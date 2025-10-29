Oddo BHF maintains its 'outperform' rating on Capgemini shares with a target price raised from €160 to €169, following the IT services group's quarterly business update, which it considers 'very positive'.



According to the broker, Capgemini's growth in Q3, which significantly exceeded market expectations, marks a notable improvement over the second quarter, thanks in particular to the banking and TMT sectors.



Following this publication, Oddo BHF has raised its growth forecasts for Q4 2025 and for 2026. This results in a 1% and 1.5% increase in its EPS estimates for 2025 and 2026, respectively.



Above all, this is an opportunity to reduce its valuation discount relative to its global peers (currently around -25%), which we believe is greatly exaggerated since there is no longer an organic growth deficit for Capgemini, the analyst added.