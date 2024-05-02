CAPGEMINI : Invest Securities raises its price target

Invest Securities reaffirms its 'buy' recommendation on Capgemini, and raises its target price from €244 to €248, 'in the knowledge that, like all IT services players, the recovery will only begin as momentum improves'.



On this point, Capgemini, due to its exposure to the US sector, could be one of the first European players to show signs of recovery, with a theoretically more significant rebound amplitude", believes the analyst.



According to Invest Securities, the first quarter of 2024 should be the low point in terms of momentum, before a gradual improvement quarter after quarter to return to growth of around +5% in the fourth quarter.



