Capgemini : announces launch of the AETA Earthquake Prediction Competition 2021

Global competition aimed at leveraging artificial intelligence and big data analytics to forecast earthquakes across the Sichuan region in China to help build

safer living conditions

Paris, March 22, 2021 - Capgemini, in collaboration with Shenzhen Valley Ventures (SVV), Peking University Shenzhen Graduate School and the Chinese Software Developer Network (CSDN), today announced the launch of the second edition of the AETA Earthquake Prediction AI Algorithm Competition, part of a ten-year earthquake forecasting project, aimed at using the power of technology to build more sustainable futures for those living near earthquake prone zones in China, and eventually across the globe. This year's competition invites participants from research centers and universities across the world to develop innovative algorithms to solve the challenges in earthquake prediction using real-time data.

AETA, which stands for Acoustic & Electromagnetism to AI, is a broadband electromagnetic monitoring and prediction system developed by The Shenzhen Earthquake Monitoring and Prediction Technology Research Center of The Peking University Shenzhen Graduate School. Since 2016, the AETA team has deployed over 300 three-part sensory systems, developed by Shenzhen Valley Ventures (SVV), across the earthquake-prone region of Sichuan to collect data leading up to, during, and after an earthquake occurs. Using this data, the AETA team has been able to forecast earthquakes.

While progress has been made towards this effort, solving the problem of earthquake prediction requires further analysis and research. In 2020, the first AETA Earthquake Prediction competition saw participation from 183 teams across China and revealed 10 winners with an average forecasting accuracy above 70% - marking a breakthrough in the prediction of earthquakes. This year's global competition, launched in partnership with Capgemini's Applied Innovation Exchange (AIE) Shenzhen, will be hosted virtually and offers an opportunity to take forecasting one step further with an aim to achieve above 90% accuracy, to enable even more robust earthquake prediction.

The winning team will be determined based on three key factors: a yes/no accuracy rate for the prediction of whether an earthquake will take place, identifying the epicenter of the earthquake, and determining its magnitude. The team with the most accurate prediction will be declared winners and will qualify for a cash reward worth US$15,000.

Pascal Brier, Group Chief Innovation Officer at Capgemini said, 'Capgemini is proud to be supporting the 2021 AETA Earthquake Prediction AI Algorithm Competition and the endeavor of using cutting-edge innovation and technology to create a safer planet. The AETA project is evidence of the importance of combining hardware sensory systems and big data analytics, the strength of ecosystems and the power of collaboration to tackle natural disasters. This partnership between AETA and Capgemini's Applied Innovation Exchange in Shenzhen illustrates the Group's commitment to promote open and applied innovation, and its purpose ofunleashing human energy through technology for an inclusive and sustainable future. We're excited to see the submissions and very much looking forward to discovering many inspiring and innovative solutions.'

Launched in 2020, Capgemini's AIE in Shenzhen, in collaboration with Shenzhen Valley Ventures (SVV), is dedicated to creating waves of disruption through combined software and hardware innovations, leveraging advantages in supply chain and manufacturing, and leading advancements in emerging technologies to test and scale up new innovations.

Registration to AETA Earthquake Prediction AI Algorithm Competition 2021 is now open to participants until March 31, 2021. The competition stages will run from April 5 until October 31, 2021.

