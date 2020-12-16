Log in
CAPGEMINI SE

Capgemini : brings business agility and resilience to Ingevity

12/16/2020 | 12:13pm EST
Paris and New York - December 16, 2020 -Capgemini announced today its relationship with new client Ingevity to modernize its capabilities, driving increased agility and improved data insights for more effective decision-making. Capgemini will design and globally deploy Ingevity's technology platform of the future on SAP S/4HANA®, providing the organization with the ability to scale its intelligent operations with a long-term growth mindset in the U.S., U.K., and China, covering a total of nine manufacturing locations. The project began in July 2020 and is expected to be completed in 2022.

Ingevity is a U.S.-based chemical manufacturing company providing specialty chemicals, high-performance carbon materials, and engineered polymers. By modernizing its ERP system with the modern day SAP S/4HANA, Ingevity hopes to gain market agility with new capabilities that leverage data to more effectively identify opportunities for growth.

'This business transformation shows our commitment to creating a scalable, digitally-connected company that can react quickly to opportunities in the market,' said Dan Gallagher, Vice President, Business Transformation, Ingevity. 'We're glad to have a strategic partner in Capgemini with the insight, approach and experience to advise us as we capture the benefits of these new, more sustainable capabilities for years to come.'

Capgemini assembled a tailored roadmap designed to achieve Ingevity's needs for scalability and business resilience. The implementation of SAP S/4HANA will provide Ingevity with intelligent operations in the form of end-to-end digital capabilities and collaboration across the enterprise, including its Finance to Manage, Order to Cash, Procure to Pay, Demand to Supply, and Maintain to Settle process streams.

'Chemical companies are looking to modernize their IT infrastructure to be more resilient, scalable, and sustainable. This can be achieved by embracing an agile mindset,' said Jeff Larsen, Vice President, Natural Resources, Chemicals and Agriculture at Capgemini in North America. 'We're proud to work with Ingevity as they optimize their intelligent business operations to reach new heights of success.'

About Capgemini

Capgemini is a global leader in consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services. The Group is at the forefront of innovation to address the entire breadth of clients' opportunities in the evolving world of cloud, digital and platforms. Building on its strong 50-year heritage and deep industry-specific expertise, Capgemini enables organizations to realize their business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. A responsible and multicultural company of 265,000 people in nearly 50 countries, Capgemini's purpose is to unleash human energy through technology for an inclusive and sustainable future. With Altran, the Group reported 2019 combined global revenues of €17 billion.

Visit us at www.capgemini.com.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

Disclaimer

Capgemini SE published this content on 16 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 December 2020 17:12:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
