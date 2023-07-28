CAPGEMINI : Slowdown in North America

Capgemini SE is one of the world leaders in providing IT services. The group's activity is organized around 4 sectors: - system design, development and integration; - outsourcing services: management of applications and infrastructures; - technology and engineering services: assistance and support services for internal IT teams; - consulting services. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (19.4%), the United Kingdom and Ireland (11.7%), Europe (29.3%), North America (30.6%), Asia/Pacific and Latin America (9%).