    CAP   FR0000125338

CAPGEMINI SE

(CAP)
  Report
Capgemini : Sogeti in Sweden exclusive winner of 220 million multi-year framework agreement

06/18/2021 | 02:35am EDT
Stockholm, Sweden, June 18, 2021 - Sogeti in Sweden, part of the Capgemini Group, has won an exclusive new Framework Agreement with the Swedish Transport Administration covering IT services for application developmentand management. The agreement initially runs over four years and can be extendedfor a further three.

Following a review of its IT operations, the Swedish Transport Administration, a government authority headquartered in Borlänge, responsible for the long-term planning of Sweden's transport system for road, rail, shipping and aviation, has signed a single supplier Framework Agreement with Sogeti Sverige AB (Sogeti Sweden).

This will see Sogeti in Sweden take responsibility for the resources and teams needed for application development and application management within the Swedish Transport Administration's IT operations. The contract period is four (4) years, with the government authority having the right to extend it by one (1) year + one (1) year + one (1) year.

The total value is 2,3 billon SEK (approximately 220 million Euros) over the maximum contract period of seven years.

The Swedish Transport Administration has specific objectives that it wants to achieve through this long-term collaboration with Sogeti that include:

  • Increased scalability in application development and application management
  • Greater innovation
  • Improved cost-efficiency
  • Reduced risks

'We are extremely proud of this exclusive win, enabling us to deliver IT services for application development and management to the Swedish Transport Administration,' commented Sergio de Brito, Head of Sogeti in Sweden. 'We look forward to being a proactive, innovative and agile partner, with high-quality delivery capabilities and credentials, providing access to our Group's extensive portfolio. Our technology experts and teams are 100% focused on creating value at speed in a cost-effective way, and are ready to support theSwedish Transport Administration's digitalization journey over the next seven years.'

The new framework agreement entered into force on June 15, 2021.

About Sogeti
Part of the Capgemini Group, Sogeti operates in more than 100 locations globally. Working closely with clients and partners to take full advantage of the opportunities of technology, Sogeti combines agility and speed of implementation to tailor innovative future-focused solutions in Digital Assurance and Testing, Cloud and Cybersecurity, all fueled by AI and automation. With its hands-on 'value in the making' approach and passion for technology, Sogeti helps organizations implement their digital journeys at speed.

Capgemini is a global leader in partnering with companies to transform and manage their business by harnessing the power of technology. The Group is guided everyday by its purpose of unleashing human energy through technology for an inclusive and sustainable future. It is a responsible and diverse organization of 270,000 team members in nearly 50 countries. With its strong 50 year heritage and deep industry expertise, Capgemini is trusted by its clients to address the entire breadth of their business needs, from strategy and design to operations, fueled by the fast evolving and innovative world of cloud, data, AI, connectivity, software, digital engineering and platforms. The Group reported in 2020 global revenues of €16 billion.

Visit us at: www.sogeti.se or www.sogeti.com

Disclaimer

Capgemini SE published this content on 18 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2021 06:34:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
