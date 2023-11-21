Capgemini: digital securities project with Euroclear

Capgemini announced on Tuesday that it has collaborated with European clearing house Euroclear on the launch of its new digital securities settlement service.



The specialist says the inauguration of the platform, dubbed 'D-SI', is the first milestone in Euroclear's Digital Financial Market Infrastructure (D-FMI) strategy.



This solution enables the issuance, distribution and settlement of fully digitized international securities - digitally native notes (DNN) - based on distributed ledger technology.



In a press release, Capgemini states that it acted as lead systems integrator on the project, providing a full range of services, including consulting, design, implementation and testing, throughout the process.



