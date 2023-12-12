Capgemini: contract with InPost in Poland

December 12, 2023 at 04:16 am EST Share

Capgemini has signed an agreement with InPost Group, a Polish specialist in logistics solutions for the e-commerce industry in Europe, to optimize, automate and standardize its main business processes.



To facilitate its rapid growth and international expansion, InPost has decided to move its main business processes to the cloud as part of RISE with SAP, and has chosen Capgemini to carry out this migration.



'The combination of SAP's cutting-edge technologies and Google Cloud with Capgemini's expertise will enable InPost Group to leverage the potential of business transformation in the cloud', says the French IT services group.



Copyright (c) 2023 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.