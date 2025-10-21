Oddo BHF maintains its "outperform" recommendation on Capgemini shares, while lowering its target price from €174 to €160. The broker specifies that this revision does not call into question its positive conviction on the stock, but mainly reflects the unfavorable evolution of the sector since the summer.



According to the note, the decline in valuation is primarily due to the contraction in multiples observed among comparables, which fell from 14.7x to 12.0x. Oddo BHF now applies a multiple of 10x to Capgemini, which justifies the revision of the target price. "It is mainly this fall in the valuation of peers that has led us to revise our target price," the analyst said.



Nevertheless, the broker anticipates a slight improvement in activity at the end of the year, with a still sluggish Q3 but a slightly better fourth quarter. The integration of WNS could also enable the group to raise its growth guidance for 2025 to 0%-2% LFL, with a positive M&A effect estimated at around 2 points.



Finally, the broker mentions a 2025 FCF that is considered "ambitious" and an operating margin, excluding WNS, expected to be at the low end of the range, around 13.3%-13.5%.