Capgemini : Download 13 MB pdf

The information from the Annual Financial Report is clearly identified in the table of contents by the AFR symbol AFR

2020

Universal

Registration

Document

Annual Financial Report

With 270,000 women and men in nearly 50 countries, Capgemini is a responsible and multicultural global leader. Its purpose: unleashing human energy through technology for an inclusive and sustainable future.

As a strategic partner to companies, Capgemini has harnessed the power of technology to enable business transformation for more than 50 years. The Group addresses the entire breadth of business needs, from strategy and design to managing operations. To do this, it relies on deep industry expertise and its command of fast‑evolving fields such as cloud, data, artificial intelligence, connectivity, software, digital engineering and platforms.

In 2020, Capgemini reported global revenues of €16 billion.

The French version of this Universal Registration Document (Document d'enregistrement universel) was filled with the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF - the French Financial Market Authority) on March 26, 2021, as the competent authority under Regulation (EU) 2017-1129, without prior approval in accordance with Article 9 of this Regulation. The Universal Registration Document may be used when securities are offered to the public or admitted to trading on a regulated market, if supplemented by a securities note and, where applicable, a summary and all amendments made to the Universal Registration Document. The resulting documents are approved as a whole by the AMF in accordance with Regulation (EU) 2017-129.