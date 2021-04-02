Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Capgemini SE    CAP   FR0000125338

CAPGEMINI SE

(CAP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Capgemini : CNES and Capgemini step up cooperation on major climate challenges

04/02/2021 | 03:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

On Monday 22 March, CNES President Jean-Yves Le Gall and Capgemini CEO Aiman Ezzat met to discuss the strategic issues of digital transformation and corporate social responsibility (CSR) - key priorities for both organizations - at CNES's Head Office, where they underlined their desire to make the European space sector a key accelerator driving moves towards a sustainable ecological transition.

Jean-Yves Le Gall and Aiman Ezzat confirmed that Capgemini will be stepping up its contribution to the Space Climate Observatory (SCO), the CNES initiative launched at the One Planet Summit in 2017. The SCO is today hailed by the international community as a key initiative for mobilizing world space expertise and research, and industry partnerships in the fight against climate change. Capgemini will therefore be participating in the SCO International charter, alongside its 27 member agencies and organizations, furthering its involvement with CNES in leading the SCO community.

Renowned for their strong commitment to integrating digital and space technologies, CNES and Capgemini now intend to continue working together to explore applications of satellite-based data and services, as they have previously done with success on scientific and environmental projects such as Copernicus, THEIA, Taranis and MicroCarb. New applications of satellite data could emerge in CNES's main fields of focus-mobility, climate, agriculture and health-thanks to Capgemini's expertise and its global commercial presence.

Jean-Yves Le Gall and Aiman Ezzat also discussed future avenues for cooperation backed by Capgemini's Intelligent Industry approach, which would leverage innovative data and technologies to scale up space manufacturing. This is a key priority for CNES to boost its competitiveness and resilience through the transformation of production lines and the development of a low-carbon industry, notably based on hydrogen.

About CNES

CNES (Centre National d'Etudes Spatiales) is the government agency responsible for shaping France's space policy and implementing it in Europe. Its task is to conceive and orbit satellites, invent the space systems of the future and nurture new services to aid us in our daily lives.

Founded in 1961, it is the initiator of major space projects, launch vehicles and satellites, and the partner of choice for industry in export markets and to fuel innovation. CNES is working in infinite fields of applications in five core areas of focus: Ariane, science, Earth observation, telecommunications and defence.

CNES is a key player driving technology research, economic development and industrial policy for the nation. It also fosters scientific collaborations and has forged numerous international partnerships.

France, represented by CNES, is the leading contributor to the European Space Agency (ESA), which conducts Europe's space policy on behalf of its 22 member states.

In Need of Space* - www.cnes.fr

About Capgemini

Capgemini is a global leader in partnering with companies to transform and manage their business by harnessing the power of technology. The Group is guided everyday by its purpose of unleashing human energy through technology for an inclusive and sustainable future. It is a responsible and diverse organization of 270,000 team members in nearly 50 countries. With its strong 50 year heritage and deep industry expertise, Capgemini is trusted by its clients to address the entire breadth of their business needs, from strategy and design to operations, fueled by the fast evolving and innovative world of cloud, data, AI, connectivity, software, digital engineering and platforms. The Group reported in 2020 global revenues of €16 billion.

Get the Future You Want- www.capgemini.com.

CNES press contacts

Pascale Bresson Press Officer Tél. +33 (0)1 44 76 75 39 pascale.bresson@cnes.fr
Raphaël Sart Responsable PresseTél. +33 (0)1 44 76 74 51 raphael.sart@cnes.fr

Capgemini press contact

Florence Lièvre Tél. + 33 (0)1 47 54 50 71 florence.lievre@capgemini.com

Disclaimer

Capgemini SE published this content on 02 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2021 07:07:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CAPGEMINI SE
03:08aCAPGEMINI  : CNES and Capgemini step up cooperation on major climate challenges
PU
02:30aCAPGEMINI  : Press Release// CNES and Capgemini step up cooperation on major cli..
AQ
04/01LEADER : Gartner 2021 Magic Quadrant for Data and Analytics Service Providers
PU
04/01CAPGEMINI  : Read more icon
PU
04/01CAPGEMINI  : AR-VR solution for Utility Network Management
PU
04/01CAPGEMINI  : bolsters its Cyber Defense Center capabilities with Microsoft Azure..
PU
03/31CAPGEMINI  : Bayer, Capgemini, IBM and Flipkart Lead Roster of Speakers, Panelis..
AQ
03/31CAPGEMINI  : Expects Revenue Growth Through 2025
MT
03/31CAPGEMINI  : House of the rising data
PU
03/31France's Capgemini raises medium-term targets on global tech expansion
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 16 944 M 19 958 M 19 958 M
Net income 2021 1 024 M 1 206 M 1 206 M
Net Debt 2021 4 235 M 4 988 M 4 988 M
P/E ratio 2021 24,7x
Yield 2021 1,35%
Capitalization 24 921 M 29 322 M 29 353 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,72x
EV / Sales 2022 1,58x
Nbr of Employees 269 769
Free-Float 94,4%
Chart CAPGEMINI SE
Duration : Period :
Capgemini SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAPGEMINI SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 160,87 €
Last Close Price 148,00 €
Spread / Highest target 36,5%
Spread / Average Target 8,70%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Aiman Ezzat Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carole Gabriella Ferrand Chief Financial Officer
Paul Benjamin Hermelin Chairman
Patrick Nicolet Chief Technology Officer
Olivier Sevillia Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAPGEMINI SE16.72%29 322
ACCENTURE PLC6.56%177 060
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES11.01%160 675
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION5.86%120 385
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.6.96%80 406
INFOSYS LIMITED8.94%79 367
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ