%
12%
7%
REVENUES GROWTH YOY CC
+23.7%
+12.3%
+16.2%
+18.5%
+21.3%
OPERATINGMARGIN
11.5%
15.7%
7.5%
17.6%
12.5%
YoY cc: Year-on-Year at constant currencies.
*The terms and alternative performance measures marked with an (*) are defined and/or reconciled in the appendix to the press release For more information, see the press release on https://investors.capgemini.com/en/
Q2 2021 PERFORMANCE
REVENUES
€4,440m +12.4% YoY cc*
DIGITAL & CLOUD
BOOKINGS
HEADCOUNT
Double Digit
Account for c.
2/3rd
€4,927m
289,500
Growth
YoY
of Q2 Group activity
+14.3% YoY cc
+9.2% YoY
56% offshore
SECTORS
Manufacturing
Financial Services
Public Sector
Telco, Media &
Consumer Goods
Energy &
Services
Technology
& Retail
Utilities
SHARE OF GROUP REVENUES
25%
22%
14%
13%
13%
8%
5%
REVENUES GROWTH YOY CC
+19.2%
+5.4%
+13.3%
+9.8%
+22.6%
+1.2%
+16.6%
REGIONS
Rest of Europe
North America
France
UK & Ireland
APAC
LATAM
SHARE OF GROUP REVENUES
31%
29%
21%
12%
7%
REVENUES GROWTH YOY CC
+14.2%
+9.0%
+9.9%
+13.6%
+25.0%
