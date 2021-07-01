Log in
Capgemini : ranked No. 1 in Everest Group's 2021 List of Top 50™ Engineering Services Providers

07/01/2021 | 03:12am EDT
Paris, July 1, 2021 - Capgemini announced today that it has secured the top position in the 'Everest Group Engineering Services Top 50™[1],' a global list of the 50 largest third-party providers of engineering services (ES).

According to Everest Group, Engineering Services include all activities that support the design, development, testing and management of commercial products, both hardware and software. The top 50 Engineering Services companies had a combined revenue of US$46.7 billion in 2020.

'As expected, mergers and acquisitions played a significant role in changing the landscape of the Engineering Services Top 50 list this year,' said Akshat Vaid, Vice President at Everest Group. 'The ES market witnessed many service providers acquiring businesses to build capabilities, achieve business scale and generate greater access.'

In the report, Everest Group stated, 'Capgemini's acquisition of Altran propelled its 21-place rise, ensuring its top position in the 2021 Top 50 list.'

William Rozé, CEO of Capgemini Engineering and member of the Group Executive Committee said, 'We are pleased to be recognized by Everest Group as the leader among the Top 50 Engineering Services Providers for 2021. This is yet another recognition of Capgemini's unique set of market leading capabilities in engineering and R&D all combined under one brand: Capgemini Engineering, which is focused on helping the largest innovators in the world engineer products and services of tomorrow.'

The Everest Group Engineering Services Top 50™ is available on the Everest Group website.

About Capgemini
Capgemini is a global leader in partnering with companies to transform and manage their business by harnessing the power of technology. The Group is guided everyday by its purpose of unleashing human energy through technology for an inclusive and sustainable future. It is a responsible and diverse organization of 270,000 team members in nearly 50 countries. With its strong 50 year heritage and deep industry expertise, Capgemini is trusted by its clients to address the entire breadth of their business needs, from strategy and design to operations, fueled by the fast evolving and innovative world of cloud, data, AI, connectivity, software, digital engineering and platforms. The Group reported in 2020 global revenues of €16 billion.

Get The Future You Want | www.capgemini.com

[1] The Everest Group Engineering Services Top 50 list is based on Everest's calendar year revenue and year-on-year growth. Revenues comprise 75% of the composite score used for ranking. Growth comprises 25% and has two sub-parameters: absolute growth (measured as change in ES revenue in US$ million and accounting for 12.5% of the composite score) and percentage growth (measured as percentage change in ES revenue and accounting for the final 12.5% of the composite score).

Disclaimer

Capgemini SE published this content on 01 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2021 07:11:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
