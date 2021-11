Financials EUR USD Sales 2021 18 094 M 20 331 M 20 331 M Net income 2021 1 164 M 1 308 M 1 308 M Net Debt 2021 3 892 M 4 373 M 4 373 M P/E ratio 2021 31,1x Yield 2021 0,99% Capitalization 35 596 M 40 091 M 39 997 M EV / Sales 2021 2,18x EV / Sales 2022 1,95x Nbr of Employees 289 501 Free-Float 92,7% Chart CAPGEMINI SE Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends CAPGEMINI SE Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 19 Last Close Price 211,40 € Average target price 223,68 € Spread / Average Target 5,81% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Aiman Ezzat Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director Carole Gabriella Ferrand Chief Financial Officer Paul Benjamin Hermelin Chairman William RozÚ Director-Engineering, Research & Development Olivier Sevillia Group Chief Operating Officer Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) CAPGEMINI SE 66.72% 40 091 ACCENTURE PLC 39.08% 229 475 TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD. 20.81% 172 045 SNOWFLAKE INC. 26.50% 107 108 INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION -7.48% 104 450 INFOSYS LIMITED 40.10% 100 478