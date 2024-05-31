CAPGEMINI : Jefferies downgrades its recommendation
While it still considers Capgemini to be a well-managed global player, the broker believes that the consensus should be revised downwards to reflect a weaker market recovery, and that the stock's recent outperformance has eroded a valuation discount.
