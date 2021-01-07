Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Capgemini SE    CAP   FR0000125338

CAPGEMINI SE

(CAP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Capgemini : announces appointment of Olivier Sevillia as Group Chief Operating Officer

01/07/2021 | 03:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Paris, January 7 2021 - Capgemini announces today the appointment of Olivier Sevillia as its Group Chief Operating Officer, effective January 1, 2021. In this role Olivier is responsible for the Group's strategic business units and sales, with a focus on applying the Group's deep and broad industry expertise to be a strategic business partner to its clients.

'At the start of this new year, it is my pleasure to recognize Olivier Sevillia as the Group's Chief Operating Officer. Having been with Capgemini for thirty years, Olivier has built an impressive track record in leading and operating strategic businesses across the Group,' comments Aiman Ezzat, CEO of the Capgemini Group. 'As Chief Operating Officer, Olivier's breadth of experience and proven business acumen will add great value to our client partnerships worldwide, while supporting me and the rest of the leadership team in realizing our Group priorities.'

Biography: Olivier Sevillia

Group Chief Operating Officer

Group Executive Board Member

Up until December 2020, Olivier had been CEO of Capgemini's Europe Strategic Business Unit since July 2018.

Before this, from 2011, Olivier led the Application Services Continental Europe Strategic Business Unit. In January 2014 Olivier joined the Group Executive Board and his role expanded to managing the operations of two additional Strategic Business Units: Business Services and Capgemini Consulting. From January 2016 he also steered the Group's Digital strategy and service line.

In January 2009, Olivier joined the Capgemini Group's Executive Committee as Head of South Europe and France for Systems Integration.

Prior to that, from 2007 to 2008, he established and developed Capgemini Consulting Western Europe after acting as Head of Capgemini Consulting France between 2003-2006.

Olivier joined Capgemini in 1990 where, until 2002, he successively had business development and general management responsibility for profit centers in Capgemini's Systems Integration business in France.

Olivier holds a Master of Science in IT from ENSIIE (1987) and is a graduate from HEC Paris (1990), where he gained a MBA and from the Stanford Business School Executive Program (2008).

Olivier also supports the institutions where he studied, having been the Chairman of the board of the Master of Science he attended at ENSIIE and is currently the Chairman of The HEC Paris Foundation.

Note to editors:

High-resolution photography of Olivier Sevillia is available on request.

About Capgemini

Capgemini is a global leader in consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services. The Group is at the forefront of innovation to address the entire breadth of clients' opportunities in the evolving world of cloud, digital and platforms. Building on its strong 50-year heritage and deep industry-specific expertise, Capgemini enables organizations to realize their business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. A responsible and multicultural company of 265,000 people in nearly 50 countries, Capgemini's purpose is to unleash human energy through technology for an inclusive and sustainable future. With Altran, the Group reported 2019 combined global revenues of €17 billion.

Visit us at www.capgemini.com.

Disclaimer

Capgemini SE published this content on 07 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2021 08:01:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about CAPGEMINI SE
03:02aCAPGEMINI : announces appointment of Olivier Sevillia as Group Chief Operating O..
PU
02:30aCAPGEMINI : Press Release// announces appointment of Olivier Sevillia as Group C..
GL
01/04CAPGEMINI : Pioneering intelligent banking
PU
01/04CAPGEMINI : A new approach for financial services
PU
2020CAPGEMINI : 10 tips to learn effectively in the digital economy
PU
2020CAPGEMINI : How legacy systems are holding businesses back
PU
2020CAPGEMINI : Dominique Cerutti to step down as CEO of Altran on December 31, 2
PU
2020CAPGEMINI : Read more icon
PU
2020CAPGEMINI : Data is a value driver, not a cost driver
PU
2020CAPGEMINI : Unit Altran's CEO Dominque Cerutti Steps Down
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 15 861 M 19 540 M 19 540 M
Net income 2020 766 M 943 M 943 M
Net Debt 2020 5 365 M 6 609 M 6 609 M
P/E ratio 2020 27,4x
Yield 2020 1,30%
Capitalization 21 076 M 25 882 M 25 963 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,67x
EV / Sales 2021 1,50x
Nbr of Employees 265 073
Free-Float 94,0%
Chart CAPGEMINI SE
Duration : Period :
Capgemini SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAPGEMINI SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 135,42 €
Last Close Price 125,05 €
Spread / Highest target 30,3%
Spread / Average Target 8,29%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Aiman Ezzat Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul Benjamin Hermelin Chairman
Carole Gabriella Ferrand Chief Financial Officer
Patrick Nicolet Chief Technology Officer
Daniel M. Bernard Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAPGEMINI SE-1.38%25 882
ACCENTURE PLC-0.18%163 582
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES8.04%158 658
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION2.71%112 398
INFOSYS LIMITED3.03%75 038
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-4.38%72 251
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ