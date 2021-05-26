Log in
    CAP   FR0000125338

CAPGEMINI SE

(CAP)
Capgemini : recognized as a Leader in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for CRM and Customer Experience Implementation Services

05/26/2021 | 02:49am EDT
Paris, May 26, 2021 - Capgemini announced today that it has been recognized as a Leader in Gartner 'Magic Quadrant for CRM and Customer Experience Implementation Services', for its ability to execute and completeness of vision. The Gartner Magic Quadrant evaluated a total of 17 service providers for their customer relationship management capabilities across a variety of parameters.

'We believe that our positioning as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Customer Relationship Management and Customer Experience Implementation Services underlines our expertise to provide personal, data-backed solutions to help transform our clients' customer journeys. With a customer-first approach at the core of it all, we're continuously investing in new technologies and capabilities that enable us to deliver agile and scalable solutions, helping our clients stay ahead of the curve,' said Alex Smith-Bingham, Group Offer Lead for Customer Experience at Capgemini.

Capgemini's team of over 35,000 CRM experts brings deep industry-specific domain expertise, technical and digital design capabilities, successfully delivering value outcomes for clients.

Click here to access a complimentary copy of the full report.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for CRM and Customer Experience Implementation Services, Brett Sparks, Jim Longwood, Chrissy Healey, Katie Gove 21 May, 2021.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Capgemini

Capgemini is a global leader in partnering with companies to transform and manage their business by harnessing the power of technology. The Group is guided everyday by its purpose of unleashing human energy through technology for an inclusive and sustainable future. It is a responsible and diverse organization of 270,000 team members in nearly 50 countries. With its strong 50 year heritage and deep industry expertise, Capgemini is trusted by its clients to address the entire breadth of their business needs, from strategy and design to operations, fueled by the fast evolving and innovative world of cloud, data, AI, connectivity, software, digital engineering and platforms. The Group reported in 2020 global revenues of €16 billion.

Get the Future You Want | www.capgemini.com

Disclaimer

Capgemini SE published this content on 26 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2021 06:48:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 17 153 M 21 024 M 21 024 M
Net income 2021 1 092 M 1 339 M 1 339 M
Net Debt 2021 4 359 M 5 343 M 5 343 M
P/E ratio 2021 24,7x
Yield 2021 1,29%
Capitalization 26 226 M 32 092 M 32 145 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,78x
EV / Sales 2022 1,64x
Nbr of Employees 269 769
Free-Float 92,7%
Technical analysis trends CAPGEMINI SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 172,19 €
Last Close Price 155,75 €
Spread / Highest target 29,7%
Spread / Average Target 10,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Aiman Ezzat Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carole Gabriella Ferrand Chief Financial Officer
Paul Benjamin Hermelin Chairman
Patrick Nicolet Chief Technology Officer
Olivier Sevillia Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAPGEMINI SE22.83%32 092
ACCENTURE PLC9.49%181 064
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.7.64%156 435
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION14.97%129 311
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.11.83%83 844
INFOSYS LIMITED7.35%78 547