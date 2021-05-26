Capgemini : recognized as a Leader in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for CRM and Customer Experience Implementation Services

Paris, May 26, 2021 - Capgemini announced today that it has been recognized as a Leader in Gartner 'Magic Quadrant for CRM and Customer Experience Implementation Services', for its ability to execute and completeness of vision. The Gartner Magic Quadrant evaluated a total of 17 service providers for their customer relationship management capabilities across a variety of parameters.

'We believe that our positioning as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Customer Relationship Management and Customer Experience Implementation Services underlines our expertise to provide personal, data-backed solutions to help transform our clients' customer journeys. With a customer-first approach at the core of it all, we're continuously investing in new technologies and capabilities that enable us to deliver agile and scalable solutions, helping our clients stay ahead of the curve,' said Alex Smith-Bingham, Group Offer Lead for Customer Experience at Capgemini.

Capgemini's team of over 35,000 CRM experts brings deep industry-specific domain expertise, technical and digital design capabilities, successfully delivering value outcomes for clients.

