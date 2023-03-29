Advanced search
    CAP   FR0000125338

CAPGEMINI SE

(CAP)
  Report
2023-03-29
165.65 EUR   +1.88%
12:12pCapgemini : Notice of publication of the 2022 Universal Registration Document
PU
11:59aCapgemini : 12 mb
PU
11:46aCapgemini Se : Availability of the 2022 Universal Registration Document
GL
Capgemini : Notice of publication of the 2022 Universal Registration Document

03/29/2023 | 12:12pm EDT
CAPGEMINI

Société Européenne (European Company) with a share capital of €1,388,656,904

Registered office at 11, rue de Tilsitt, 75017 Paris (France)

330 703 844 RCS Paris

Paris, March 29, 2023.

Publication of the 2022 Universal Registration Document

Capgemini SE filed today with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) its 2022 Universal Registration Document ("Document d'Enregistrement Universel"), which does include the following documents:

  • the 2022 annual financial report,

  • the report of the Board of Directors on corporate governance and the observations of the auditors thereon, and

  • the share buyback program description.

The abovementioned French version of the 2022 Universal Registration Document is available to the public free of charge under the conditions provided for by the regulations in force. It is also available on the Company's website: https://investors.capgemini.com/fr/.

The English version is also available https://investors.capgemini.com/en/.

onthefollowingpageoftheCompany'swebsite:

  • o 0o

Disclaimer

Capgemini SE published this content on 29 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2023 16:11:26 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
