Capgemini : Download 13 MB pdf

UNIVERSAL
REGISTRATION DOCUMENT 2020 ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT
|
Presentation of the Group and
|
|
5
|
its activities
|
5
|
1.1
|
Capgemini group fundamentals � � � � � � � �
|
� � 6
|
|
AFR
|
|
|
|
|
1.2
|
Unique assets in a constantly
|
|
|
|
|
changing market � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � �
|
�12
|
|
AFR
|
|
|
|
1.3
|
A strategy to support long‑term growth �
|
�15
|
|
AFR
|
|
|
1.4
|
An agile business organization� � � � � � � � � � �
|
�19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
AFR
|
1.5
|
Solid performance in 2020
|
23
|
|
|
|
|
Corporate Governance
|
29
|
6
2.1 Company management and
|
administration � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � �
|
�31
|
|
|
|
AFR
|
2.2 Organization and activities of
|
|
|
the Board of Directors� � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � �
|
�68
|
AFR
|
2.3 Compensation of corporate
officers� � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � �81
AFR
|
Risks and internal control
|
119
|
Financial information
|
209
5.1 Analysis of Capgemini group
consolidated results� � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � 210
|
5.2 Consolidated accounts � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � �
|
219
5.3 Comments on the Capgemini SE
financial statements� � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � 286
5.4 2020 financial statements � � � � � � � � � � � � � � 289
5.5 Other Financial and accounting
information � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � 319
|
Capgemini and its shareholders
|
321
6.1 Capgemini share capital � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � 322 6.2 Capgemini and the stock market� � � � � � � � 327
6.3 Current share ownership and
voting rights � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � 330
|
6.4
|
Share buyback program � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � �
|
331
|
6.5
|
Communication with shareholders � � � � �
|
333
AFR
AFR
AFR
4
AFR
AFR
AFR
AFR
3.1 Internal control and risk
|
|
management systems � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � �
|
120
|
3.2
|
Risk analysis � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � �
|
126
|
3.3
|
Insurance� � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � �
|
138
|
Our commitment as a
|
|
responsible leader
|
141
4.1 Corporate, social, and environmental
|
|
policies and results � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � �
|
143
|
4.2
|
Ethics & Compliance � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � �
|
186
|
4.3
|
Duty of care � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � �
|
192
|
4.4
|
Methodology and scope for
|
|
|
non‑financial information � � � � � � � � � � � � � �
|
195
4.5 External Report on the Déclaration de
performance extra‑financière� � � � � � � � � � � � 205
|
7
|
Report of the Board of Directors and
|
|
draft resolutions to be presented at
|
|
the Combined Shareholders' Meeting
|
|
|
of May 20, 2021
|
335
7.1 Resolutions presented at the
Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting� � � � � � � � 336
7.2 Resolutions presented at the
Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting� � � 346
7.3 Supplementary report of the Board of Directors on the issuance of shares under the Capgemini group "ESOP 2020"
employee shareholding plan� � � � � � � � � � � � 355
|
|
7.4
|
Statutory auditors' special reports .
|
. . 359
|
8
|
Additional information
|
363
|
|
8.1
|
Legal information
|
364
|
AFR
|
|
8.2
|
Historical Financial Information
|
|
|
|
for 2018 and 2019 � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � �
|
� � � 367
|
|
8.3
|
Persons responsible for
|
|
|
|
the information � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � �
|
� � � 368
|
9 Cross-Reference Table
|
369
9.1 Information required under Commission Regulation (EC)
no. 2017‑1129� � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � 370
9.2 Cross-Reference Table for
the Annual Financial Report � � � � � � � � � � � � 372
9.3 Cross-Reference Table for
the Management Report � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � 373
The information from the Annual Financial Report is clearly identified in the table of contents by the AFR symbol AFR
2020
Universal
Registration
Document
Annual Financial Report
With 270,000 women and men in nearly 50 countries, Capgemini is a responsible and multicultural global leader. Its purpose: unleashing human energy through technology for an inclusive and sustainable future.
As a strategic partner to companies, Capgemini has harnessed the power of technology to enable business transformation for more than 50 years. The Group addresses the entire breadth of business needs, from strategy and design to managing operations. To do this, it relies on deep industry expertise and its command of fast‑evolving fields such as cloud, data, artificial intelligence, connectivity, software, digital engineering and platforms.
In 2020, Capgemini reported global revenues of €16 billion.
The French version of this Universal Registration Document (Document d'enregistrement universel) was filled with the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF - the French Financial Market Authority) on March 26, 2021, as the competent authority under Regulation (EU) 2017-1129, without prior approval in accordance with Article 9 of this Regulation. The Universal Registration Document may be used when securities are offered to the public or admitted to trading on a regulated market, if supplemented by a securities note and, where applicable, a summary and all amendments made to the Universal Registration Document. The resulting documents are approved as a whole by the AMF in accordance with Regulation (EU) 2017-129.
A Leader for Leaders
|
2
|
|
2020 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT
|
Disclaimer
Capgemini SE published this content on 21 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2021 16:57:02 UTC.