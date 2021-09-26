Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Capgemini SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CAP   FR0000125338

CAPGEMINI SE

(CAP)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 09/24 11:35:05 am
192.6 EUR   -1.56%
03:22pCAPGEMINI : Sjoukje Zaal
PU
09/24New entries in the USA Investor Portfolio
09/24CAPGEMINI : pledges to plant 20 million trees by 2030 in support of its commitment to a sustainable planet
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Capgemini : Sjoukje Zaal

09/26/2021 | 03:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sjoukje Zaal is a CTO Microsoft, Microsoft Regional Director and Microsoft Azure MVP with over 20 years of experience providing architecture, development, consultancy, and design expertise. She works at Capgemini, a global leader in consulting, technology services and digital transformation. She mainly focusses on Cloud, Security, Productivity, and IoT.

She loves to share her knowledge and is active in the Microsoft community as a co-founder of the user groups Tech Daily Chronicle, Global XR Community and the Mixed Reality User Group. She is also a board member of Azure Thursdays and Global Azure. Sjoukje is an international speaker and involved in organizing many events. She wrote several books and writes blogs. Sjoukje is also part of the Diversity and Inclusion Advisory Board.

Disclaimer

Capgemini SE published this content on 26 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2021 19:21:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CAPGEMINI SE
03:22pCAPGEMINI : Sjoukje Zaal
PU
09/24New entries in the USA Investor Portfolio
09/24CAPGEMINI : pledges to plant 20 million trees by 2030 in support of its commitment to a su..
PU
09/24CAPGEMINI : Signs Six-Year Partnership Deal With Ryder Cup
MT
09/23The PGA of America and Ryder Cup Europe LLP Announce New Six-Year Partnership with Capg..
CI
09/23CAPGEMINI : The pulse of smart checkout technologies with Martin van Vugt
PU
09/23CAPGEMINI : and Ryder Cup announce six-year partnership
PU
09/23CAPGEMINI : Press release// Capgemini and Ryder Cup announce six-year partnership
AQ
09/22CAPGEMINI : Unveils Second Sustainability Offering in Net Zero Push
MT
09/22CAPGEMINI : launches Net Zero Strategy offering to help organizations move from pledges to..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CAPGEMINI SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 17 653 M 20 689 M 20 689 M
Net income 2021 1 123 M 1 316 M 1 316 M
Net Debt 2021 4 058 M 4 755 M 4 755 M
P/E ratio 2021 29,4x
Yield 2021 1,08%
Capitalization 32 431 M 37 975 M 38 009 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,07x
EV / Sales 2022 1,88x
Nbr of Employees 289 501
Free-Float 92,7%
Chart CAPGEMINI SE
Duration : Period :
Capgemini SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAPGEMINI SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 192,60 €
Average target price 201,58 €
Spread / Average Target 4,66%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Aiman Ezzat Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Carole Gabriella Ferrand Chief Financial Officer
Paul Benjamin Hermelin Chairman
William Rozé Director-Engineering, Research & Development
Olivier Sevillia Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAPGEMINI SE51.89%37 975
ACCENTURE PLC29.87%214 733
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.35.23%194 012
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION8.62%123 235
INFOSYS LIMITED40.46%100 136
SNOWFLAKE INC.12.46%95 226