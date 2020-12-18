Capgemini : collaborates with AWS to extend its Digital Cloud Platform

Paris, December 18, 2020 - Capgemini has extended its Digital Cloud Platform for SAP® solutions with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to reduce cost and remove the complexity for customers running their SAP implementations, enabling them to focus on their core business. Business processes implemented in SAP will be enhanced through AWS cloud services and the SAP Cloud Platform, giving customers new business capabilities to stay ahead of the competition.

As companies look to change and modernize through digital transformation, adopting new business models, as well as conducting mergers and acquisitions, and more, they must expand their SAP enterprise system with more functionality than just being the enterprise system of record. Capgemini's Digital Cloud Platform delivers a suite of ready-to-use software components, libraries, and microservices, enabling organizations to rapidly develop digital capabilities that leverage the power of these transformational technologies. With Capgemini's proven SAP accelerators, customers can change their SAP enterprise systems at their desired pace.

Included within Capgemini's Digital Cloud Platform for SAP solutions are pre-built scenarios to address common business challenges, based on Capgemini's extensive expertise, as well as industry-specific solutions for Automotive, Manufacturing, Retail, and Life Sciences clients. Capgemini's combined SAP and AWS experience extends SAP systems through Internet of Things (IoT), as well as other mission-critical applications. Capgemini's assets help to simplify migrations and accelerate business transformation while extending SAP business scenarios with AWS Cloud Services and SAP Cloud Platform.

AWS has been running SAP workloads since 2008 and offers one of the broadest selections of SAP-certified, cloud-native instance types to give SAP customers the flexibility to support their unique and changing needs. Together, Capgemini's deep industry expertise and AWS services for SAP solutions can super-charge business processes embedded in SAP software.

Terry Jordan, SAP Platforms Director, Burberry, said, 'Building on our relationships with both Capgemini and AWS, our move to SAP on AWS has enabled Burberry to transform our SAP landscape, to be a responsive, highly resilient, and secure environment, providing intelligent elasticity to the needs of our business.'

This latest initiative builds upon Capgemini's close relationship with AWS, which began in 2008. Capgemini is also an AWS Premier Consulting Partner with more than 2,500 people with AWS Certifications and AWS Competency designations, including the AWS SAP Competency and the AWS Migration Competency.

'Capgemini's Digital Cloud Platform for SAP solutions brings proven migration tooling as well as pre-built SAP templates that solve common problems. Our pre-built templates provide customers access to AWS, ensuring that industry best practices and regulatory standards are met,' said Nico Steenkamp, Vice President, Global Amazon Partner Executive at Capgemini.

Doug Yeum, Head of Global Partner Organization, Amazon Web Services, Inc. said, 'We are pleased to support Capgemini's Digital Cloud Platform for SAP solutions and continue working together to help businesses easily migrate to the cloud. This collaboration allows customers to leverage AWS services like Amazon SageMaker and AWS IoT Greengrass while maintaining their SAP implementations using Capgemini's proven solutions and expertise for SAP.'

About Capgemini

Capgemini is a global leader in consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services. The Group is at the forefront of innovation to address the entire breadth of clients' opportunities in the evolving world of cloud, digital and platforms. Building on its strong 50-year heritage and deep industry-specific expertise, Capgemini enables organizations to realize their business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. A responsible and multicultural company of 265,000 people in nearly 50 countries, Capgemini's purpose is to unleash human energy through technology for an inclusive and sustainable future. With Altran, the Group reported 2019 combined global revenues of €17 billion.

Visit us at www.capgemini.com.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices.