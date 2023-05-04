|
Capgemini : Weaker slowdown in growth
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2023
|
22 898 M
25 316 M
25 316 M
|Net income 2023
|
1 674 M
1 851 M
1 851 M
|Net Debt 2023
|
1 815 M
2 007 M
2 007 M
|P/E ratio 2023
|17,2x
|Yield 2023
|2,05%
|
|Capitalization
|
28 581 M
31 599 M
31 599 M
|EV / Sales 2023
|1,33x
|EV / Sales 2024
|1,19x
|Nbr of Employees
|359 567
|Free-Float
|89,3%
|
|
|
Technical analysis trends CAPGEMINI SE
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Neutral
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|18
|Last Close Price
|166,25 €
|Average target price
|216,85 €
|Spread / Average Target
|30,4%