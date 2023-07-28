Equities CAP FR0000125338
|Real-time Euronext Paris - 11:35:15 2023-07-28 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|167.00 EUR
|-7.02%
|-4.13%
|+7.09%
|06:10pm
|CAPGEMINI : Slowdown in North America
|12:38pm
|Bearish Eurozone Outlook Offsets French GDP Growth, Inflation Slowdown as Stocks Fall
|MT
Today at 12:10 pm
Company Profile
Capgemini SE is one of the world leaders in providing IT services. The group's activity is organized around 4 sectors: - system design, development and integration; - outsourcing services: management of applications and infrastructures; - technology and engineering services: assistance and support services for internal IT teams; - consulting services. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (19.4%), the United Kingdom and Ireland (11.7%), Europe (29.3%), North America (30.6%), Asia/Pacific and Latin America (9%).
Calendar
01:00am - Q2 2023 Earnings Release
Ratings for Capgemini SE
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
17
Last Close Price
179.60EUR
Average target price
219.06EUR
Spread / Average Target
+21.97%
Sector Other IT Services & Consulting
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+7.09%
|33 934 M $
|+35.53%
|34 048 M $
|+15.06%
|33 641 M $
|+47.96%
|36 242 M $
|+6.18%
|36 821 M $
|+4.63%
|27 961 M $
|+17.98%
|26 540 M $
|+1.51%
|25 372 M $
|+4.68%
|25 349 M $
|+2.72%
|25 150 M $