Capgemini : brings business agility and resilience to Ingevity

Paris and New York - December 16, 2020 -Capgemini announced today its relationship with new client Ingevity to modernize its capabilities, driving increased agility and improved data insights for more effective decision-making. Capgemini will design and globally deploy Ingevity's technology platform of the future on SAP S/4HANA®, providing the organization with the ability to scale its intelligent operations with a long-term growth mindset in the U.S., U.K., and China, covering a total of nine manufacturing locations. The project began in July 2020 and is expected to be completed in 2022.

Ingevity is a U.S.-based chemical manufacturing company providing specialty chemicals, high-performance carbon materials, and engineered polymers. By modernizing its ERP system with the modern day SAP S/4HANA, Ingevity hopes to gain market agility with new capabilities that leverage data to more effectively identify opportunities for growth.

'This business transformation shows our commitment to creating a scalable, digitally-connected company that can react quickly to opportunities in the market,' said Dan Gallagher, Vice President, Business Transformation, Ingevity. 'We're glad to have a strategic partner in Capgemini with the insight, approach and experience to advise us as we capture the benefits of these new, more sustainable capabilities for years to come.'

Capgemini assembled a tailored roadmap designed to achieve Ingevity's needs for scalability and business resilience. The implementation of SAP S/4HANA will provide Ingevity with intelligent operations in the form of end-to-end digital capabilities and collaboration across the enterprise, including its Finance to Manage, Order to Cash, Procure to Pay, Demand to Supply, and Maintain to Settle process streams.

'Chemical companies are looking to modernize their IT infrastructure to be more resilient, scalable, and sustainable. This can be achieved by embracing an agile mindset,' said Jeff Larsen, Vice President, Natural Resources, Chemicals and Agriculture at Capgemini in North America. 'We're proud to work with Ingevity as they optimize their intelligent business operations to reach new heights of success.'

