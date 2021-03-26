Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Capgemini SE    CAP   FR0000125338

CAPGEMINI SE

(CAP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Capgemini : On target! How to ensure your marketing gets results

03/26/2021 | 01:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

What do your customers want? What do they expect your brand to deliver? And are you delivering it? These are all questions that CMOs and their marketing teams have become used to. After all, getting to 'know your customer' is nothing new.

Currently, however, direct to consumer marketing typically takes a fairly broad-brush approach - a mass mail shot here, or ad campaign there. They get results, but do they really generate the return on marketing investment (ROMI) hoped for?

Largely, the answer to this is no. That's because they don't drill down into the unique needs and expectations of individual customers. A consumer who only drinks a particular brand of coffee. A customer's birthday, anniversary, new home. Marketers still have a way to go to improve how they leverage their greatest asset - data.

Data, data everywhere

There is so much data available. On customers. On product lifecycles. Across multiple interaction channels. It's everywhere. But it's data that is fragmented, duplicated, and inconsistent across functional silos, brands, and partners. Then there's the added challenge of how to manage consent in line with GDPR compliance in Europe and other legislative regimes. Where do CMOs start?

Lots of companies are collecting data via pop-ups on customers' screens, tagging and cookies. But many of them are not asking for their customers' consent to use the data to provide a better, more personalized experience, so it's wasted effort. Looking ahead to 2022 when Google plans to ban cookies, we see a valuable avenue to collecting customer data being closed.

So, marketers must transform how they capture customer data and turn it into a true business asset. By using it to gain a deep understanding of customer characteristics, behaviors and needs, they can target their customers with personalized, timely offers and services. This will ensure they become relevant.

At Capgemini, we believe the way to achieve this lies in segmentation and profiling. This helps companies put the customer at the heart of all marketing and sales decisions by generating a deep customer understanding that is based on data-driven insights and direct customer feedback.

Building customer profiles

Segmentation and profiling use primary data (collected directly from the customer) enriched with second-party data (captured via data alliances), and third-party data (captured by other companies with no direct relationship to the consumer). Building a profile based on this data is enabled by artificial intelligence (AI), which helps to identify behavior patterns, and segments customers into clusters with specific profiles. In turn, this enables more relevant targeting (hobbies, interests, lifestyle, etc).

Some sectors are already ahead of the game. Media organizations and retailers, for example, make use of primary and second-party data in their direct-to-consumer marketing. Retailers are also tapping into data captured by their loyalty card schemes to target customers with relevant offers, and we are seeing some great uses of data in certain instances. Take French retailer Monoprix, for example. The company used purchasing history to surprise its customers with discounts on a particular product they knew their targeted customers already bought. So, in a sense, this was a gift to the customers, rather than them being offered a discount on something they didn't really want.

Other sectors, however, such as consumer packaged goods (CPG), don't always have direct access to their customers because they reach the end consumer via retailers. Nonetheless, in some instances, we are beginning to see companies developing their own direct-to-consumer channels.

Capture, analyze, and activate

No matter how mature a company's approach to data collection, the desired outcome is the same - to measurably improve their sales and customer outcomes through targeted customer interaction. Segmentation and profiling bring this to life.

At Capgemini, we work with our clients to help them build data strategies across three pillars of segmentation and profiling activity: capture, analyze, and activate.

We built a data management platform for a leading CPG company wanting to increase the value of its data for the marketing organization. This revolutionized the way in which its data was curated, analyzed, and used. This solution brings together the world's largest data sets, advanced in-house machine learning tools, deep category understanding, powerful analytics, and compelling insights. The result? A data-driven approach to previously complex decision-making, helping to fine tune campaign content and media outputs. The analysis also provides a deeper understanding of the company's competitors, emerging products, upcoming trends, and consumers.

For a global automotive manufacturer, we used statistical models and AI to predict customers' purchase propensity, model affinity and price elasticity. In addition, self-learning models recalibrate weekly based on direct customer feedback. We have helped to boost sales conversion by a factor of five through data-driven actions.

Know your customer and manage consent

Segmentation and profiling can clearly produce benefits fast and we can see so many ways in which to use data to improve marketing outcomes. However, a word of caution is in order. It is important to be sure that your customer is happy to receive the offers and information you target them with. After their consent has been given, be sure their data and contacts are managed appropriately. Don't overdo it. Too much can risk your relationship with the customer. Be smart with their data. Make it work for your customer as well as for you.

Find out more

Get in touch to learn more about segmentation and profiling in Capgemini's Connected Marketing offer.

Contact:

Stephane Sun | Senior Director | https://www.capgemini.com/experts/artificial-intelligence/stephane-sun/

Florian Seltene | Senior Manager

Disclaimer

Capgemini SE published this content on 25 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2021 05:08:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CAPGEMINI SE
01:09aCAPGEMINI  : On target! How to ensure your marketing gets results
PU
03/25CAPGEMINI  : The City of Amsterdam and Sogeti join forces to develop and impleme..
PU
03/25CAPGEMINI  : Simplifying the Letter of Credit issuance through Trust
PU
03/25DEPLOYING AND MANAGING CONTAINERIZED : Kubernetes
PU
03/25CAPGEMINI  : How to drive a frictionless financial close
PU
03/25CAPGEMINI PRESS RELEASE// WORLD RETA : To create new value, banks can adopt Bank..
AQ
03/24CAPGEMINI  : Banks' value-added propositions generate trust, loyalty from corpor..
PU
03/24CAPGEMINI  : Benefits of combining PHEVs and geofencing
PU
03/22CAPGEMINI  : No one likes waiting. With Continuous Delivery, now you don't have ..
PU
03/22CAPGEMINI  : Why blockchain is here to stay on the roadmap of digital healthcare
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 15 855 M 18 682 M 18 682 M
Net income 2020 763 M 899 M 899 M
Net Debt 2020 5 405 M 6 368 M 6 368 M
P/E ratio 2020 31,3x
Yield 2020 1,15%
Capitalization 23 924 M 28 179 M 28 190 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,85x
EV / Sales 2021 1,66x
Nbr of Employees 269 800
Free-Float 94,0%
Chart CAPGEMINI SE
Duration : Period :
Capgemini SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAPGEMINI SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 156,82 €
Last Close Price 141,95 €
Spread / Highest target 26,1%
Spread / Average Target 10,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Aiman Ezzat Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carole Gabriella Ferrand Chief Financial Officer
Paul Benjamin Hermelin Chairman
Patrick Nicolet Chief Technology Officer
Olivier Sevillia Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAPGEMINI SE11.95%28 951
ACCENTURE PLC2.83%168 872
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES7.06%156 328
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION3.77%114 898
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.5.15%80 915
INFOSYS LIMITED6.21%80 357
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ