    CAP   FR0000125338

CAPGEMINI SE

(CAP)
04/01 11:35:13 am EDT
199.85 EUR   -1.31%
01:14aCAPGEMINI : Robert Engels
PU
04/01CAPGEMINI : How can telcos drive sustainability for their clients?
PU
03/31Nearly One In Four Companies Seek Quantum Technologies Use, Capgemini Says
MT
Capgemini : Robert Engels

04/04/2022 | 01:14am EDT
I bring the do´s and the don´ts of Artificial Intelligence to our European Key Accounts, oversee the market, create and contribute to key service offerings and am involved in partner selection & activation.

I have a long term and deep interest in topics and tangible things related to machine learning and artificial intelligence. My wider interests include topics like Semantics, Knowledge Representation, Reasoning, Machine Learning (in all its different colours & shapes) and putting it together in more (or less) intelligent ways.

Where technology meets people, a background in cognitive psychology comes in handy. That's where the fun starts, and that's where I want to be. Utilizing, explaining, producing and creating scenarios, solutions and understanding for new challenges and situations where AI & ML come around the corner.

I hold a PhD in Machine Learning from the Technical University of Karlsruhe (now KIT). I'm also a regular keynote speaker and have published articles on various topics in artificial intelligence, machine learning, semantic web technology, information representation, knowledge management and computer linguistics.

Disclaimer

Capgemini SE published this content on 04 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 20 051 M 22 131 M 22 131 M
Net income 2022 1 388 M 1 532 M 1 532 M
Net Debt 2022 2 313 M 2 553 M 2 553 M
P/E ratio 2022 24,7x
Yield 2022 1,32%
Capitalization 34 375 M 37 941 M 37 941 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,83x
EV / Sales 2023 1,64x
Nbr of Employees 324 684
Free-Float 92,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 199,85 €
Average target price 233,33 €
Spread / Average Target 16,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Aiman Ezzat Deputy Director-Strategy
Carole Gabriella Ferrand Chief Financial Officer
Paul Benjamin Hermelin Chairman
William Rozé Director-Engineering, Research & Development
Olivier Sevillia Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAPGEMINI SE-7.26%37 941
ACCENTURE PLC-17.83%215 762
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.0.55%181 017
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-2.63%117 045
INFOSYS LIMITED0.84%105 032
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-5.30%98 081