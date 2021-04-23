Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Capgemini SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CAP   FR0000125338

CAPGEMINI SE

(CAP)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 04/23 11:35:23 am
150.65 EUR   --.--%
12:58pCAPGEMINI  : Download 13 MB pdf
PU
04/22NET ZERO AMBITIONS AND TRANSPARENCY : reflections on Earth Day 2021
PU
04/22CAPGEMINI  : Smart Services – 5G & Edge
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Capgemini : Download 13 MB pdf

04/23/2021 | 12:58pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

UNIVERSAL

REGISTRATION DOCUMENT 2020 ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT

Contents

A Leader for Leaders

2

1

2

AFR

AFR

AFR

3

Presentation of the Group and

5

its activities

5

1.1

Capgemini group fundamentals � � � � � � � �

� � 6

AFR

1.2

Unique assets in a constantly

changing market � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � �

�12

AFR

1.3

A strategy to support long‑term growth �

�15

AFR

1.4

An agile business organization� � � � � � � � � � �

�19

AFR

1.5

Solid performance in 2020

23

Corporate Governance

29

6

2.1 Company management and

administration � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � �

�31

AFR

2.2 Organization and activities of

the Board of Directors� � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � �

�68

AFR

2.3 Compensation of corporate

officers� � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � �81

AFR

Risks and internal control

119

Financial information

209

5.1 Analysis of Capgemini group

consolidated results� � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � 210

5.2 Consolidated accounts � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � �

219

5.3 Comments on the Capgemini SE

financial statements� � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � 286

5.4 2020 financial statements � � � � � � � � � � � � � � 289

5.5 Other Financial and accounting

information � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � 319

Capgemini and its shareholders

321

6.1 Capgemini share capital � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � 322 6.2 Capgemini and the stock market� � � � � � � � 327

6.3 Current share ownership and

voting rights � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � 330

6.4

Share buyback program � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � �

331

6.5

Communication with shareholders � � � � �

333

AFR

AFR

AFR

4

AFR

AFR

AFR

AFR

3.1 Internal control and risk

management systems � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � �

120

3.2

Risk analysis � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � �

126

3.3

Insurance� � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � �

138

Our commitment as a

responsible leader

141

4.1 Corporate, social, and environmental

policies and results � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � �

143

4.2

Ethics & Compliance � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � �

186

4.3

Duty of care � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � �

192

4.4

Methodology and scope for

nonfinancial information � � � � � � � � � � � � � �

195

4.5 External Report on the Déclaration de

performance extrafinancière� � � � � � � � � � � � 205

7

Report of the Board of Directors and

draft resolutions to be presented at

the Combined Shareholders' Meeting

of May 20, 2021

335

7.1 Resolutions presented at the

Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting� � � � � � � � 336

7.2 Resolutions presented at the

Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting� � � 346

7.3 Supplementary report of the Board of Directors on the issuance of shares under the Capgemini group "ESOP 2020"

employee shareholding plan� � � � � � � � � � � � 355

7.4

Statutory auditors' special reports .

. . 359

8

Additional information

363

8.1

Legal information

364

AFR

8.2

Historical Financial Information

for 2018 and 2019 � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � �

� � � 367

8.3

Persons responsible for

the information � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � �

� � � 368

9 Cross-Reference Table

369

9.1 Information required under Commission Regulation (EC)

no. 2017‑1129� � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � 370

9.2 Cross-Reference Table for

the Annual Financial Report � � � � � � � � � � � � 372

9.3 Cross-Reference Table for

the Management Report � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � 373

The information from the Annual Financial Report is clearly identified in the table of contents by the AFR symbol AFR

2020

Universal

Registration

Document

Annual Financial Report

With 270,000 women and men in nearly 50 countries, Capgemini is a responsible and multicultural global leader. Its purpose: unleashing human energy through technology for an inclusive and sustainable future.

As a strategic partner to companies, Capgemini has harnessed the power of technology to enable business transformation for more than 50 years. The Group addresses the entire breadth of business needs, from strategy and design to managing operations. To do this, it relies on deep industry expertise and its command of fastevolving fields such as cloud, data, artificial intelligence, connectivity, software, digital engineering and platforms.

In 2020, Capgemini reported global revenues of €16 billion.

The French version of this Universal Registration Document (Document d'enregistrement universel) was filled with the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF - the French Financial Market Authority) on March 26, 2021, as the competent authority under Regulation (EU) 2017-1129, without prior approval in accordance with Article 9 of this Regulation. The Universal Registration Document may be used when securities are offered to the public or admitted to trading on a regulated market, if supplemented by a securities note and, where applicable, a summary and all amendments made to the Universal Registration Document. The resulting documents are approved as a whole by the AMF in accordance with Regulation (EU) 2017-129.

A Leader for Leaders

2

2020 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

A Leader for Leaders

CAPGEMINI

3

Disclaimer

Capgemini SE published this content on 21 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2021 16:57:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CAPGEMINI SE
12:58pCAPGEMINI  : Download 13 MB pdf
PU
04/22NET ZERO AMBITIONS AND TRANSPARENCY : reflections on Earth Day 2021
PU
04/22CAPGEMINI  : Smart Services – 5G & Edge
PU
04/21CAPGEMINI  : creates solutions to accelerate the future of recycling in Southeas..
PU
04/21CAPGEMINI  : AI 4 Education – How can AI help to ensure sustainability in ..
PU
04/21CAPGEMINI  : supports ERES, the luxury fashion house, in the redesign of its e-c..
PU
04/20CAPGEMINI  : Can every employee become a citizen developer?
PU
04/20CAPGEMINI  : Invent in Spain awarded a consultancy contract by the European Unio..
PU
04/20CAPGEMINI  : Verification and validation for next-generation healthcare – ..
PU
04/20CAPGEMINI  : strengthens its Adobe partnership globally
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 16 997 M 20 499 M 20 499 M
Net income 2021 1 028 M 1 240 M 1 240 M
Net Debt 2021 4 131 M 4 982 M 4 982 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,0x
Yield 2021 1,32%
Capitalization 25 367 M 30 596 M 30 593 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,74x
EV / Sales 2022 1,58x
Nbr of Employees 269 769
Free-Float 94,4%
Chart CAPGEMINI SE
Duration : Period :
Capgemini SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAPGEMINI SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 163,42 €
Last Close Price 150,65 €
Spread / Highest target 34,1%
Spread / Average Target 8,48%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Aiman Ezzat Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carole Gabriella Ferrand Chief Financial Officer
Paul Benjamin Hermelin Chairman
Patrick Nicolet Chief Technology Officer
Olivier Sevillia Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAPGEMINI SE18.81%30 478
ACCENTURE PLC11.08%184 439
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES8.94%153 613
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION14.04%126 247
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.10.28%83 376
INFOSYS LIMITED7.59%76 374
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ