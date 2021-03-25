Capgemini : The City of Amsterdam and Sogeti join forces to develop and implement a sustainable digital work environment

Vianen, Paris - March 25, 2021- The City of Amsterdam has signed a strategic collaboration agreement with Sogeti in the Netherlands, part of the Capgemini Group, for the development and implementation of a new digital, cloud-based workplace environment. The agreement is for six years with an option to extend to eleven years. The new cloud-environment will ensure 19,000 employees of the City of Amsterdam are able to work together efficiently, safely, from anyplace and anywhere. The new digital work environment supports the efficient use of energy and raw materials, while also bringing cost savings.

Sogeti will support the migration to the new Microsoft 365® based digital work environment with the objective to significantly increase collaboration options for all employees this year and has teamed with the Dutch digital workplace company Mixit in order to support a seamless transition and successful user adoption. User experience is the starting point for the design and functionality of the new work environment. Sogeti will deploy its collaborative workspace cloud solution SMART WorkSpace to provide employees with access to all the communication functionality within Office 365 from one screen and any device. The needs of employees with disabilities will also be catered for including the use of image enlargement, braille and speech control options.

The new working environment will be both functional and sustainable. CO2 and energy reduction, circularity and the reduction of raw material use are central to the design. In addition, employees will be encouraged and supported to make more and better sustainable choices themselves. For example, the digital workplace offers new possibilities for less emails to be sent and fewer documents needing to be stored.

Mark Crooijmans, CIO of the City of Amsterdam, said: 'Our goal is to create a future-proof working environment that makes it easier to collaborate digitally and sustainably, whether between employees, or with the city's citizens and businesses. In addition, we want to create an inclusive and accessible workplace that is flexible enough to grow with the changing needs of our employees and residents of Amsterdam. We believe we have found the right partner in Sogeti to create such an environment.'

'We are incredibly proud to be accompanying the City of Amsterdam in its journey to a more inclusive and sustainable digital workplace environment. We will leverage our extensive knowledge and experience in cloud services to support the city's ambition to be a future-proof community. At a time when location-independent collaboration is becoming the norm, it is very important that it is set up in a way that allows employees to benefit from the most user-friendly and efficient digital tools in a collaborative workspace enabling them to work flexibly on different devices and from anyplace,' said Joost Ramaekers, Head of Sogeti in the Netherlands.

