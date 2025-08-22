Capgemini has announced this week's launch of TryZone IQ, its generative AI-based innovation, ahead of the 2025 Women's Rugby World Cup, of which the French group is an Official Partner.



This first use of generative AI at a Rugby World Cup will provide real-time match analysis and contextual information across broadcast channels, social media, and digital platforms.



Capgemini says that over half of sports fans now rely on AI or generative AI as their primary source of information, and 67% are looking for a single platform to access aggregated content.



TryZone IQ will provide relevant and timely insights to enrich editorial storytelling and enhance the experience for viewers, whether they are passionate fans or newcomers, the IT services group said.