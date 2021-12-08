Log in
    CAP   FR0000125338

CAPGEMINI SE

(CAP)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 12/08 06:36:35 am
207.6 EUR   +0.24%
CAPGEMINI : Lucie Taurines
PU
05:22aCAPGEMINI : APIs are not rocket science – but they will be if you don't take the right steps
PU
02:52aCAPGEMINI : Inclusion, collaboration, experimentation
PU
Capgemini : Lucie Taurines

12/08/2021 | 06:22am EST
I have worked closely with the social sector for years, with my focus trained on employability and empowerment of under-served communities. One of the key lessons I learnt through my experience is that technology is a powerful and indispensable tool for progress and development. In my current role as the Global Head of Digital Inclusion, I see to it that Capgemini continues to be a truly responsible company through real and positive impact on society. By sharing our skills, expertise and our vast network, we aim to strive for an inclusive and sustainable digital future. With the digital gap deepening in the society, the need of the hour is a strong ecosystem to support the synergy between business leaders and state/non-state actors working towards social development. As I work to create that strong ecosystem, my ultimate goal is to make Digital Inclusion an integral part of Capgemini's DNA and backbone. In the process and through powerful success stories, my ambition is to showcase to the world, the power of unexplored talent pools often ignored due to lack of representation.

Disclaimer

Capgemini SE published this content on 08 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 December 2021 11:21:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 18 094 M 20 421 M 20 421 M
Net income 2021 1 164 M 1 314 M 1 314 M
Net Debt 2021 3 892 M 4 392 M 4 392 M
P/E ratio 2021 30,5x
Yield 2021 1,01%
Capitalization 34 872 M 39 200 M 39 357 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,14x
EV / Sales 2022 1,91x
Nbr of Employees 289 501
Free-Float 92,7%
Managers and Directors
Aiman Ezzat Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Carole Gabriella Ferrand Chief Financial Officer
Paul Benjamin Hermelin Chairman
William Rozé Director-Engineering, Research & Development
Olivier Sevillia Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAPGEMINI SE63.33%39 200
ACCENTURE PLC42.16%234 553
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.25.21%175 768
SNOWFLAKE INC.21.41%111 263
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-3.42%109 033
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.30.47%99 080