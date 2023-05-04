Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Capgemini SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CAP   FR0000125338

CAPGEMINI SE

(CAP)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  09:11:20 2023-05-04 am EDT
159.20 EUR   -4.24%
09:04aCapgemini : Weaker slowdown in growth
Alphavalue
08:28aECB's Looming Rate Hike Weighs on French Stocks at Midday
MT
05:42aEuropean Midday Briefing: ECB to Continue -2-
DJ
Capgemini : Weaker slowdown in growth

05/04/2023 | 09:04am EDT
© Alphavalue 2023
All news about CAPGEMINI SE
03:47aEMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks to Track Lower Ahead of ECB Rate Dec..
DJ
02:00aTranscript : Capgemini SE, Q1 2023 Sales/ Trading Statement Call, May 04, 202..
CI
01:33aCapgemini : 182 kb
PU
01:33aCapgemini : 78 kb
PU
01:19aFrench IT Group Capgemini Logs Higher Q1 Revenue
MT
01:13aCapgemini : Q1 2023 revenues
PU
01:11aCapgemini posts weaker revenue growth in Q1
RE
Analyst Recommendations on CAPGEMINI SE
Financials
Sales 2023 22 898 M 25 316 M 25 316 M
Net income 2023 1 674 M 1 851 M 1 851 M
Net Debt 2023 1 815 M 2 007 M 2 007 M
P/E ratio 2023 17,2x
Yield 2023 2,05%
Capitalization 28 581 M 31 599 M 31 599 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,33x
EV / Sales 2024 1,19x
Nbr of Employees 359 567
Free-Float 89,3%
Chart CAPGEMINI SE
Duration : Period :
Capgemini SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAPGEMINI SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 166,25 €
Average target price 216,85 €
Spread / Average Target 30,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Aiman Ezzat Deputy Director-Strategy
Carole Gabriella Ferrand Chief Financial Officer
Paul Benjamin Hermelin Chairman
William Rozé Chief Executive Officer-Engineering
Olivier Sevillia Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAPGEMINI SE6.60%31 599
ACCENTURE PLC3.13%173 785
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-2.36%142 308
SIEMENS AG15.30%130 978
IBM-11.16%112 098
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-9.34%89 226
