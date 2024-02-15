CAPGEMINI : UBS confirms its buy recommendation
' Management sees Q1 as the bottom of the wave' stresses the analyst firm.
' Strong orders from 2023 and higher FCF and margin last year should offset organic growth prospects of around 1% (consensus 2.3%) for fiscal 2024 ' says UBS.
For 2024, Capgemini expects sales growth at constant exchange rates of between 0 and 3%, an operating margin of between 13.3 and 13.6%, and organic free cash flow generation of around 1.9 billion euros.
