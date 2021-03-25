Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Capgemini SE    CAP   FR0000125338

CAPGEMINI SE

(CAP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Capgemini : The City of Amsterdam and Sogeti join forces to develop and implement a sustainable digital work environment

03/25/2021 | 01:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Vianen, Paris - March 25, 2021- The City of Amsterdam has signed a strategic collaboration agreement with Sogeti in the Netherlands, part of the Capgemini Group, for the development and implementation of a new digital, cloud-based workplace environment. The agreement is for six years with an option to extend to eleven years. The new cloud-environment will ensure 19,000 employees of the City of Amsterdam are able to work together efficiently, safely, from anyplace and anywhere. The new digital work environment supports the efficient use of energy and raw materials, while also bringing cost savings.

Sogeti will support the migration to the new Microsoft 365® based digital work environment with the objective to significantly increase collaboration options for all employees this year and has teamed with the Dutch digital workplace company Mixit in order to support a seamless transition and successful user adoption. User experience is the starting point for the design and functionality of the new work environment. Sogeti will deploy its collaborative workspace cloud solution SMART WorkSpace to provide employees with access to all the communication functionality within Office 365 from one screen and any device. The needs of employees with disabilities will also be catered for including the use of image enlargement, braille and speech control options.

The new working environment will be both functional and sustainable. CO2 and energy reduction, circularity and the reduction of raw material use are central to the design. In addition, employees will be encouraged and supported to make more and better sustainable choices themselves. For example, the digital workplace offers new possibilities for less emails to be sent and fewer documents needing to be stored.

Mark Crooijmans, CIO of the City of Amsterdam, said: 'Our goal is to create a future-proof working environment that makes it easier to collaborate digitally and sustainably, whether between employees, or with the city's citizens and businesses. In addition, we want to create an inclusive and accessible workplace that is flexible enough to grow with the changing needs of our employees and residents of Amsterdam. We believe we have found the right partner in Sogeti to create such an environment.'

'We are incredibly proud to be accompanying the City of Amsterdam in its journey to a more inclusive and sustainable digital workplace environment. We will leverage our extensive knowledge and experience in cloud services to support the city's ambition to be a future-proof community. At a time when location-independent collaboration is becoming the norm, it is very important that it is set up in a way that allows employees to benefit from the most user-friendly and efficient digital tools in a collaborative workspace enabling them to work flexibly on different devices and from anyplace,' said Joost Ramaekers, Head of Sogeti in the Netherlands.

About Sogeti

Part of the Capgemini Group, Sogeti operates in more than 100 locations globally. Working closely with clients and partners to take full advantage of the opportunities of technology, Sogeti combines agility and speed of implementation to tailor innovative future-focused solutions in Digital Assurance and Testing, Cloud and Cybersecurity, all fueled by AI and automation. With its hands-on 'value in the making' approach and passion for technology, Sogeti helps organizations implement their digital journeys at speed.

Capgemini is a global leader in partnering with companies to transform and manage their business by harnessing the power of technology. The Group is guided everyday by its purpose of unleashing human energy through technology for an inclusive and sustainable future. It is a responsible and diverse organization of 270,000 team members in nearly 50 countries. With its strong 50 year heritage and deep industry expertise, Capgemini is trusted by its clients to address the entire breadth of their business needs, from strategy and design to operations, fueled by the fast evolving and innovative world of cloud, data, AI, connectivity, software, digital engineering and platforms. The Group reported in 2020 global revenues of €16 billion.

Get the Future You Want

Visit us at www.sogeti.com

Disclaimer

Capgemini SE published this content on 25 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2021 17:02:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CAPGEMINI SE
01:03pCAPGEMINI  : The City of Amsterdam and Sogeti join forces to develop and impleme..
PU
06:33aCAPGEMINI  : Simplifying the Letter of Credit issuance through Trust
PU
05:27aDEPLOYING AND MANAGING CONTAINERIZED : Kubernetes
PU
04:19aCAPGEMINI  : How to drive a frictionless financial close
PU
01:00aCAPGEMINI PRESS RELEASE// WORLD RETA : To create new value, banks can adopt Bank..
AQ
03/24CAPGEMINI  : Banks' value-added propositions generate trust, loyalty from corpor..
PU
03/24CAPGEMINI  : Benefits of combining PHEVs and geofencing
PU
03/22CAPGEMINI  : No one likes waiting. With Continuous Delivery, now you don't have ..
PU
03/22CAPGEMINI  : Why blockchain is here to stay on the roadmap of digital healthcare
PU
03/22CAPGEMINI  : announces launch of the AETA Earthquake Prediction Competition 2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 15 855 M 18 716 M 18 716 M
Net income 2020 763 M 900 M 900 M
Net Debt 2020 5 405 M 6 380 M 6 380 M
P/E ratio 2020 31,3x
Yield 2020 1,15%
Capitalization 23 941 M 28 329 M 28 261 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,85x
EV / Sales 2021 1,66x
Nbr of Employees 269 800
Free-Float 94,0%
Chart CAPGEMINI SE
Duration : Period :
Capgemini SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAPGEMINI SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 156,82 €
Last Close Price 142,05 €
Spread / Highest target 26,0%
Spread / Average Target 10,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Aiman Ezzat Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carole Gabriella Ferrand Chief Financial Officer
Paul Benjamin Hermelin Chairman
Patrick Nicolet Chief Technology Officer
Olivier Sevillia Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAPGEMINI SE12.03%28 951
ACCENTURE PLC2.43%168 872
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES9.02%156 328
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION3.64%114 898
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.4.45%80 915
INFOSYS LIMITED7.80%80 357
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ