CAPGEMINI : UBS confirms its buy recommendation

February 15, 2024 at 06:46 am EST Share

UBS confirms its Buy recommendation on the stock, with a target price of E209, representing a potential upside of 2%.



' Management sees Q1 as the bottom of the wave' stresses the analyst firm.



' Strong orders from 2023 and higher FCF and margin last year should offset organic growth prospects of around 1% (consensus 2.3%) for fiscal 2024 ' says UBS.



For 2024, Capgemini expects sales growth at constant exchange rates of between 0 and 3%, an operating margin of between 13.3 and 13.6%, and organic free cash flow generation of around 1.9 billion euros.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.

The information and analyses published by Cercle Finance are intended solely as a decision-making aid for investors. Cercle Finance cannot be held responsible, directly or indirectly, for the use of information and analyses by readers. Uninformed investors are advised to consult a professional advisor before investing. This information does not constitute an invitation to sell or a solicitation to buy.