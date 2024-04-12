Helsinki, April 12, 2024 -Capgemini today announced that it signed a global, multi-year agreement withValmet in Finland late in 2023. Valmet is a leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries.With its automation systems and flow control solutions Valmet serves an even wider base of process industries. Capgemini is contributing to Valmet's business transformation goals by enhancing data-driven decision-making capabilities and modernizing its platform that integrates various applications. The new agreement between Capgemini and Valmet, which kicked off in 2024, builds on an earlier contract to support global business processes across key business functions, improving IT service capabilities, and rationalizing and simplifying Valmet's application landscape.

As part of the extended agreement, Capgemini will develop Valmet's reporting and analytics platforms, applications, and processes. Capgemini will also help Valmet's IT supported business operations to become more agile and resilient by modernizing its integration platform for more seamless exchange of information, improving business continuity, and simplifying the application environment. Capgemini will continue to provide Application Management and Development services for Valmet's business-critical platforms and processes.

Janne Puustinen, Chief Information Officer of Valmet said, "Capgemini has demonstrated a deep understanding of our business and has worked closely with us to optimize and simplify our application landscape. Capgemini is the trusted partner to deliver the transformation outlined in the new contract, which will further strengthen Valmet's market position, ensuring fit-for-purpose solutions and a competitive delivery model."

Mikko Misukka, Managing Director of Capgemini Finland, said, "I am honored that Capgemini will continue to play a role in driving strategic transformation and business value for Valmet. Our proven track-record of delivery excellence will pave the way for data-enabled decision-making at Valmet. Through future-proofing ways of working and implementing modern technologies, I'm confident that Capgemini will contribute to further business success for this iconic Finnish organization and globally renowned industry leader."