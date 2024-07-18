Dear Shareholders,

On the unanimous recommendation of Capgemini's Board of Directors, I would like to thank you for renewing your confidence in Aiman Ezzat. During the 4 years of his first mandate, our CEO has established himself as an remarkable business leader. Right after his appointment and at the height of the Covid crisis, he engaged and completed succesfully the integration of Altran, which we had just acquired. This has profoundly enriched the Group's offerings and transformed it. And it has enabled Aiman to drive forward a new ambition - to be the business and technology transformation partner for our clients - that has already enabled us, and will continue to enable us, to make remarkable progress. The figures speak for themselves. Since 2019, Capgemini's revenue has grown by 59%, operating margin by 72%, organic free cash flow by over 50% and earnings per share by almost 80%.

Capgemini's results for 2023 confirm the Group's resilience and agility, as well as the relevance of its strategic positioning. Despite the slowdown in demand, probably linked to inflationary pressures and rising interest rates, the Group met or exceeded all its targets. Revenue

2023 has shown that Capgemini has clearly raised its profile. Our clients recognize us as the key partner for their business and technology transformation, capable of accompanying them from start to finish. It was this positioning that gave us the resilience and agility we needed to gain market share last year and make 2023 another year of growth as our industry slowed, which we had anticipated.

Our strategy is paying off and we are executing it with rigor, continuity, and acceleration. Thanks to our continued growth dynamics throughout the world, our Group is increasingly diversified in terms of geographies, business lines and sectors. With over 60,000 new hires by 2023, we have also succeeded in attracting the best talent within a highly competitive environment. With our investment of 2 billion euros in artificial intelligence, we are strenghtening our positioning as a global leader in this technology. Thanks to our sustainable development offerings, we are also a key partner of our clients for their decarbonization. Finally, our significant progress in ESG demonstrates that we are a responsible company.