Capgemini : Robert Engels

I bring the do´s and the don´ts of Artificial Intelligence to our European Key Accounts, oversee the market, create and contribute to key service offerings and am involved in partner selection & activation.

I have a long term and deep interest in topics and tangible things related to machine learning and artificial intelligence. My wider interests include topics like Semantics, Knowledge Representation, Reasoning, Machine Learning (in all its different colours & shapes) and putting it together in more (or less) intelligent ways.

Where technology meets people, a background in cognitive psychology comes in handy. That's where the fun starts, and that's where I want to be. Utilizing, explaining, producing and creating scenarios, solutions and understanding for new challenges and situations where AI & ML come around the corner.

I hold a PhD in Machine Learning from the Technical University of Karlsruhe (now KIT). I'm also a regular keynote speaker and have published articles on various topics in artificial intelligence, machine learning, semantic web technology, information representation, knowledge management and computer linguistics.