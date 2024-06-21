CAPGEMINI : Invest Securities reassured by Accenture
"After performing rather well at the start of the year, the stock has underperformed over the last three months (-14 points), impacted by fears of a delayed market recovery following comments from certain US players", the analyst points out.
In his opinion, Accenture's publication 'contradicts these concerns, with the US giant's leading indicators pointing to a low point reached at the beginning of 2024, and a recovery that should accelerate over the coming months'.
