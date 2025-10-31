UBS believes that momentum remains fragile following the announcement of the quarterly figures. The analyst maintains its buy recommendation on the stock and leaves its target price unchanged at €155.



"The clear return to organic growth has been met with a mixed reaction, as fears of disruption linked to AI persist. We believe that sustained growth would lead to a revaluation of the share price," UBS said in its daily report.



Capgemini has announced an update to its financial targets for 2025, now aiming for between +2% and +2.5% revenue growth at constant exchange rates (compared with -1% and +1% previously).



However, it has lowered its operating margin target range to between 13.3% and 13.4% (from 13.3% to 13.5%) and left its forecast for organic free cash flow generation of around €1.9bn unchanged.