Paris, July 22, 2024 -Capgemini today announced the expansion of its long-standing strategic partnership with SAP, to help organizations address business-critical challenges through effective implementation of generative AI across key processes and functions, such as HR, sales, procurement, and sustainability.

This new collaboration combines Capgemini's leadership in data and AI, its expertise in driving large scale SAP transformations, and its industry-leading generative AI solutions, together with SAP's Business AI portfolio, based on SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP) to help clients enhance their most complex business processes.

As part of the extended partnership, Capgemini is expanding its dedicated Global SAP Center of Excellence (CoE), to incorporate three key dimensions, critical for realizing business value:

Augmenting business processes using AI and generative AI: customized, industry-specific use-cases to enhance the daily productivity of end users and improve speed and quality of decision making.

"We highly appreciate Capgemini's dedication to SAP Business AI. Together, we will keep enhancing business applications and processes, based on SAP Business Technology Platform and our AI Services, to suit our clients' needs. We are excited to expand our partnership with Capgemini and work together to combine SAP's Business AI portfolio with Capgemini's industry expertise to create new and innovative features that will help clients rethink their business processes," said Dr. Philipp Herzig, Chief AI Officer, SAP SE.

Capgemini and SAP are already working with clients to leverage generative AI. For example, to:

Achieve sustainability targets: helping grocers reduce food waste by proactively generating campaigns on products that are closer to their expiry date.

"Over the past 18 months alone, generative AI has transformed the way organizations operate. Capgemini is further developing its capabilities and expanding its partner network to best support our clients through the next wave of this transformative technology, where implementation at scale is critical," said Narayanan Balasubramaniam, Global Head of Enterprise Package Based Solutions at Capgemini."This expanded partnership with SAP will help clients efficiently adapt their business processes, setting them up for success in the short- and long-term. With over four decades of experience in delivering value with SAP, and our proven leadership in data and AI, organizations can rely on our expert teams to unlock the full potential of generative AI and transform their core business functions."