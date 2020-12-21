Log in
CAPGEMINI SE

CAP
Capgemini : Procurement recognized for its industry leadership as ‘Organization of the Year' at EIPM-Peter Kraljic Awards

12/21/2020 | 02:49am EST
Paris, December 21, 2020 - Capgemini announced today that its Group procurement function has been recognized for its industry leadership as 'Organization of the Year' at the EIPM-Peter Kraljic Awards 2020, for its excellence across all dimensions and continued innovation in establishing sustainable best practices in supply management.

The annual industry awards program highlights excellence in purchasing organizations that act as role models, delivering outstanding performance to their company and demonstrating a high level of creativity, innovation and respect for the environment and society. Capgemini was presented with the award in a Virtual Ceremony in the presence of Dr. Peter Kraljic earlier this month.

The EIPM-Peter Kraljic Award is one of the most prestigious awards to recognize procurement functions. Capgemini procurement was singled out for the transformation, globalization and success of its worldwide function.

Emmanuel Erba, Chief Procurement Officer, Capgemini Group said, 'Capgemini is honored to receive the prestigious award of 'Organization of the Year' for its leadership in procurement practices. This is a testimony to the dedication, passion and trust of our teams around the world to ensure employee safety, continuity of service to our clients, and cost containment, all contributing to Capgemini's agility and resilience.'

The companies who take part in the annual Awards use EIPM's on-line assessment tool BEE-BEST® to benchmark their own practices against those of best in class companies. A rigorous fact-based nomination process complements this application. Based on the content of the assessment, finalists are then assessed during a site visit and winners are selected by a Jury composed of specialists and presided over by Dr. Peter Kraljic, creator of the Kraljic portfolio purchasing model.

'Choosing the winner, Capgemini, was difficult because there were a number of very good candidates. What impressed the jury and me personally is that Capgemini did very well and made a lot of progress on all three categories, [Business Continuity, Transformation in Turbulent Times, Resilience and Visionary Leadership] and this is a sign to all the other participants to think globally, to think about those three categories at the same time, and to push forward the performance of the supply chain management,' noted Dr Peter Kraljic, Honorary President of the EIPM Awards for Excellence.

For more than two decades, the EIPM Annual Conference has been promoting critical thinking through a series of discussions focused on Purchasing Excellence, Talent Management, Innovation and Value Creation along with many other topics.

About Capgemini
Capgemini is a global leader in consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services. The Group is at the forefront of innovation to address the entire breadth of clients' opportunities in the evolving world of cloud, digital and platforms. Building on its strong 50-year heritage and deep industry-specific expertise, Capgemini enables organizations to realize their business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. A responsible and multicultural company of 265,000 people in nearly 50 countries, Capgemini's purpose is to unleash human energy through technology for an inclusive and sustainable future. With Altran, the Group reported 2019 combined global revenues of €17 billion. Visit us at www.capgemini.com.

Disclaimer

Capgemini SE published this content on 21 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2020 07:48:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
