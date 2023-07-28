CAPGEMINI : Slowdown in North America

  1. Markets
CAPGEMINI SE

CAPGEMINI SE

Equities CAP FR0000125338

Real-time Euronext Paris - 11:35:15 2023-07-28 am EDT Intraday chart for Capgemini SE 5-day change 1st Jan Change
167.00 EUR -7.02% -4.13% +7.09%
12:38pm Bearish Eurozone Outlook Offsets French GDP Growth, Inflation Slowdown as Stocks Fall MT

Today at 12:10 pm

Latest news about Capgemini SE

Bearish Eurozone Outlook Offsets French GDP Growth, Inflation Slowdown as Stocks Fall MT
European Midday Briefing: BOJ Rate Hint Dampens Mood in Europe DJ
Capgemini CEO Unveils EUR2 Billion Artificial Intelligence Investment Plan MT
European shares dip on mixed earnings, higher yields RE
Transcript : Capgemini SE, H1 2023 Earnings Call, Jul 28, 2023 CI
Capgemini Posts Higher H1 Attributable Profit, Revenue MT
Capgemini SE Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year 2023 CI
Capgemini SE Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2023 CI
Capgemini Launches New Set of Generative AI Offerings CI
EMEA Morning Briefing: Shares to Track Lower as Investors Digest Central Bank Decisions DJ
Europe Information Technology ETF Market Shows Positive Performance with 1.71% Gain TI
New entries in MarketScreener's Europe portfolio ZB
Jaunts in jets, not risky adventures, the norm for wealthy travelers RE
After the buzz, investors are doing their own homework on AI RE
Private Sector Decline in France, Eurozone Take French Bourse Closer to Five-day Losing Streak MT
Capgemini to Buy Japanese Cloud Services Provider BTC MT
Capgemini SE signed an agreement to acquire BTC Corporation. CI
Capgemini Launches New Aerospace Lifecycle Optimization Platform MT
Capgemini and Amazon Web Services Announce the Launch of Technology Platform to Improve the Lifespan of Aircraft Parts CI
Cyberattacks on renewables: Europe power sector's dread in chaos of war RE
European Commission Clears Orange, Capgemini's Cloud Services JV MT
CAPGEMINI : Updating the NAV Alphavalue
French Bourse Edges Down Amid Gloomy Global Economy Outlook MT
Capgemini Team Selected for Cyber Italy Project MT

Company Profile

Capgemini SE is one of the world leaders in providing IT services. The group's activity is organized around 4 sectors: - system design, development and integration; - outsourcing services: management of applications and infrastructures; - technology and engineering services: assistance and support services for internal IT teams; - consulting services. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (19.4%), the United Kingdom and Ireland (11.7%), Europe (29.3%), North America (30.6%), Asia/Pacific and Latin America (9%).
Sector
IT Services & Consulting
Calendar
01:00am - Q2 2023 Earnings Release
Income Statement Evolution

Access financial data

Ratings for Capgemini SE

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
17
Last Close Price
179.60EUR
Average target price
219.06EUR
Spread / Average Target
+21.97%
EPS Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other IT Services & Consulting

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
CAPGEMINI SE
Chart Analysis Capgemini SE
+7.09% 33 934 M $
AMADEUS IT GROUP, S.A.
Chart Analysis Amadeus IT Group, S.A.
+35.53% 34 048 M $
COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORPORATION
Chart Analysis Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation
+15.06% 33 641 M $
CROWDSTRIKE HOLDINGS, INC.
Chart Analysis CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc.
+47.96% 36 242 M $
HCL TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
Chart Analysis HCL Technologies Limited
+6.18% 36 821 M $
GARTNER, INC.
Chart Analysis Gartner, Inc.
+4.63% 27 961 M $
NARI TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
Chart Analysis NARI Technology Co., Ltd.
+17.98% 26 540 M $
WIPRO LIMITED
Chart Analysis Wipro Limited
+1.51% 25 372 M $
CDW CORPORATION
Chart Analysis CDW Corporation
+4.68% 25 349 M $
FUJITSU LIMITED
Chart Analysis Fujitsu Limited
+2.72% 25 150 M $
Other IT Services & Consulting
