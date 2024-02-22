CAPGEMINI : UBS downgrades its recommendation

UBS has downgraded its recommendation on Capgemini from 'buy' to 'neutral', despite raising its target price from €209 to €235, a new target with 8% upside potential for the French IT services provider's stock.



With a forward-looking PER of 17.7x and a free cash flow yield of 5.2%, we believe that the market is paying sufficiently for a recovery concentrated in the second half of the year", says the broker in his summary note.



